NHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Boston;13;10;1;2;22;46;27
Buffalo;15;9;4;2;20;45;40
Florida;14;7;3;4;18;51;51
Toronto;15;7;5;3;17;53;52
Montreal;14;7;5;2;16;51;45
Tampa Bay;13;6;5;2;14;44;47
Detroit;15;4;10;1;9;33;57
Ottawa;12;3;8;1;7;31;42
Metropolitan Division
Washington;15;10;2;3;23;60;47
N.Y. Islanders;13;10;3;0;20;40;29
Carolina;14;9;4;1;19;49;38
Pittsburgh;14;8;5;1;17;47;33
Philadelphia;13;6;5;2;14;43;45
Columbus;14;5;6;3;13;34;50
N.Y. Rangers;11;5;5;1;11;35;36
New Jersey;12;3;5;4;10;36;50
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
St. Louis;15;9;3;3;21;47;46
Colorado;13;8;3;2;18;48;36
Nashville;14;8;4;2;18;54;42
Dallas;16;7;8;1;15;37;41
Winnipeg;14;7;7;0;14;39;46
Minnesota;14;4;9;1;9;33;49
Chicago;11;3;6;2;8;25;34
Pacific Division
Edmonton;15;10;4;1;21;44;38
Vancouver;13;8;3;2;18;48;32
Anaheim;15;9;6;0;18;41;36
Calgary;16;8;6;2;18;46;46
Vegas;14;8;5;1;17;46;41
Arizona;12;7;4;1;15;35;28
San Jose;14;4;9;1;9;34;51
Los Angeles;13;4;9;0;8;34;54
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Edmonton 2, Pittsburgh 1, OT
N.Y. Rangers 2, Nashville 1
N.Y. Islanders 1, Buffalo 0
Boston 5, Ottawa 2
Florida 4, Detroit 0
Calgary 3, Columbus 0
Dallas 4, Montreal 1
New Jersey 5, Carolina 3
Toronto 4, Philadelphia 3, SO
St. Louis 4, Minnesota 3, OT
Colorado at Arizona, late
Winnipeg at Vegas, late
Vancouver at San Jose, late
Chicago at Los Angeles, late
GAMES TODAY
Calgary at Washington, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Anaheim, 7 p.m.
GAMES MONDAY
Pittsburgh at Boston, 6 p.m.
Ottawa at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
Nashville at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
Arizona at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
USHL standings
WESTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Lincoln;7;3;1;1;16;47;38
Waterloo;7;2;1;0;15;34;21
Des Moines;6;4;0;1;13;40;40
Tri-City;5;6;1;1;12;29;36
Sioux City;5;5;0;0;10;26;26
Omaha;4;6;2;0;10;30;35
Fargo;4;4;1;0;9;23;30
Sioux Falls;2;7;1;0;5;25;43
EASTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Dubuque;8;0;1;0;17;30;20
Chicago;8;3;1;0;17;51;38
Muskegon;7;4;1;0;15;47;35
Team USA;7;5;0;0;14;52;48
Youngstown;6;4;2;0;14;42;54
Green Bay;6;6;0;1;13;39;41
Ced. Rapids;6;6;0;0;12;53;41
Madison;2;9;0;0;4;28;50
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Chicago 5, Waterloo 3
Youngstown 4, Muskegon 3, OT
Des Moines 6, Lincoln 4
Dubuque 4, Cedar Rapids 3
Sioux City 4, Green Bay 1
Fargo 3, Tri-City 2
Omaha 4, Sioux Falls 0
GAME TODAY
Waterloo at Madison, 3:05 p.m.
GAMES FRIDAY
Waterloo at Dubuque, 7:05 p.m.
Green Bay at Muskegon
Fargo at Cedar Rapids
Chicago at Madison
Omaha at Lincoln
Des Moines at Tri-City
GAMES SATURDAY
Waterloo at Cedar Rapids, 7:05 p.m.
Green Bay at Muskegon
Madison at Chicago
Fargo at Dubuque
Youngstown at Sioux City
Sioux Falls at Lincoln
Des Moines at Tri-City
GAME SUNDAY, NOV. 10
Youngstown at Sioux City
Prep
MHSHL
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Waterloo 6, Lincoln 5, SO
JV: Waterloo 6, Lincoln 4
Dubuque 7, Mason City 5
JV: Mason City 5, Dubuque 2
Kansas City 10, Ames 0
JV: Kansas City 6, Ames 1
Des Moines Oak Leafs 9, Boji 0
JV: DM Oak Leaf 9, Boji 2
Cedar Rapids 4, Sioux City 2
JV: Sioux City 6, Cedar Rapids 2
Omaha 3, Quad City 1
JV: Omaha 4, Quad City 3
Des Moines Capitals 6, Fremont 2
JV: D.M. Capitals 5, Fremont 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.