NHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Tampa Bay;39;30;7;2;62;166;116
Toronto;39;26;11;2;54;144;109
Buffalo;39;21;12;6;48;114;112
Boston;39;21;14;4;46;110;103
Montreal;39;20;14;5;45;125;126
Florida;37;16;15;6;38;120;131
Detroit;40;15;19;6;36;112;136
Ottawa;39;15;20;4;34;123;153
Metropolitan Division
Washington;37;24;10;3;51;135;106
Columbus;38;22;13;3;47;123;116
Pittsburgh;38;20;12;6;46;130;113
N.Y. Islanders;37;20;13;4;44;111;101
N.Y. Rangers;37;16;14;7;39;109;122
Philadelphia;37;15;17;5;35;110;133
Carolina;37;15;17;5;35;91;108
New Jersey;37;14;16;7;35;109;127
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Winnipeg;38;24;12;2;50;130;108
Nashville;39;22;15;2;46;114;101
Colorado;38;19;13;6;44;130;117
Dallas;39;20;16;3;43;106;103
Minnesota;37;18;16;3;39;108;105
St. Louis;36;15;17;4;34;101;121
Chicago;40;14;20;6;34;116;147
Pacific Division
Calgary;38;23;12;3;49;131;104
San Jose;40;21;12;7;49;135;121
Vegas;41;22;15;4;48;123;114
Anaheim;39;19;15;5;43;97;113
Vancouver;40;18;18;4;40;121;127
Edmonton;38;18;17;3;39;108;122
Arizona;37;16;19;2;34;94;103
Los Angeles;39;15;21;3;33;89;117
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
New Jersey 2, Carolina 0
San Jose 7, Edmonton 4
Minnesota 3, Winnipeg 1
Vegas 4, Los Angeles 1
Boston 3, Buffalo 2, OT
N.Y. Islanders 4, Toronto 0
Tampa Bay 6, Montreal 5
Florida 2, Philadelphia 1
Washington 3, Ottawa 2
Pittsburgh 6, St. Louis 1
Dallas 5, Detroit 1
N.Y. Rangers 4, Nashville 3
Chicago at Colorado, late
Arizona at Anaheim, late
Vancouver at Calgary, late
GAME TODAY
Vegas at Arizona, 7 p.m.
GAMES MONDAY
Nashville at Washington, 11:30 a.m.
Vancouver at New Jersey, noon
Philadelphia at Carolina, 5 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Buffalo, 5 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at St. Louis, 6 p.m.
Ottawa at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Florida at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Anaheim, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Colorado, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
San Jose at Calgary, 8 p.m.
Winnipeg at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
USHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Muskegon;22;5;1;0;45;127;70
Chicago;16;10;1;0;33;99;95
Dubuque;13;10;3;3;32;93;94
Ced. Rapids;13;12;2;1;29;85;84
Central Ill.;13;13;2;0;28;96;99
Green Bay;11;12;3;1;26;78;96
Youngstown;11;12;0;3;25;83;98
Team USA;9;10;1;2;21;80;86
Madison;6;15;2;2;16;47;89
WESTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Tri-City;21;6;1;0;43;91;61
Des Moines;18;9;1;2;39;103;86
Waterloo;17;7;3;1;38;109;87
Sioux Falls;15;8;2;1;33;91;88
Sioux City;15;7;3;0;33;86;71
Fargo;14;10;1;2;31;85;83
Omaha;8;16;0;2;18;61;99
Lincoln;7;16;3;1;18;71;99
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Waterloo 4, Youngstown 3
Muskegon 4, Madison 3, OT
Sioux City 4, Lincoln 3
Cedar Rapids 3, Des Moines 1
Chicago 6, Team USA 3
Green Bay 1, Dubuque 0
Sioux Falls 5, Fargo 3
Tri-City 5, Omaha 2
GAME TODAY
Youngstown at Dubuque
GAMES MONDAY
Madison at Waterloo, 6:05 p.m.
Des Moines at Green Bay
Lincoln at Sioux Falls
Omaha at Sioux City
Chicago at Muskegon
Prep
MHSHL
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Waterloo 7, Fremont 2
JV: Waterloo vs. Fremont, late
Omaha 5, Dubuque 0
JV: Omaha 10, Dubuque 5
Kansas City 4, Mason City 1
JV: Kansas City 3, Mason City 2
Des Moines Capitals 6, Lincoln 3
JV: D.M. Capitals 3, Lincoln 2
Quad City 9, Ames 1
JV: Quad City 8, Ames 2
