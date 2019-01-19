Try 1 month for 99¢
NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Tampa Bay;49;37;10;2;76;199;140

Toronto;47;29;16;2;60;166;133

Boston;49;27;17;5;59;143;128

Montreal;50;27;18;5;59;152;148

Buffalo;48;24;18;6;54;140;144

Florida;47;19;20;8;46;146;168

Ottawa;49;19;25;5;43;154;184

Detroit;49;18;24;7;43;140;167

Metropolitan Division

N.Y. Islanders;47;28;15;4;60;142;119

Columbus;47;28;16;3;59;153;144

Washington;47;27;15;5;59;157;141

Pittsburgh;47;26;15;6;58;166;139

Carolina;47;22;20;5;49;126;140

N.Y. Rangers;48;21;20;7;49;139;164

Philadelphia;48;19;23;6;44;139;169

New Jersey;48;18;23;7;43;140;164

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Winnipeg;48;31;15;2;64;167;134

Nashville;50;28;18;4;60;155;133

Colorado;48;22;18;8;52;166;153

Dallas;49;24;21;4;52;126;128

Minnesota;47;23;21;3;49;131;137

St. Louis;47;21;21;5;47;131;144

Chicago;49;16;24;9;41;145;183

Pacific Division

Calgary;49;31;13;5;67;182;141

San Jose;50;28;15;7;63;178;155

Vegas;49;28;17;4;60;147;131

Anaheim;49;21;19;9;51;119;145

Vancouver;49;22;21;6;50;142;154

Edmonton;47;23;21;3;49;136;148

Arizona;47;21;22;4;46;124;136

Los Angeles;49;19;26;4;42;110;147

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Anaheim 3, New Jersey 2

Colorado 7, Los Angeles 1

St. Louis 3, Ottawa 2

N.Y. Rangers 3, Boston 2

Philadelphia 5, Montreal 2

Tampa Bay 6, San Jose 3

Dallas 4, Winnipeg 2

Florida 4, Nashville 2

Columbus at Minnesota, late

Pittsburgh at Vegas, late

Calgary at Edmonton, late

GAMES TODAY

Washington at Chicago, 11:30 a.m.

Anaheim vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 2 p.m.

Detroit at Vancouver, 3 p.m.

Arizona at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Carolina at Edmonton, 8:30 p.m.

GAMES MONDAY

Nashville at Colorado, 2 p.m.

St. Louis at Los Angeles, 3 p.m.

Minnesota at Vegas, 5 p.m.

San Jose at Florida, 6 p.m.

USHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Muskegon;26;7;2;0;54;146;88

Chicago;21;12;1;0;43;126;111

Dubuque;16;14;3;3;38;113;119

Ced. Rapids;16;13;2;2;36;102;96

Youngstown;16;14;1;3;36;112;130

Central Ill.;15;16;2;1;33;110;118

Green Bay;13;16;4;1;31;100;123

Team USA;13;12;1;3;30;109;114

Madison;7;21;2;2;18;59;117

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Tri-City;26;8;1;1;54;122;81

Des Moines;22;10;1;3;48;129;104

Waterloo;22;10;3;1;48;138;108

Sioux Falls;20;9;3;1;44;123;112

Sioux City;18;11;5;0;41;107;100

Fargo;18;12;1;2;39;107;105

Omaha;11;18;1;3;26;82;120

Lincoln;8;22;3;1;20;90;129

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Waterloo 5, Dubuque 0

Cedar Rapids 5, Youngstown 2

Chicago 5, Sioux City 1

Sioux Falls 7, Fargo 4

Green Bay 4, Team USA 3, SO

Omaha 6, Lincoln 2

Tri-City 3, Muskegon 2, OT

GAME TODAY

Muskegon at Lincoln

GAMES MONDAY

Madison at Central Illinois

Chicago at Team USA

GAME THURSDAY

Omaha at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.

GAMES FRIDAY

Central Illinois at Team USA

Fargo at Muskegon

Des Moines at Sioux City

Sioux Falls at Cedar Rapids

Lincoln at Green Bay

Dubuque at Madison

Youngstown at Tri-City

GAMES SATURDAY

Cedar Rapids at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.

Central Illinois at Team USA

Team USA at Muskegon

Fargo at Chicago

Tri-City at Des Moines

Lincoln at Green Bay

Sioux Falls at Madison

Youngstown at Omaha

GAMES SUNDAY

Tri-City at Sioux City

Fargo at Chicago

Youngstown at Omaha

Prep

MHSHL

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Lincoln 5, Fremont 0

JV: Lincoln 6, Fremont 1

Kansas City 2, Omaha 1

JV: Omaha 3, Kansas City 0

Sioux City 4, Dubuque 0

JV: Dubuque 2, Sioux City 1

Des Moines Capitals 5, Mason City 3

JV: D.M. Capitals 3, Mason City 2

