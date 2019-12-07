HOCKEY
NHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 30 20 4 6 46 105 73
Florida 28 14 9 5 33 100 98
Buffalo 30 13 11 6 32 93 93
Montreal 30 13 11 6 32 97 102
Toronto 31 14 13 4 32 100 103
Tampa Bay 27 14 10 3 31 102 87
Ottawa 30 12 17 1 25 79 95
Detroit 31 7 21 3 17 66 124
Metropolitan Division
Washington 31 22 4 5 49 115 88
N.Y. Islanders 27 19 6 2 40 80 65
Philadelphia 30 17 8 5 39 96 85
Pittsburgh 30 17 9 4 38 103 81
Carolina 30 18 11 1 37 97 82
N.Y. Rangers 28 14 11 3 31 88 91
Columbus 29 11 14 4 26 71 91
New Jersey 29 9 15 5 23 74 109
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 31 18 7 6 42 92 83
Colorado 29 19 8 2 40 107 79
Winnipeg 29 17 10 2 36 84 80
Dallas 30 16 11 3 35 79 75
Minnesota 30 14 12 4 32 90 98
Nashville 28 13 10 5 31 95 92
Chicago 29 12 12 5 29 80 89
Pacific Division
Edmonton 31 18 10 3 39 95 90
Arizona 31 17 10 4 38 85 72
Vegas 31 15 11 5 35 93 88
Vancouver 30 15 11 4 34 103 91
Calgary 30 14 12 4 32 77 89
San Jose 31 15 14 2 32 87 106
Anaheim 29 12 13 4 28 77 87
Los Angeles 30 11 17 2 24 74 98
SATURDAY’S RESULTS
Philadelphia 4, Ottawa 3
Vancouver 6, Buffalo 5, OT
Colorado 4, Boston 1
Carolina 6, Minnesota 2
Tampa Bay 7, San Jose 1
Toronto 5, St. Louis 2
Florida 4, Columbus 1
Pittsburgh 5, Detroit 3
Nashville 6, New Jersey 4
N.Y. Islanders at Dallas, late
Los Angeles at Calgary, late
GAMES TODAY
Anaheim at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.
San Jose at Florida, 4 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Vegas, 6 p.m.
Arizona at Chicago, 6 p.m.
Buffalo at Edmonton, 7 p.m.
GAMES MONDAY
N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
Columbus at Washington, 6 p.m.
Boston at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.
Calgary at Colorado, 8 p.m.
USHL standings
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L OL SOL Pts. GF GA
Waterloo 16 5 1 0 33 68 51
Lincoln 11 8 1 2 25 81 81
Des Moines 10 10 1 2 23 78 83
Omaha 9 7 5 0 23 61 57
Fargo 10 6 1 0 21 52 54
Tri-City 9 10 2 1 21 57 66
Sioux City 8 10 3 0 19 59 69
Sioux Falls 7 11 3 0 17 57 81
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L OL SOL Pts. GF GA
Chicago 17 4 1 0 35 106 68
Team USA 17 7 0 0 34 102 85
Dubuque 16 3 1 0 33 68 41
Youngstown 11 8 4 0 26 75 88
Green Bay 11 8 1 3 26 82 67
Ced. Rapids 10 11 1 0 21 77 67
Muskegon 9 11 2 0 20 75 80
Madison 3 19 1 0 7 55 115
SATURDAY’S RESULTS
Lincoln 5, Waterloo 3
Team USA 3, Youngstown 2, OT
Des Moines 6, Sioux City 2
Chicago 4, Cedar Rapids 3
Dubuque 3, Muskegon 1
Green Bay 5, Madison 0
Sioux Falls 2, Omaha 1, OT
Fargo at Tri-City, late
GAME WEDNESDAY
Muskegon at Team USA
GAME THURSDAY
Fargo at Sioux City
GAMES FRIDAY
Waterloo at Omaha, 7:05 p.m.
Team USA at Muskegon
Tri-City at Chicago
Dubuque at Green Bay
Youngstown at Madison
Fargo at Sioux City
Des Moines at Lincoln
Cedar Rapids at Sioux Falls
GAMES SATURDAY
Waterloo at Omaha, 7:05 p.m.
Tri-City at Chicago
Green Bay at Dubuqe
Youngstown at Madison
Cedar Rapids at Sioux City
Des Moines at Lincoln
Fargo at Sioux Falls
Prep scores
MHSHL
SATURDAY’S RESULTS
Waterloo 4, Cedar Rapids 2
JV: Waterloo 5, Cedar Rapids 2
Des Moines Oak Leafs 6, Mason City 3
JV: D.M. Oak Leafs 5, Mason City 1
Sioux City 5, Lincoln 1
JV: Lincoln 7, Sioux City 2
Kansas City 5, Dubuque 2
JV: Kansas City 5, Dubuque 1
Quad City 7, Boji 1
JV: Quad City 5, Boji 2
Omaha 8, Ames 1
JV: Omaha 5, Ames 1
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.