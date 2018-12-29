Try 1 month for 99¢
clip art hockey

NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Tampa Bay;39;30;7;2;62;166;116

Toronto;39;26;11;2;54;144;109

Buffalo;39;21;12;6;48;114;112

Boston;39;21;14;4;46;110;103

Montreal;39;20;14;5;45;125;126

Florida;37;16;15;6;38;120;131

Detroit;40;15;19;6;36;112;136

Ottawa;39;15;20;4;34;123;153

Metropolitan Division

Washington;37;24;10;3;51;135;106

Columbus;38;22;13;3;47;123;116

Pittsburgh;38;20;12;6;46;130;113

N.Y. Islanders;37;20;13;4;44;111;101

N.Y. Rangers;37;16;14;7;39;109;122

Philadelphia;37;15;17;5;35;110;133

Carolina;37;15;17;5;35;91;108

New Jersey;37;14;16;7;35;109;127

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Winnipeg;38;24;12;2;50;130;108

Nashville;39;22;15;2;46;114;101

Colorado;38;19;13;6;44;130;117

Dallas;39;20;16;3;43;106;103

Minnesota;37;18;16;3;39;108;105

St. Louis;36;15;17;4;34;101;121

Chicago;40;14;20;6;34;116;147

Pacific Division

Calgary;38;23;12;3;49;131;104

San Jose;40;21;12;7;49;135;121

Vegas;41;22;15;4;48;123;114

Anaheim;39;19;15;5;43;97;113

Vancouver;40;18;18;4;40;121;127

Edmonton;38;18;17;3;39;108;122

Arizona;37;16;19;2;34;94;103

Los Angeles;39;15;21;3;33;89;117

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

New Jersey 2, Carolina 0

San Jose 7, Edmonton 4

Minnesota 3, Winnipeg 1

Vegas 4, Los Angeles 1

Boston 3, Buffalo 2, OT

N.Y. Islanders 4, Toronto 0

Tampa Bay 6, Montreal 5

Florida 2, Philadelphia 1

Washington 3, Ottawa 2

Pittsburgh 6, St. Louis 1

Dallas 5, Detroit 1

N.Y. Rangers 4, Nashville 3

Chicago at Colorado, late

Arizona at Anaheim, late

Vancouver at Calgary, late

GAME TODAY

Vegas at Arizona, 7 p.m.

GAMES MONDAY

Nashville at Washington, 11:30 a.m.

Vancouver at New Jersey, noon

Philadelphia at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Buffalo, 5 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at St. Louis, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Florida at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Anaheim, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Colorado, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

USHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Muskegon;22;5;1;0;45;127;70

Chicago;16;10;1;0;33;99;95

Dubuque;13;10;3;3;32;93;94

Ced. Rapids;13;12;2;1;29;85;84

Central Ill.;13;13;2;0;28;96;99

Green Bay;11;12;3;1;26;78;96

Youngstown;11;12;0;3;25;83;98

Team USA;9;10;1;2;21;80;86

Madison;6;15;2;2;16;47;89

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Tri-City;21;6;1;0;43;91;61

Des Moines;18;9;1;2;39;103;86

Waterloo;17;7;3;1;38;109;87

Sioux Falls;15;8;2;1;33;91;88

Sioux City;15;7;3;0;33;86;71

Fargo;14;10;1;2;31;85;83

Omaha;8;16;0;2;18;61;99

Lincoln;7;16;3;1;18;71;99

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Waterloo 4, Youngstown 3

Muskegon 4, Madison 3, OT

Sioux City 4, Lincoln 3

Cedar Rapids 3, Des Moines 1

Chicago 6, Team USA 3

Green Bay 1, Dubuque 0

Sioux Falls 5, Fargo 3

Tri-City 5, Omaha 2

GAME TODAY

Youngstown at Dubuque

GAMES MONDAY

Madison at Waterloo, 6:05 p.m.

Des Moines at Green Bay

Lincoln at Sioux Falls

Omaha at Sioux City

Chicago at Muskegon

Prep

MHSHL

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Waterloo 7, Fremont 2

JV: Waterloo vs. Fremont, late

Omaha 5, Dubuque 0

JV: Omaha 10, Dubuque 5

Kansas City 4, Mason City 1

JV: Kansas City 3, Mason City 2

Des Moines Capitals 6, Lincoln 3

JV: D.M. Capitals 3, Lincoln 2

Quad City 9, Ames 1

JV: Quad City 8, Ames 2

