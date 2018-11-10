NHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Tampa Bay;17;12;4;1;25;63;48
Toronto;17;11;6;0;22;58;46
Montreal;17;9;5;3;21;58;55
Boston;16;9;5;2;20;49;40
Buffalo;17;9;6;2;20;53;52
Ottawa;17;7;7;3;17;61;71
Detroit;17;7;8;2;16;47;60
Florida;13;5;5;3;13;42;44
Metropolitan Division
Columbus;17;9;6;2;20;56;58
Philadelphia;17;9;7;1;19;57;60
N.Y. Islanders;16;8;6;2;18;49;42
N.Y. Rangers;17;8;7;2;18;50;54
Pittsburgh;15;7;5;3;17;51;47
Washington;15;7;5;3;17;53;52
Carolina;17;7;7;3;17;47;52
New Jersey;14;6;7;1;13;43;49
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Nashville;16;13;3;0;26;56;35
Minnesota;16;10;4;2;22;51;42
Dallas;17;9;6;2;20;50;48
Winnipeg;15;9;5;1;19;46;40
Colorado;16;7;6;3;17;55;49
St. Louis;14;6;5;3;15;50;48
Chicago;17;6;8;3;15;49;64
Pacific Division
Vancouver;18;10;6;2;22;60;62
Calgary;16;9;6;1;19;54;53
San Jose;17;8;6;3;19;53;54
Edmonton;16;8;7;1;17;45;50
Anaheim;18;7;8;3;17;42;53
Arizona;15;7;7;1;15;41;38
Vegas;17;7;9;1;15;43;50
Los Angeles;15;5;9;1;11;33;49
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Philadelphia 4, Chicago 0
Buffalo 4, Vancouver 3, SO
Nashville 5, Dallas 4, OT
Boston 5, Toronto 1
Florida 4, N.Y. Islanders 2
Pittsburgh 4, Arizona 0
Montreal 5, Vegas 4
Detroit 4, Carolina 3, SO
Ottawa 6, Tampa Bay 4
N.Y. Rangers 5, Columbus 4, SO
Calgary at Los Angeles, late
GAMES TODAY
Minnesota at St. Louis, 2 p.m.
Ottawa at Florida, 4 p.m.
Arizona at Washington, 4 p.m.
New Jersey at Winnipeg, 6 p.m.
Vegas at Boston, 6 p.m.
Calgary at San Jose, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Edmonton, 8:30 p.m.
GAMES MONDAY
Chicago at Carolina, 6 p.m.
Vancouver at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
Columbus at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Nashville at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
USHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Muskegon;11;2;0;0;22;63;36
Central Ill.;8;5;2;0;18;56;54
Dubuque;7;5;1;2;17;51;52
Ced. Rapids;7;4;2;0;16;45;42
Green Bay;6;6;2;1;15;45;49
Youngstown;5;7;0;2;12;44;54
Team USA;5;5;0;1;11;41;44
Chicago;5;7;1;0;11;42;54
Madison;3;7;0;2;8;22;37
WESTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Waterloo;9;2;3;1;22;61;47
Des Moines;10;4;1;0;21;61;43
Tri-City;10;3;1;0;21;42;30
Sioux City;10;4;1;0;21;58;45
Sioux Falls;6;5;1;1;14;38;47
Fargo;6;6;0;2;14;43;49
Omaha;5;8;0;1;11;37;54
Lincoln;4;6;2;1;11;36;46
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Waterloo 3, Green Bay 2, OT
Youngstown 4, Muskegon 3
Sioux City 4, Lincoln 2
Cedar Rapids 7, Omaha 4
Fargo 4, Des Moines 3, OT
Chicago 3, Madison 1
Tri-City 4, Sioux Falls 2
Central Illinois 3, Dubuque 2, SO
GAMES TODAY
Tri-City at Lincoln
Cedar Rapids at Omaha
Muskegon at Central Illinois
GAMES FRIDAY
Tri-City at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.
Cedar Rapids at Team USA
Sioux City at Des Moines
Fargo at Dubuque
Sioux Falls at Lincoln
Chicago at Madison
Youngstown at Central Illinois
Team USA at Omaha
GAMES SATURDAY
Lincoln at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago at Team USA
Cedar Rapids at Muskegon
Fargo at Des Moines
Team USA at Dubuque
Green Bay at Madison
Youngstown at Central Illinois
Prep
MHSHL schedule
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Waterloo 5, Lincoln 1
JV: Waterloo 6, Lincoln 3
Cedar Rapids 6, Kansas City 1
JV: Cedar Rapids 2, Kansas City 1
Omaha 6, Des Moines Oak Leafs 3
JV: Omaha 3, D.M. Oak Leafs 0
Fremont 3, Dubuque 2
JV: Dubuque 3, Fremont 1
Sioux City 2, Quad City 1
JV: Quad City 5, Sioux City 1
Des Moines Capitals 5, Mason City 0
JV: D.M. Capitals 2, Mason City 1
