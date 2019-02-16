NHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Tampa Bay;59;44;11;4;92;232;159
Toronto;58;36;19;3;75;206;164
Boston;58;33;17;8;74;171;148
Montreal;58;31;20;7;69;173;168
Buffalo;57;28;22;7;63;167;177
Florida;56;24;24;8;56;171;194
Detroit;59;23;28;8;54;167;196
Ottawa;58;22;31;5;49;179;211
Metropolitan Division
N.Y. Islanders;58;35;17;6;76;169;138
Washington;58;32;19;7;71;197;184
Carolina;59;31;22;6;68;173;165
Columbus;56;32;21;3;67;180;170
Pittsburgh;58;30;21;7;67;200;179
Philadelphia;58;27;24;7;61;173;195
N.Y. Rangers;57;25;24;8;58;165;188
New Jersey;58;22;28;8;52;169;203
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Winnipeg;59;36;19;4;76;202;171
Nashville;60;34;21;5;73;185;155
St. Louis;57;30;22;5;65;170;162
Dallas;58;29;24;5;63;145;149
Minnesota;58;27;25;6;60;164;172
Chicago;58;24;25;9;57;190;211
Colorado;58;23;24;11;57;186;192
Pacific Division
Calgary;58;35;16;7;77;212;174
San Jose;58;34;17;7;75;211;182
Vegas;59;31;24;4;66;175;168
Vancouver;59;26;26;7;59;168;185
Arizona;58;26;27;5;57;152;167
Edmonton;58;24;29;5;53;163;195
Anaheim;58;22;27;9;53;128;185
Los Angeles;57;23;28;6;52;139;175
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Calgary 5, Pittsburgh 4
Philadelphia 6, Detroit 5, OT
St. Louis 3, Colorado 0
Arizona 2, Toronto 0
Ottawa 4, Winnipeg 3, OT
N.Y. Islanders 5, Edmonton 2
Tampa Bay 3, Montreal 0
Carolina 3, Dallas 0
Columbus at Chicago, late
Vancouver at San Jose, late
Nashville at Vegas, late
Boston at Los Angeles, late
GAMES TODAY
N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 11:30 p.m.
St. Louis at Minnesota, 2 p.m.
Buffalo at New Jersey, 5 p.m.
Philadelphia at Detroit, 5 p.m.
Montreal at Florida, 6 p.m.
Washington at Anaheim, 8 p.m.
GAMES MONDAY
Arizona at Calgary, 3 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Columbus, 6:30 p.m.
Ottawa at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Vegas at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Boston at San Jose, 9 p.m.
Washington at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
USHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Muskegon;31;10;2;1;65;174;118
Chicago;27;15;1;0;55;169;142
Youngstown;22;17;1;3;48;148;161
Ced. Rapids;22;16;2;2;48;123;113
Dubuque;20;16;3;4;47;134;140
Team USA;19;14;2;3;43;151;145
Central Ill.;17;23;2;1;37;134;157
Green Bay;14;21;6;1;35;121;162
Madison;9;28;3;2;23;84;160
WESTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Tri-City;33;9;1;1;68;159;98
Waterloo;28;12;3;1;60;161;121
Sioux Falls;26;12;3;1;56;157;141
Des Moines;24;16;1;4;53;146;129
Sioux City;21;14;5;2;49;132;126
Fargo;23;15;2;2;50;133;124
Omaha;17;19;3;4;41;111;144
Lincoln;10;29;3;2;25;116;172
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Cedar Rapids 2, Waterloo 1
Team USA 4, Youngstown 3
Muskegon 5, Sioux Falls 3
Team USA 7, Chicago 2
Fargo 6, Lincoln 1
Madison 4, Green Bay 3, OT
Omaha 4, Des Moines 2
Tri-City 3, Central Illinois 1
GAMES TODAY
Tri-City at Waterloo, 3:05 p.m.
Dubuque at Madison
Sioux Falls at Muskegon
Cedar Rapids at Green Bay
Lincoln at Fargo
GAME TUESDAY
Fargo at Sioux City
GAME THURSDAY
Muskegon at Central Illinois
GAMES FRIDAY
Waterloo at Lincoln, 7:05 p.m.
Muskegon at Team USA
Sioux Falls at Sioux City
Youngstown at Des Moines
Cedar Rapids at Dubuque
Green Bay at Madison
Chicago at Tri-City
Fargo at Omaha
GAMES SATURDAY
Sioux City at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.
Madison at Muskegon
Dubuque at Cedar Rapids
Youngstown at Des Moines
Central Illinois at Green Bay
Fargo at Lincoln
Omaha at Sioux Falls
Chicago at Tri-City
Prep
MHSHL
Waterloo 6, Kansas City 1
JV: Waterloo 5, Kansas City 1
Mason City 4, Dubuque 2
JV: Dubuque 7, Mason City 1
Des Moines Capitals 4, Quad City 3
JV: D.M. Capitals 2, Quad City 1
Cedar Rapids 7, Fremont 1
