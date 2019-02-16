Try 1 month for 99¢
clip art hockey

NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Tampa Bay;59;44;11;4;92;232;159

Toronto;58;36;19;3;75;206;164

Boston;58;33;17;8;74;171;148

Montreal;58;31;20;7;69;173;168

Buffalo;57;28;22;7;63;167;177

Florida;56;24;24;8;56;171;194

Detroit;59;23;28;8;54;167;196

Ottawa;58;22;31;5;49;179;211

Metropolitan Division

N.Y. Islanders;58;35;17;6;76;169;138

Washington;58;32;19;7;71;197;184

Carolina;59;31;22;6;68;173;165

Columbus;56;32;21;3;67;180;170

Pittsburgh;58;30;21;7;67;200;179

Philadelphia;58;27;24;7;61;173;195

N.Y. Rangers;57;25;24;8;58;165;188

New Jersey;58;22;28;8;52;169;203

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Winnipeg;59;36;19;4;76;202;171

Nashville;60;34;21;5;73;185;155

St. Louis;57;30;22;5;65;170;162

Dallas;58;29;24;5;63;145;149

Minnesota;58;27;25;6;60;164;172

Chicago;58;24;25;9;57;190;211

Colorado;58;23;24;11;57;186;192

Pacific Division

Calgary;58;35;16;7;77;212;174

San Jose;58;34;17;7;75;211;182

Vegas;59;31;24;4;66;175;168

Vancouver;59;26;26;7;59;168;185

Arizona;58;26;27;5;57;152;167

Edmonton;58;24;29;5;53;163;195

Anaheim;58;22;27;9;53;128;185

Los Angeles;57;23;28;6;52;139;175

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Calgary 5, Pittsburgh 4

Philadelphia 6, Detroit 5, OT

St. Louis 3, Colorado 0

Arizona 2, Toronto 0

Ottawa 4, Winnipeg 3, OT

N.Y. Islanders 5, Edmonton 2

Tampa Bay 3, Montreal 0

Carolina 3, Dallas 0

Columbus at Chicago, late

Vancouver at San Jose, late

Nashville at Vegas, late

Boston at Los Angeles, late

GAMES TODAY

N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 11:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

Buffalo at New Jersey, 5 p.m.

Philadelphia at Detroit, 5 p.m.

Montreal at Florida, 6 p.m.

Washington at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

GAMES MONDAY

Arizona at Calgary, 3 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Columbus, 6:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Vegas at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Boston at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Washington at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

USHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Muskegon;31;10;2;1;65;174;118

Chicago;27;15;1;0;55;169;142

Youngstown;22;17;1;3;48;148;161

Ced. Rapids;22;16;2;2;48;123;113

Dubuque;20;16;3;4;47;134;140

Team USA;19;14;2;3;43;151;145

Central Ill.;17;23;2;1;37;134;157

Green Bay;14;21;6;1;35;121;162

Madison;9;28;3;2;23;84;160

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Tri-City;33;9;1;1;68;159;98

Waterloo;28;12;3;1;60;161;121

Sioux Falls;26;12;3;1;56;157;141

Des Moines;24;16;1;4;53;146;129

Sioux City;21;14;5;2;49;132;126

Fargo;23;15;2;2;50;133;124

Omaha;17;19;3;4;41;111;144

Lincoln;10;29;3;2;25;116;172

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Cedar Rapids 2, Waterloo 1

Team USA 4, Youngstown 3

Muskegon 5, Sioux Falls 3

Team USA 7, Chicago 2

Fargo 6, Lincoln 1

Madison 4, Green Bay 3, OT

Omaha 4, Des Moines 2

Tri-City 3, Central Illinois 1

GAMES TODAY

Tri-City at Waterloo, 3:05 p.m.

Dubuque at Madison

Sioux Falls at Muskegon

Cedar Rapids at Green Bay

Lincoln at Fargo

GAME TUESDAY

Fargo at Sioux City

GAME THURSDAY

Muskegon at Central Illinois

GAMES FRIDAY

Waterloo at Lincoln, 7:05 p.m.

Muskegon at Team USA

Sioux Falls at Sioux City

Youngstown at Des Moines

Cedar Rapids at Dubuque

Green Bay at Madison

Chicago at Tri-City

Fargo at Omaha

GAMES SATURDAY

Sioux City at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.

Madison at Muskegon

Dubuque at Cedar Rapids

Youngstown at Des Moines

Central Illinois at Green Bay

Fargo at Lincoln

Omaha at Sioux Falls

Chicago at Tri-City

Prep

MHSHL

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Waterloo 6, Kansas City 1

JV: Waterloo 5, Kansas City 1

Mason City 4, Dubuque 2

JV: Dubuque 7, Mason City 1

Des Moines Capitals 4, Quad City 3

JV: D.M. Capitals 2, Quad City 1

Cedar Rapids 7, Fremont 1

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments