NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Tampa Bay;55;40;11;4;84;212;154

Toronto;54;34;17;3;71;194;153

Montreal;56;31;18;7;69;172;162

Boston;55;30;17;8;68;160;144

Buffalo;54;27;20;7;61;161;167

Florida;53;23;22;8;54;166;184

Detroit;55;21;27;7;49;154;181

Ottawa;55;21;29;5;47;172;201

Metropolitan Division

N.Y. Islanders;54;32;16;6;70;158;132

Washington;55;30;18;7;67;186;176

Columbus;53;30;20;3;63;173;164

Pittsburgh;55;28;20;7;63;189;172

Carolina;55;28;21;6;62;161;160

Philadelphia;55;25;23;7;57;161;182

N.Y. Rangers;54;23;23;8;54;152;181

New Jersey;54;20;26;8;48;156;184

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Winnipeg;55;34;18;3;71;191;159

Nashville;57;33;20;4;70;176;146

Dallas;55;28;22;5;61;142;140

Minnesota;55;27;23;5;59;155;160

St. Louis;53;26;22;5;57;150;155

Colorado;54;22;22;10;54;179;181

Chicago;55;22;24;9;53;177;201

Pacific Division

Calgary;54;34;15;5;73;199;157

San Jose;56;33;16;7;73;203;175

Vegas;56;31;21;4;66;167;153

Vancouver;55;24;24;7;55;158;171

Edmonton;55;24;26;5;53;159;184

Arizona;55;24;26;5;53;145;161

Los Angeles;55;23;27;5;51;132;165

Anaheim;56;21;26;9;51;127;182

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Philadelphia 6, Anaheim 2

Minnesota 4, New Jersey 2

Buffalo 3, Detroit 1

N.Y. Islanders 4, Colorado 3, OT

Boston 5, Los Angeles 4, OT

Ottawa 5, Winnipeg 2

St. Louis 3, Nashville 2

Arizona 3, Dallas 2

San Jose 5, Edmonton 2

Florida 5, Washington 4, OT

Tampa Bay 5, Pittsburgh 4

Toronto 4, Montreal 3, OT

Calgary at Vancouver, late

Columbus at Vegas, late

GAMES TODAY

St. Louis at Nashville, 11:30 a.m.

Carolina at New Jersey, 2 p.m.

Colorado at Boston, 2 p.m.

Winnipeg at Buffalo, 2 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 2 p.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Islanders, 2 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Florida, 5 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

GAMES MONDAY

Los Angeles at Washington, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

USHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Muskegon;30;9;2;1;63;168;109

Chicago;26;14;1;0;53;161;134

Youngstown;21;16;1;3;46;138;154

Ced. Rapids;19;16;2;2;42;115;109

Dubuque;18;16;3;3;42;122;129

Central Ill.;17;21;2;1;37;131;149

Team USA;16;13;2;3;37;133;131

Green Bay;14;20;5;1;34;113;152

Madison;8;26;3;2;21;74;148

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Tri-City;31;9;1;1;64;151;95

Waterloo;27;11;3;1;58;157;119

Sioux Falls;26;10;3;1;56;153;132

Des Moines;24;13;1;4;53;143;120

Fargo;22;15;2;2;48;127;123

Sioux City;19;14;5;2;45;127;124

Omaha;15;19;2;4;36;104;139

Lincoln;10;27;3;2;25;114;164

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Sioux Falls 5, Waterloo 2

Youngstown 6, Lincoln 3

Muskegon 5, Central Illinois 2

Chicago 5, Sioux City 3

Omaha 3, Des Moines 2, SO

Fargo 5, Madison 1

Tri-City 5, Green Bay 2

Cedar Rapids at Dubuque, late

GAME TODAY

Des Moines at Omaha

GAME MONDAY

Dubuque at Madison

GAME THURSDAY

Sioux City at Lincoln

GAMES FRIDAY

Waterloo at Des Moines, 7:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Team USA

Team USA at Youngstown

Muskegon at Chicago

Green Bay at Dubuque

Cedar Rapids at Madison

Tri-City at Central Illinois

Sioux City at Omaha

GAMES SATURDAY

Waterloo at Cedar Rapids, 7:05 p.m.

Team USA at Youngstown

Sioux Falls at Muskegon

Team USA at Chicago

Lincoln at Fargo

Madison at Green Bay

Des Moines at Omaha

Tri-City at Central Illinois

GAMES SUNDAY, FEB. 17

Tri-City at Waterloo, 3:05 p.m.

Dubuque at Madison

Sioux Falls at Muskegon

Cedar Rapids at Green Bay

Lincoln at Fargo

Prep

MHSHL

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Sioux City 2, Lincoln 1

JV: Sioux City 5, Lincoln 4

Omaha 5, Kansas City 1

JV: Omaha 2, Kansas City 1

Cedar Rapids 5, Des Moines Capitals 2

JV: Cedar Rapids 5, D.M. Capitals 1

Des Moines Oak Leafs at Fremont, late

JV: Fremont 5, D.M. Oak Leafs 2

