clip art hockey

HOCKEY

NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 30 20 4 6 46 105 73

Florida 28 14 9 5 33 100 98

Buffalo 30 13 11 6 32 93 93

Montreal 30 13 11 6 32 97 102

Toronto 31 14 13 4 32 100 103

Tampa Bay 27 14 10 3 31 102 87

Ottawa 30 12 17 1 25 79 95

Detroit 31 7 21 3 17 66 124

Metropolitan Division

Washington 31 22 4 5 49 115 88

N.Y. Islanders 27 19 6 2 40 80 65

Philadelphia 30 17 8 5 39 96 85

Pittsburgh 30 17 9 4 38 103 81

Carolina 30 18 11 1 37 97 82

N.Y. Rangers 28 14 11 3 31 88 91

Columbus 29 11 14 4 26 71 91

New Jersey 29 9 15 5 23 74 109

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 31 18 7 6 42 92 83

Colorado 29 19 8 2 40 107 79

Winnipeg 29 17 10 2 36 84 80

Dallas 30 16 11 3 35 79 75

Minnesota 30 14 12 4 32 90 98

Nashville 28 13 10 5 31 95 92

Chicago 29 12 12 5 29 80 89

Pacific Division

Edmonton 31 18 10 3 39 95 90

Arizona 31 17 10 4 38 85 72

Vegas 31 15 11 5 35 93 88

Vancouver 30 15 11 4 34 103 91

Calgary 30 14 12 4 32 77 89

San Jose 31 15 14 2 32 87 106

Anaheim 29 12 13 4 28 77 87

Los Angeles 30 11 17 2 24 74 98

SATURDAY’S RESULTS

Philadelphia 4, Ottawa 3

Vancouver 6, Buffalo 5, OT

Colorado 4, Boston 1

Carolina 6, Minnesota 2

Tampa Bay 7, San Jose 1

Toronto 5, St. Louis 2

Florida 4, Columbus 1

Pittsburgh 5, Detroit 3

Nashville 6, New Jersey 4

N.Y. Islanders at Dallas, late

Los Angeles at Calgary, late

GAMES TODAY

Anaheim at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.

San Jose at Florida, 4 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Vegas, 6 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Buffalo at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

GAMES MONDAY

N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Washington, 6 p.m.

Boston at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.

Calgary at Colorado, 8 p.m.

USHL standings

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L OL SOL Pts. GF GA

Waterloo 16 5 1 0 33 68 51

Lincoln 11 8 1 2 25 81 81

Des Moines 10 10 1 2 23 78 83

Omaha 9 7 5 0 23 61 57

Fargo 10 6 1 0 21 52 54

Tri-City 9 10 2 1 21 57 66

Sioux City 8 10 3 0 19 59 69

Sioux Falls 7 11 3 0 17 57 81

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L OL SOL Pts. GF GA

Chicago 17 4 1 0 35 106 68

Team USA 17 7 0 0 34 102 85

Dubuque 16 3 1 0 33 68 41

Youngstown 11 8 4 0 26 75 88

Green Bay 11 8 1 3 26 82 67

Ced. Rapids 10 11 1 0 21 77 67

Muskegon 9 11 2 0 20 75 80

Madison 3 19 1 0 7 55 115

SATURDAY’S RESULTS

Lincoln 5, Waterloo 3

Team USA 3, Youngstown 2, OT

Des Moines 6, Sioux City 2

Chicago 4, Cedar Rapids 3

Dubuque 3, Muskegon 1

Green Bay 5, Madison 0

Sioux Falls 2, Omaha 1, OT

Fargo at Tri-City, late

GAME WEDNESDAY

Muskegon at Team USA

GAME THURSDAY

Fargo at Sioux City

GAMES FRIDAY

Waterloo at Omaha, 7:05 p.m.

Team USA at Muskegon

Tri-City at Chicago

Dubuque at Green Bay

Youngstown at Madison

Fargo at Sioux City

Des Moines at Lincoln

Cedar Rapids at Sioux Falls

GAMES SATURDAY

Waterloo at Omaha, 7:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Chicago

Green Bay at Dubuqe

Youngstown at Madison

Cedar Rapids at Sioux City

Des Moines at Lincoln

Fargo at Sioux Falls

Prep scores

MHSHL

SATURDAY’S RESULTS

Waterloo 4, Cedar Rapids 2

JV: Waterloo 5, Cedar Rapids 2

Des Moines Oak Leafs 6, Mason City 3

JV: D.M. Oak Leafs 5, Mason City 1

Sioux City 5, Lincoln 1

JV: Lincoln 7, Sioux City 2

Kansas City 5, Dubuque 2

JV: Kansas City 5, Dubuque 1

Quad City 7, Boji 1

JV: Quad City 5, Boji 2

Omaha 8, Ames 1

JV: Omaha 5, Ames 1

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments