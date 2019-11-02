clip art hockey

NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Boston;13;10;1;2;22;46;27

Buffalo;15;9;4;2;20;45;40

Florida;14;7;3;4;18;51;51

Toronto;15;7;5;3;17;53;52

Montreal;14;7;5;2;16;51;45

Tampa Bay;13;6;5;2;14;44;47

Detroit;15;4;10;1;9;33;57

Ottawa;12;3;8;1;7;31;42

Metropolitan Division

Washington;15;10;2;3;23;60;47

N.Y. Islanders;13;10;3;0;20;40;29

Carolina;14;9;4;1;19;49;38

Pittsburgh;14;8;5;1;17;47;33

Philadelphia;13;6;5;2;14;43;45

Columbus;14;5;6;3;13;34;50

N.Y. Rangers;11;5;5;1;11;35;36

New Jersey;12;3;5;4;10;36;50

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

St. Louis;15;9;3;3;21;47;46

Colorado;13;8;3;2;18;48;36

Nashville;14;8;4;2;18;54;42

Dallas;16;7;8;1;15;37;41

Winnipeg;14;7;7;0;14;39;46

Minnesota;14;4;9;1;9;33;49

Chicago;11;3;6;2;8;25;34

Pacific Division

Edmonton;15;10;4;1;21;44;38

Vancouver;13;8;3;2;18;48;32

Anaheim;15;9;6;0;18;41;36

Calgary;16;8;6;2;18;46;46

Vegas;14;8;5;1;17;46;41

Arizona;12;7;4;1;15;35;28

San Jose;14;4;9;1;9;34;51

Los Angeles;13;4;9;0;8;34;54

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Edmonton 2, Pittsburgh 1, OT

N.Y. Rangers 2, Nashville 1

N.Y. Islanders 1, Buffalo 0

Boston 5, Ottawa 2

Florida 4, Detroit 0

Calgary 3, Columbus 0

Dallas 4, Montreal 1

New Jersey 5, Carolina 3

Toronto 4, Philadelphia 3, SO

St. Louis 4, Minnesota 3, OT

Colorado at Arizona, late

Winnipeg at Vegas, late

Vancouver at San Jose, late

Chicago at Los Angeles, late

GAMES TODAY

Calgary at Washington, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Anaheim, 7 p.m.

GAMES MONDAY

Pittsburgh at Boston, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Nashville at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Arizona at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

USHL standings

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Lincoln;7;3;1;1;16;47;38

Waterloo;7;2;1;0;15;34;21

Des Moines;6;4;0;1;13;40;40

Tri-City;5;6;1;1;12;29;36

Sioux City;5;5;0;0;10;26;26

Omaha;4;6;2;0;10;30;35

Fargo;4;4;1;0;9;23;30

Sioux Falls;2;7;1;0;5;25;43

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Dubuque;8;0;1;0;17;30;20

Chicago;8;3;1;0;17;51;38

Muskegon;7;4;1;0;15;47;35

Team USA;7;5;0;0;14;52;48

Youngstown;6;4;2;0;14;42;54

Green Bay;6;6;0;1;13;39;41

Ced. Rapids;6;6;0;0;12;53;41

Madison;2;9;0;0;4;28;50

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Chicago 5, Waterloo 3

Youngstown 4, Muskegon 3, OT

Des Moines 6, Lincoln 4

Dubuque 4, Cedar Rapids 3

Sioux City 4, Green Bay 1

Fargo 3, Tri-City 2

Omaha 4, Sioux Falls 0

GAME TODAY

Waterloo at Madison, 3:05 p.m.

GAMES FRIDAY

Waterloo at Dubuque, 7:05 p.m.

Green Bay at Muskegon

Fargo at Cedar Rapids

Chicago at Madison

Omaha at Lincoln

Des Moines at Tri-City

GAMES SATURDAY

Waterloo at Cedar Rapids, 7:05 p.m.

Green Bay at Muskegon

Madison at Chicago

Fargo at Dubuque

Youngstown at Sioux City

Sioux Falls at Lincoln

Des Moines at Tri-City

GAME SUNDAY, NOV. 10

Youngstown at Sioux City

Prep

MHSHL

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Waterloo 6, Lincoln 5, SO

JV: Waterloo 6, Lincoln 4

Dubuque 7, Mason City 5

JV: Mason City 5, Dubuque 2

Kansas City 10, Ames 0

JV: Kansas City 6, Ames 1

Des Moines Oak Leafs 9, Boji 0

JV: DM Oak Leaf 9, Boji 2

Cedar Rapids 4, Sioux City 2

JV: Sioux City 6, Cedar Rapids 2

Omaha 3, Quad City 1

JV: Omaha 4, Quad City 3

Des Moines Capitals 6, Fremont 2

JV: D.M. Capitals 5, Fremont 0

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments