NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Boston;26;18;3;5;41;96;64

Florida;26;13;8;5;31;94;93

Toronto;28;13;11;4;30;93;92

Buffalo;27;12;10;5;29;78;82

Montreal;26;11;9;6;28;88;93

Tampa Bay;24;12;9;3;27;88;79

Ottawa;27;11;15;1;23;69;84

Detroit;29;7;19;3;17;62;115

Metropolitan Division

Washington;28;19;4;5;43;104;83

N.Y. Islanders;24;17;5;2;36;71;58

Philadelphia;27;15;7;5;35;85;78

Carolina;27;16;10;1;33;88;76

Pittsburgh;27;14;9;4;32;93;78

N.Y. Rangers;25;13;9;3;29;83;83

Columbus;26;11;11;4;26;66;80

New Jersey;25;9;12;4;22;65;90

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

St. Louis;28;17;5;6;40;86;75

Winnipeg;26;16;9;1;33;76;74

Colorado;25;15;8;2;32;90;72

Dallas;27;15;10;2;32;73;65

Nashville;26;12;10;4;28;87;85

Minnesota;26;11;11;4;26;76;84

Chicago;25;10;10;5;25;71;74

Pacific Division

Edmonton;27;16;8;3;35;86;77

Arizona;28;15;9;4;34;78;67

San Jose;28;15;12;1;31;82;91

Vegas;28;13;11;4;30;83;81

Calgary;29;13;12;4;30;73;86

Vancouver;26;12;10;4;28;85;79

Anaheim;27;11;12;4;26;71;82

Los Angeles;26;10;14;2;22;68;88

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

N.Y. Rangers 4, New Jersey 0

Philadelphia 4, Montreal 3, OT

Washington 5, Detroit 2

Calgary 3, Ottawa 1

Carolina 3, Tampa Bay 2

N.Y. Islanders 2, Columbus 0

Toronto 2, Buffalo 1, OT

Florida 3, Nashville 0

San Jose 4, Arizona 2

St. Louis 5, Pittsburgh 2

Chicago at Colorado, late

Vancouver at Edmonton, late

Winnipeg at Los Angeles, late

GAMES TODAY

Dallas at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

Montreal at Boston, 6 p.m.

Edmonton at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

GAMES MONDAY

Vegas at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

USHL standings

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Waterloo;15;4;1;0;31;62;44

Lincoln;10;7;1;1;22;71;69

Fargo;10;6;1;0;21;52;54

Omaha;9;7;3;0;21;58;52

Des Moines;9;9;1;2;21;71;77

Tri-City;8;10;2;1;19;51;83

Sioux City;7;9;3;0;17;53;62

Sioux Falls;5;11;3;0;11;52;78

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Chicago;15;4;1;0;31;98;63

Dubuque;14;3;1;0;29;60;38

Team USA;14;7;0;0;28;91;80

Youngstown;11;7;3;0;25;71;80

Green Bay;9;8;1;3;22;70;65

Ced. Rapids;10;9;1;0;21;72;59

Muskegon;9;9;2;0;20;72;72

Madison;3;16;1;0;7;52;100

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Waterloo 1, Cedar Rapids 0

Chicago 4, Muskegon 3, OT

Team USA 4, Green Bay 3, SO

Youngstown 6, Madison 4

Lincoln 8, Tri-City 5

Omaha 6, Des Moines 4

Dubuque 3, Sioux Falls 2, OT

GAMES TODAY

Tri-City at Lincoln

Team USA at Madison

GAMES FRIDAY

Lincoln at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.

Muskegon at Dubuque

Cedar Rapids at Chicago

Green Bay at Madison

Sioux City at Des Moines

Sioux Falls at Omaha

Fargo at Tri-City

Team USA at Youngstown

GAMES SATURDAY

Lincoln at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.

Youngstown at Team USA

Sioux City at Des Moines

Chicago at Cedar Rapids

Muskegon at Dubuque

Green Bay at Madison

Sioux Falls at Omaha

Fargo at Tri-City

Prep

MHSHL

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Waterloo 3, Sioux City 2

JV: Waterloo 9, Sioux City 1

Mason City 5, Fremont 3

JV: Fremont 6, Mason City 5

Kansas City 6, Des Moines Oak Leafs 2

JV: D.M. Oak Leafs 5, Kansas City 4

Omaha 9, Boji 1

JV: Omaha 4, Boji 0

Lincoln 4, Dubuque 2

JV: Lincoln 5, Dubuque 3

