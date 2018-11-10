Try 1 month for 99¢
clip art hockey

NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Tampa Bay;17;12;4;1;25;63;48

Toronto;17;11;6;0;22;58;46

Montreal;17;9;5;3;21;58;55

Boston;16;9;5;2;20;49;40

Buffalo;17;9;6;2;20;53;52

Ottawa;17;7;7;3;17;61;71

Detroit;17;7;8;2;16;47;60

Florida;13;5;5;3;13;42;44

Metropolitan Division

Columbus;17;9;6;2;20;56;58

Philadelphia;17;9;7;1;19;57;60

N.Y. Islanders;16;8;6;2;18;49;42

N.Y. Rangers;17;8;7;2;18;50;54

Pittsburgh;15;7;5;3;17;51;47

Washington;15;7;5;3;17;53;52

Carolina;17;7;7;3;17;47;52

New Jersey;14;6;7;1;13;43;49

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Nashville;16;13;3;0;26;56;35

Minnesota;16;10;4;2;22;51;42

Dallas;17;9;6;2;20;50;48

Winnipeg;15;9;5;1;19;46;40

Colorado;16;7;6;3;17;55;49

St. Louis;14;6;5;3;15;50;48

Chicago;17;6;8;3;15;49;64

Pacific Division

Vancouver;18;10;6;2;22;60;62

Calgary;16;9;6;1;19;54;53

San Jose;17;8;6;3;19;53;54

Edmonton;16;8;7;1;17;45;50

Anaheim;18;7;8;3;17;42;53

Arizona;15;7;7;1;15;41;38

Vegas;17;7;9;1;15;43;50

Los Angeles;15;5;9;1;11;33;49

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Philadelphia 4, Chicago 0

Buffalo 4, Vancouver 3, SO

Nashville 5, Dallas 4, OT

Boston 5, Toronto 1

Florida 4, N.Y. Islanders 2

Pittsburgh 4, Arizona 0

Montreal 5, Vegas 4

Detroit 4, Carolina 3, SO

Ottawa 6, Tampa Bay 4

N.Y. Rangers 5, Columbus 4, SO

Calgary at Los Angeles, late

GAMES TODAY

Minnesota at St. Louis, 2 p.m.

Ottawa at Florida, 4 p.m.

Arizona at Washington, 4 p.m.

New Jersey at Winnipeg, 6 p.m.

Vegas at Boston, 6 p.m.

Calgary at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Edmonton, 8:30 p.m.

GAMES MONDAY

Chicago at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Vancouver at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

USHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Muskegon;11;2;0;0;22;63;36

Central Ill.;8;5;2;0;18;56;54

Dubuque;7;5;1;2;17;51;52

Ced. Rapids;7;4;2;0;16;45;42

Green Bay;6;6;2;1;15;45;49

Youngstown;5;7;0;2;12;44;54

Team USA;5;5;0;1;11;41;44

Chicago;5;7;1;0;11;42;54

Madison;3;7;0;2;8;22;37

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Waterloo;9;2;3;1;22;61;47

Des Moines;10;4;1;0;21;61;43

Tri-City;10;3;1;0;21;42;30

Sioux City;10;4;1;0;21;58;45

Sioux Falls;6;5;1;1;14;38;47

Fargo;6;6;0;2;14;43;49

Omaha;5;8;0;1;11;37;54

Lincoln;4;6;2;1;11;36;46

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Waterloo 3, Green Bay 2, OT

Youngstown 4, Muskegon 3

Sioux City 4, Lincoln 2

Cedar Rapids 7, Omaha 4

Fargo 4, Des Moines 3, OT

Chicago 3, Madison 1

Tri-City 4, Sioux Falls 2

Central Illinois 3, Dubuque 2, SO

GAMES TODAY

Tri-City at Lincoln

Cedar Rapids at Omaha

Muskegon at Central Illinois

GAMES FRIDAY

Tri-City at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.

Cedar Rapids at Team USA

Sioux City at Des Moines

Fargo at Dubuque

Sioux Falls at Lincoln

Chicago at Madison

Youngstown at Central Illinois

Team USA at Omaha

GAMES SATURDAY

Lincoln at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Team USA

Cedar Rapids at Muskegon

Fargo at Des Moines

Team USA at Dubuque

Green Bay at Madison

Youngstown at Central Illinois

Prep

MHSHL schedule

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Waterloo 5, Lincoln 1

JV: Waterloo 6, Lincoln 3

Cedar Rapids 6, Kansas City 1

JV: Cedar Rapids 2, Kansas City 1

Omaha 6, Des Moines Oak Leafs 3

JV: Omaha 3, D.M. Oak Leafs 0

Fremont 3, Dubuque 2

JV: Dubuque 3, Fremont 1

Sioux City 2, Quad City 1

JV: Quad City 5, Sioux City 1

Des Moines Capitals 5, Mason City 0

JV: D.M. Capitals 2, Mason City 1

