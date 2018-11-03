NHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Tampa Bay;13;9;3;1;19;46;35
Toronto;14;9;5;0;18;48;39
Montreal;13;7;4;2;16;41;37
Boston;13;7;4;2;16;37;30
Buffalo;14;7;5;2;16;42;41
Ottawa;13;5;6;2;12;42;55
Detroit;14;4;8;2;10;37;53
Florida;11;3;5;3;9;34;41
Metropolitan Division
N.Y. Islanders;13;8;4;1;17;42;30
Pittsburgh;12;6;3;3;15;45;40
Columbus;12;7;5;0;14;43;44
Carolina;13;6;5;2;14;39;38
Washington;12;5;4;3;13;46;47
Philadelphia;13;6;7;0;12;40;50
New Jersey;11;5;5;1;11;34;35
N.Y. Rangers;13;5;7;1;11;35;43
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Nashville;14;11;3;0;22;47;30
Minnesota;13;8;3;2;18;40;36
Winnipeg;14;8;5;1;17;41;38
Colorado;14;7;4;3;17;52;40
Dallas;13;8;5;0;16;40;34
Chicago;14;6;5;3;15;43;51
St. Louis;12;4;5;3;11;42;47
Pacific Division
Vancouver;15;9;6;0;18;47;50
Edmonton;13;8;4;1;17;40;37
Calgary;14;8;5;1;17;47;47
San Jose;13;6;4;3;15;42;40
Arizona;12;7;5;0;14;35;24
Anaheim;14;5;6;3;13;34;40
Vegas;13;5;7;1;11;30;39
Los Angeles;12;3;8;1;7;24;44
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Buffalo 9, Ottawa 2
Edmonton 4, Detroit 3
Tampa Bay 4, Montreal 1
N.Y. Islanders 3, New Jersey 0
Toronto 5, Pittsburgh 0
Dallas 4, Washington 3, OT
Minnesota 5, St. Louis 1
Nashville 1, Boston 0
Chicago at Calgary, late
Carolina at Vegas, late
Columbus at Los Angeles, late
Philadelphia at San Jose, late
GAMES TODAY
Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Ottawa, 6 p.m.
Columbus at Anaheim, 8 p.m.
GAMES MONDAY
New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Dallas at Boston, 6 p.m.
Montreal at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.
Edmonton at Washington, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Arizona, 8 p.m.
USHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Muskegon;10;1;0;0;20;52;30
Central Ill.;7;4;1;0;15;48;45
Ced. Rapids;6;3;2;0;14;35;33
Dubuque;6;5;1;1;14;44;46
Green Bay;6;6;1;0;13;42;45
Team USA;5;5;0;1;11;41;44
Chicago;4;6;1;0;9;37;50
Youngstown;3;6;0;2;8;35;41
Madison;2;6;0;2;6;19;33
WESTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Waterloo;7;2;3;1;18;54;43
Tri-City;8;2;1;0;17;35;24
Sioux City;8;4;1;0;17;49;40
Des Moines;8;4;0;0;16;45;36
Sioux Falls;6;2;1;1;14;35;34
Fargo;5;5;0;2;12;36;40
Omaha;4;6;0;1;9;29;44
Lincoln;3;5;2;1;9;32;41
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Dubuque 4, Waterloo 3
Youngstown 4, Central Illinois 1
Sioux City 3, Omaha 2
Green Bay 7, Cedar Rapids 2
Muskegon 5, Chicago 2
Fargo 2, Sioux Falls 1
GAME TODAY
Sioux Falls at Des Moines
GAME MONDAY
Central Illinois at Youngstown
GAME TUESDAY
Omaha at Tri-City
GAMES FRIDAY
Waterloo at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.
Youngstown at Muskegon
Cedar Rapids at Sioux City
Central Illinois at Dubuque
Des Moines at Fargo
Sioux Falls at Lincoln
Green Bay at Madison
Tri-City at Omaha
GAMES SATURDAY
Waterloo at Green Bay, 7:05 p.m.
Youngstown at Muskegon
Lincoln at Sioux City
Omaha at Cedar Rapids
Des Moines at Fargo
Chicago at Madison
Sioux Falls at Tri-City
Dubuque at Central Illinois
GAMES SUNDAY
Tri-City at Lincoln
Cedar Rapids at Omaha
Muskegon at Central Illinois
Prep
MHSHL
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Waterloo 6, Omaha 0
JV: Omaha 2, Waterloo 1
Des Moines Oak Leafs 9, Mason City 3
JV: D.M. Oakleafs 4, Mason City 2
Cedar Rapids 3, Sioux City 2, OT
JV: Sioux City 2, Cedar Rapids 1
Lincoln 6, Dubuque 2
JV: Lincoln 5, Dubuque 1
Quad City 2, Kansas City 1, SO
JV: Quad City 2, Kansas City 1
Des Moines Capitals 9, Ames 0
JV: D.M. Capitals 4, Ames 3, SO
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.