NHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Boston;26;18;3;5;41;96;64
Florida;26;13;8;5;31;94;93
Toronto;28;13;11;4;30;93;92
Buffalo;27;12;10;5;29;78;82
Montreal;26;11;9;6;28;88;93
Tampa Bay;24;12;9;3;27;88;79
Ottawa;27;11;15;1;23;69;84
Detroit;29;7;19;3;17;62;115
Metropolitan Division
Washington;28;19;4;5;43;104;83
N.Y. Islanders;24;17;5;2;36;71;58
Philadelphia;27;15;7;5;35;85;78
Carolina;27;16;10;1;33;88;76
Pittsburgh;27;14;9;4;32;93;78
N.Y. Rangers;25;13;9;3;29;83;83
Columbus;26;11;11;4;26;66;80
New Jersey;25;9;12;4;22;65;90
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
St. Louis;28;17;5;6;40;86;75
Winnipeg;26;16;9;1;33;76;74
Colorado;25;15;8;2;32;90;72
Dallas;27;15;10;2;32;73;65
Nashville;26;12;10;4;28;87;85
Minnesota;26;11;11;4;26;76;84
Chicago;25;10;10;5;25;71;74
Pacific Division
Edmonton;27;16;8;3;35;86;77
Arizona;28;15;9;4;34;78;67
San Jose;28;15;12;1;31;82;91
Vegas;28;13;11;4;30;83;81
Calgary;29;13;12;4;30;73;86
Vancouver;26;12;10;4;28;85;79
Anaheim;27;11;12;4;26;71;82
Los Angeles;26;10;14;2;22;68;88
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
N.Y. Rangers 4, New Jersey 0
Philadelphia 4, Montreal 3, OT
Washington 5, Detroit 2
Calgary 3, Ottawa 1
Carolina 3, Tampa Bay 2
N.Y. Islanders 2, Columbus 0
Toronto 2, Buffalo 1, OT
Florida 3, Nashville 0
San Jose 4, Arizona 2
St. Louis 5, Pittsburgh 2
Chicago at Colorado, late
Vancouver at Edmonton, late
Winnipeg at Los Angeles, late
GAMES TODAY
Dallas at Minnesota, 2 p.m.
Montreal at Boston, 6 p.m.
Edmonton at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
GAMES MONDAY
Vegas at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
New Jersey at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
USHL standings
WESTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Waterloo;15;4;1;0;31;62;44
Lincoln;10;7;1;1;22;71;69
Fargo;10;6;1;0;21;52;54
Omaha;9;7;3;0;21;58;52
Des Moines;9;9;1;2;21;71;77
Tri-City;8;10;2;1;19;51;83
Sioux City;7;9;3;0;17;53;62
Sioux Falls;5;11;3;0;11;52;78
EASTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Chicago;15;4;1;0;31;98;63
Dubuque;14;3;1;0;29;60;38
Team USA;14;7;0;0;28;91;80
Youngstown;11;7;3;0;25;71;80
Green Bay;9;8;1;3;22;70;65
Ced. Rapids;10;9;1;0;21;72;59
Muskegon;9;9;2;0;20;72;72
Madison;3;16;1;0;7;52;100
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Waterloo 1, Cedar Rapids 0
Chicago 4, Muskegon 3, OT
Team USA 4, Green Bay 3, SO
Youngstown 6, Madison 4
Lincoln 8, Tri-City 5
Omaha 6, Des Moines 4
Dubuque 3, Sioux Falls 2, OT
GAMES TODAY
Tri-City at Lincoln
Team USA at Madison
GAMES FRIDAY
Lincoln at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.
Muskegon at Dubuque
Cedar Rapids at Chicago
Green Bay at Madison
Sioux City at Des Moines
Sioux Falls at Omaha
Fargo at Tri-City
Team USA at Youngstown
GAMES SATURDAY
Lincoln at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.
Youngstown at Team USA
Sioux City at Des Moines
Chicago at Cedar Rapids
Muskegon at Dubuque
Green Bay at Madison
Sioux Falls at Omaha
Fargo at Tri-City
Prep
MHSHL
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Waterloo 3, Sioux City 2
JV: Waterloo 9, Sioux City 1
Mason City 5, Fremont 3
JV: Fremont 6, Mason City 5
Kansas City 6, Des Moines Oak Leafs 2
JV: D.M. Oak Leafs 5, Kansas City 4
Omaha 9, Boji 1
JV: Omaha 4, Boji 0
Lincoln 4, Dubuque 2
JV: Lincoln 5, Dubuque 3
