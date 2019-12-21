clip art hockey

NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Boston;37;21;7;9;51;123;97

Toronto;37;19;14;4;42;125;116

Florida;35;18;12;5;41;126;115

Buffalo;37;17;13;7;41;114;116

Montreal;36;17;13;6;40;115;115

Tampa Bay;34;17;13;4;38;118;111

Ottawa;37;15;18;4;34;103;122

Detroit;37;9;25;3;21;80;145

Metropolitan Division

Washington;37;26;6;5;57;134;104

N.Y. Islanders;34;22;8;3;49;103;88

Carolina;36;22;12;2;46;118;94

Pittsburgh;35;21;10;4;46;119;92

Philadelphia;36;20;11;5;45;116;105

N.Y. Rangers;34;16;14;4;36;108;112

Columbus;36;16;14;6;38;95;104

New Jersey;35;11;19;5;27;84;127

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

St. Louis;36;22;8;6;50;109;96

Colorado;35;22;10;3;47;124;95

Dallas;37;20;13;4;44;99;92

Winnipeg;36;21;13;2;44;111;101

Nashville;35;17;12;6;40;123;114

Minnesota;37;16;15;5;39;115;126

Chicago;36;14;16;6;34;99;115

Pacific Division

Arizona;37;20;13;4;44;105;94

Vegas;38;19;13;6;44;116;110

Edmonton;39;20;15;4;44;115;120

Calgary;37;18;14;5;41;99;112

Vancouver;36;17;15;4;38;116;112

San Jose;36;16;18;2;34;98;125

Los Angeles;38;15;19;4;34;98;116

Anaheim;36;15;17;4;34;95;109

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Buffalo 3, Los Angeles 2

Anaheim 6, N.Y. Islanders 5, SO

Winnipeg 6, Minnesota 0

Nashville 4, Boston 3, OT

Florida 4, Carolina 2

Columbus 5, New Jersey 1

Edmonton 4, Montreal 3

Philadelphia 5, Ottawa 4, SO

Toronto 4, Detroit 1

Washington 3, Tampa Bay 1

Chicago at Colorado, late

Pittsburgh at Vancouver, late

St. Louis at San Jose, late

GAMES TODAY

Anaheim at N.Y. Rangers, 11:30 a.m.

Calgary at Dallas, 6 p.m.

Arizona at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, 9 p.m.

GAMES MONDAY

Carolina at Toronto, 1 p.m.

Calgary at Minnesota, 4 p.m.

Washington at Boston, 6 p.m.

Columbus at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Florida at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Buffalo at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.

Arizona at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

Edmonton at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Vegas, 9 p.m.

USHL standings

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Waterloo;18;5;1;0;37;76;54

Fargo;13;7;1;1;28;67;67

Des Moines;12;10;1;2;27;84;86

Lincoln;11;10;1;2;25;84;87

Tri-City;10;12;2;2;24;64;77

Omaha;9;9;5;0;23;64;65

Sioux City;9;11;4;0;22;69;76

Sioux Falls;9;11;3;0;21;63;84

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Chicago;19;4;1;0;39;111;70

Team USA;19;7;0;0;38;113;88

Dubuque;18;3;1;0;37;78;45

Youngstown;11;10;4;0;26;78;95

Green Bay;11;10;1;3;26;86;77

Ced. Rapids;10;13;1;0;21;78;75

Muskegon;9;13;2;0;20;78;91

Madison;5;19;1;0;11;62;118

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

No games scheduled

GAMES SUNDAY

No games scheduled

GAMES FRIDAY

Waterloo at Des Moines, 7:05 p.m.

Madison at Muskegon

Dubuque at Cedar Rapids

Lincoln at Fargo

Omaha at Sioux Falls

Sioux City at Tri-City

GAMES SATURDAY

Des Moines at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.

Madison at Muskegon

Dubuque at Cedar Rapids

Youngstown at Chicago

Tri-City at Sioux City

Lincoln at Fargo

Omaha at Sioux Falls

GAMES SUNDAY

Youngstown at Chicago

Team USA at Dubuque

Prep scores

MHSHL

SATURDAY’S RESULTS

Waterloo 4, Ames 1

JV: Waterloo at Ames, late

Des Moines Capitals 6, Des Moines Oak Leafs 3

JV: D.M. Oak Leafs 1, D.M. Capitals 0, SO

Mason City 4, Lincoln 3, SO

JV: Lincoln 6, Mason City 3

Kansas City 5, Cedar Rapids 3

JV: Kansas City 8, Cedar Rapids 1

Sioux City 2, Fremont 0

JV: Sioux City at Fremont, late

Dubuque 7, Boji 0

JV: Dubuque 4, Boji 0

