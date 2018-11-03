Try 1 month for 99¢
clip art hockey

NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Tampa Bay;13;9;3;1;19;46;35

Toronto;14;9;5;0;18;48;39

Montreal;13;7;4;2;16;41;37

Boston;13;7;4;2;16;37;30

Buffalo;14;7;5;2;16;42;41

Ottawa;13;5;6;2;12;42;55

Detroit;14;4;8;2;10;37;53

Florida;11;3;5;3;9;34;41

Metropolitan Division

N.Y. Islanders;13;8;4;1;17;42;30

Pittsburgh;12;6;3;3;15;45;40

Columbus;12;7;5;0;14;43;44

Carolina;13;6;5;2;14;39;38

Washington;12;5;4;3;13;46;47

Philadelphia;13;6;7;0;12;40;50

New Jersey;11;5;5;1;11;34;35

N.Y. Rangers;13;5;7;1;11;35;43

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Nashville;14;11;3;0;22;47;30

Minnesota;13;8;3;2;18;40;36

Winnipeg;14;8;5;1;17;41;38

Colorado;14;7;4;3;17;52;40

Dallas;13;8;5;0;16;40;34

Chicago;14;6;5;3;15;43;51

St. Louis;12;4;5;3;11;42;47

Pacific Division

Vancouver;15;9;6;0;18;47;50

Edmonton;13;8;4;1;17;40;37

Calgary;14;8;5;1;17;47;47

San Jose;13;6;4;3;15;42;40

Arizona;12;7;5;0;14;35;24

Anaheim;14;5;6;3;13;34;40

Vegas;13;5;7;1;11;30;39

Los Angeles;12;3;8;1;7;24;44

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Buffalo 9, Ottawa 2

Edmonton 4, Detroit 3

Tampa Bay 4, Montreal 1

N.Y. Islanders 3, New Jersey 0

Toronto 5, Pittsburgh 0

Dallas 4, Washington 3, OT

Minnesota 5, St. Louis 1

Nashville 1, Boston 0

Chicago at Calgary, late

Carolina at Vegas, late

Columbus at Los Angeles, late

Philadelphia at San Jose, late

GAMES TODAY

Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Ottawa, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

GAMES MONDAY

New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Boston, 6 p.m.

Montreal at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.

Edmonton at Washington, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona, 8 p.m.

USHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Muskegon;10;1;0;0;20;52;30

Central Ill.;7;4;1;0;15;48;45

Ced. Rapids;6;3;2;0;14;35;33

Dubuque;6;5;1;1;14;44;46

Green Bay;6;6;1;0;13;42;45

Team USA;5;5;0;1;11;41;44

Chicago;4;6;1;0;9;37;50

Youngstown;3;6;0;2;8;35;41

Madison;2;6;0;2;6;19;33

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Waterloo;7;2;3;1;18;54;43

Tri-City;8;2;1;0;17;35;24

Sioux City;8;4;1;0;17;49;40

Des Moines;8;4;0;0;16;45;36

Sioux Falls;6;2;1;1;14;35;34

Fargo;5;5;0;2;12;36;40

Omaha;4;6;0;1;9;29;44

Lincoln;3;5;2;1;9;32;41

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Dubuque 4, Waterloo 3

Youngstown 4, Central Illinois 1

Sioux City 3, Omaha 2

Green Bay 7, Cedar Rapids 2

Muskegon 5, Chicago 2

Fargo 2, Sioux Falls 1

GAME TODAY

Sioux Falls at Des Moines

GAME MONDAY

Central Illinois at Youngstown

GAME TUESDAY

Omaha at Tri-City

GAMES FRIDAY

Waterloo at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.

Youngstown at Muskegon

Cedar Rapids at Sioux City

Central Illinois at Dubuque

Des Moines at Fargo

Sioux Falls at Lincoln

Green Bay at Madison

Tri-City at Omaha

GAMES SATURDAY

Waterloo at Green Bay, 7:05 p.m.

Youngstown at Muskegon

Lincoln at Sioux City

Omaha at Cedar Rapids

Des Moines at Fargo

Chicago at Madison

Sioux Falls at Tri-City

Dubuque at Central Illinois

GAMES SUNDAY

Tri-City at Lincoln

Cedar Rapids at Omaha

Muskegon at Central Illinois

Prep

MHSHL 

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Waterloo 6, Omaha 0

JV: Omaha 2, Waterloo 1

Des Moines Oak Leafs 9, Mason City 3

JV: D.M. Oakleafs 4, Mason City 2

Cedar Rapids 3, Sioux City 2, OT

JV: Sioux City 2, Cedar Rapids 1

Lincoln 6, Dubuque 2

JV: Lincoln 5, Dubuque 1

Quad City 2, Kansas City 1, SO

JV: Quad City 2, Kansas City 1

Des Moines Capitals 9, Ames 0

JV: D.M. Capitals 4, Ames 3, SO

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments