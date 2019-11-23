clip art hockey

NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Boston;23;15;3;5;35;83;60

Florida;23;12;6;5;29;86;84

Montreal;23;11;7;5;27;80;75

Toronto;25;11;10;4;26;81;85

Tampa Bay;20;11;7;2;24;75;66

Buffalo;22;10;9;3;23;62;66

Ottawa;23;11;11;1;23;65;71

Detroit;25;7;15;3;17;59;96

Metropolitan Division

Washington;25;16;4;5;37;91;75

N.Y. Islanders;20;16;3;1;33;67;49

Carolina;23;14;8;1;29;81;68

Pittsburgh;23;12;7;4;28;78;60

Philadelphia;23;11;7;5;27;70;71

N.Y. Rangers;21;10;9;2;22;71;76

Columbus;22;9;9;4;22;58;73

New Jersey;22;8;10;4;20;57;79

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

St. Louis;24;14;5;5;33;72;66

Dallas;24;14;8;2;30;68;57

Winnipeg;24;14;9;1;29;68;73

Colorado;23;13;8;2;28;81;69

Nashville;22;10;9;3;23;78;76

Chicago;23;9;9;5;23;66;69

Minnesota;23;9;11;3;21;64;77

Pacific Division

Edmonton;24;14;7;3;31;77;68

Arizona;24;14;8;2;30;68;54

Vancouver;24;12;8;4;28;78;69

Vegas;24;11;9;4;26;73;69

Calgary;26;11;12;3;25;65;80

San Jose;23;11;11;1;23;67;79

Anaheim;24;10;11;3;23;65;75

Los Angeles;23;9;13;1;19;60;79

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Vancouver 2, Washington 1, SO

Calgary 3, Philadelphia 2, SO

Arizona 3, Los Angeles 2

Tampa Bay 6, Anaheim 2

Winnipeg 4, Columbus 3

New Jersey 5, Detroit 1

N.Y. Rangers 6, Montreal 5

Boston 5, Minnesota 4, OT

Carolina 4, Florida 2

Toronto 5, Colorado 3

Nashville 4, St. Louis 2

Dallas 2, Chicago 1, SO

Edmonton at Vegas, late

N.Y. Islanders at San Jose, late

GAMES TODAY

Buffalo at Florida, 4 p.m.

Carolina at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Edmonton at Arizona, 7 p.m.

GAMES MONDAY

Buffalo at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Vancouver at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Calgary at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

St. Louis at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

USHL standings

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Waterloo;12;4;1;0;25;53;43

Des Moines;9;6;1;2;21;65;63

Tri-City;8;8;2;1;19;46;54

Fargo;9;5;1;0;19;46;44

Lincoln;8;7;1;1;18;57;60

Sioux City;7;7;3;0;17;47;52

Omaha;6;7;3;0;15;451;48

Sioux Falls;3;11;2;0;8;39;72

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Chicago;14;3;1;0;29;90;54

Dubuque;12;2;1;0;25;50;30

Team USA;11;7;0;0;22;73;68

Ced. Rapids;10;7;1;0;21;72;54

Green Bay;9;6;1;2;21;65;55

Youngstown;9;6;3;0;21;61;70

Muskegon;8;8;1;0;17;57;56

Madison;2;15;1;0;5;43;92

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Waterloo 4, Cedar Rapids 2

Youngstown 4, Sioux Falls 2

Team USA 6, Sioux City 5, OT

Dubuque 3, Des Moines 2, OT

Chicago 7, Madison 4

Fargo 5, Lincoln 3

Omaha 5, Muskegon 2

Team USA 2, Tri-City 0

GAMES WEDNESDAY

Team USA at Muskegon

Youngstown at Team USA

Dubuque at Des Moines

Madison at Green Bay

Lincoln at Sioux City

Fargo at Sioux Falls

Omaha at Tri-City

GAME THURSDAY

Cedar Rapids at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.

GAMES FRIDAY

Waterloo at Des Moines, 7:05 p.m.

Muskegon at Chicago

Youngstown at Green Bay

Dubuque at Fargo

Sioux City at Sioux Falls

GAMES SATURDAY

Waterloo at Cedar Rapids, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Muskegon

Team USA at Green Bay

Youngstown at Madison

Tri-City at Lincoln

Des Moines at Omaha

Dubuque at Sioux Falls

Prep

MHSHL

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Waterloo 8, Boji 0

JV: Waterloo 7, Boji 2

D.M. Oak Leafs 5, Mason City 1

JV: Mason City 2, D.M. Oak Leafs 1

Sioux City 2, Quad City 0

JV: Sioux City 3, Quad City 2

Kansas City 5, Omaha 2

JV: Kansas City 2, Omaha 1

Dubuque 1, Ames 0, SO

JV: Dubuque 6, Ames 1

