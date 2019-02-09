NHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Tampa Bay;55;40;11;4;84;212;154
Toronto;54;34;17;3;71;194;153
Montreal;56;31;18;7;69;172;162
Boston;55;30;17;8;68;160;144
Buffalo;54;27;20;7;61;161;167
Florida;53;23;22;8;54;166;184
Detroit;55;21;27;7;49;154;181
Ottawa;55;21;29;5;47;172;201
Metropolitan Division
N.Y. Islanders;54;32;16;6;70;158;132
Washington;55;30;18;7;67;186;176
Columbus;53;30;20;3;63;173;164
Pittsburgh;55;28;20;7;63;189;172
Carolina;55;28;21;6;62;161;160
Philadelphia;55;25;23;7;57;161;182
N.Y. Rangers;54;23;23;8;54;152;181
New Jersey;54;20;26;8;48;156;184
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Winnipeg;55;34;18;3;71;191;159
Nashville;57;33;20;4;70;176;146
Dallas;55;28;22;5;61;142;140
Minnesota;55;27;23;5;59;155;160
St. Louis;53;26;22;5;57;150;155
Colorado;54;22;22;10;54;179;181
Chicago;55;22;24;9;53;177;201
Pacific Division
Calgary;54;34;15;5;73;199;157
San Jose;56;33;16;7;73;203;175
Vegas;56;31;21;4;66;167;153
Vancouver;55;24;24;7;55;158;171
Edmonton;55;24;26;5;53;159;184
Arizona;55;24;26;5;53;145;161
Los Angeles;55;23;27;5;51;132;165
Anaheim;56;21;26;9;51;127;182
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Philadelphia 6, Anaheim 2
Minnesota 4, New Jersey 2
Buffalo 3, Detroit 1
N.Y. Islanders 4, Colorado 3, OT
Boston 5, Los Angeles 4, OT
Ottawa 5, Winnipeg 2
St. Louis 3, Nashville 2
Arizona 3, Dallas 2
San Jose 5, Edmonton 2
Florida 5, Washington 4, OT
Tampa Bay 5, Pittsburgh 4
Toronto 4, Montreal 3, OT
Calgary at Vancouver, late
Columbus at Vegas, late
GAMES TODAY
St. Louis at Nashville, 11:30 a.m.
Carolina at New Jersey, 2 p.m.
Colorado at Boston, 2 p.m.
Winnipeg at Buffalo, 2 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago, 2 p.m.
Minnesota at N.Y. Islanders, 2 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Florida, 5 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
GAMES MONDAY
Los Angeles at Washington, 6 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
San Jose at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
USHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Muskegon;30;9;2;1;63;168;109
Chicago;26;14;1;0;53;161;134
Youngstown;21;16;1;3;46;138;154
Ced. Rapids;19;16;2;2;42;115;109
Dubuque;18;16;3;3;42;122;129
Central Ill.;17;21;2;1;37;131;149
Team USA;16;13;2;3;37;133;131
Green Bay;14;20;5;1;34;113;152
Madison;8;26;3;2;21;74;148
WESTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Tri-City;31;9;1;1;64;151;95
Waterloo;27;11;3;1;58;157;119
Sioux Falls;26;10;3;1;56;153;132
Des Moines;24;13;1;4;53;143;120
Fargo;22;15;2;2;48;127;123
Sioux City;19;14;5;2;45;127;124
Omaha;15;19;2;4;36;104;139
Lincoln;10;27;3;2;25;114;164
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Sioux Falls 5, Waterloo 2
Youngstown 6, Lincoln 3
Muskegon 5, Central Illinois 2
Chicago 5, Sioux City 3
Omaha 3, Des Moines 2, SO
Fargo 5, Madison 1
Tri-City 5, Green Bay 2
Cedar Rapids at Dubuque, late
GAME TODAY
Des Moines at Omaha
GAME MONDAY
Dubuque at Madison
GAME THURSDAY
Sioux City at Lincoln
GAMES FRIDAY
Waterloo at Des Moines, 7:05 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Team USA
Team USA at Youngstown
Muskegon at Chicago
Green Bay at Dubuque
Cedar Rapids at Madison
Tri-City at Central Illinois
Sioux City at Omaha
GAMES SATURDAY
Waterloo at Cedar Rapids, 7:05 p.m.
Team USA at Youngstown
Sioux Falls at Muskegon
Team USA at Chicago
Lincoln at Fargo
Madison at Green Bay
Des Moines at Omaha
Tri-City at Central Illinois
GAMES SUNDAY, FEB. 17
Tri-City at Waterloo, 3:05 p.m.
Dubuque at Madison
Sioux Falls at Muskegon
Cedar Rapids at Green Bay
Lincoln at Fargo
Prep
MHSHL
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Sioux City 2, Lincoln 1
JV: Sioux City 5, Lincoln 4
Omaha 5, Kansas City 1
JV: Omaha 2, Kansas City 1
Cedar Rapids 5, Des Moines Capitals 2
JV: Cedar Rapids 5, D.M. Capitals 1
Des Moines Oak Leafs at Fremont, late
JV: Fremont 5, D.M. Oak Leafs 2
