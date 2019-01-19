NHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Tampa Bay;49;37;10;2;76;199;140
Toronto;47;29;16;2;60;166;133
Boston;49;27;17;5;59;143;128
Montreal;50;27;18;5;59;152;148
Buffalo;48;24;18;6;54;140;144
Florida;47;19;20;8;46;146;168
Ottawa;49;19;25;5;43;154;184
Detroit;49;18;24;7;43;140;167
Metropolitan Division
N.Y. Islanders;47;28;15;4;60;142;119
Columbus;47;28;16;3;59;153;144
Washington;47;27;15;5;59;157;141
Pittsburgh;47;26;15;6;58;166;139
Carolina;47;22;20;5;49;126;140
N.Y. Rangers;48;21;20;7;49;139;164
Philadelphia;48;19;23;6;44;139;169
New Jersey;48;18;23;7;43;140;164
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Winnipeg;48;31;15;2;64;167;134
Nashville;50;28;18;4;60;155;133
Colorado;48;22;18;8;52;166;153
Dallas;49;24;21;4;52;126;128
Minnesota;47;23;21;3;49;131;137
St. Louis;47;21;21;5;47;131;144
Chicago;49;16;24;9;41;145;183
Pacific Division
Calgary;49;31;13;5;67;182;141
San Jose;50;28;15;7;63;178;155
Vegas;49;28;17;4;60;147;131
Anaheim;49;21;19;9;51;119;145
Vancouver;49;22;21;6;50;142;154
Edmonton;47;23;21;3;49;136;148
Arizona;47;21;22;4;46;124;136
Los Angeles;49;19;26;4;42;110;147
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Anaheim 3, New Jersey 2
Colorado 7, Los Angeles 1
St. Louis 3, Ottawa 2
N.Y. Rangers 3, Boston 2
Philadelphia 5, Montreal 2
Tampa Bay 6, San Jose 3
Dallas 4, Winnipeg 2
Florida 4, Nashville 2
Columbus at Minnesota, late
Pittsburgh at Vegas, late
Calgary at Edmonton, late
GAMES TODAY
Washington at Chicago, 11:30 a.m.
Anaheim vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 2 p.m.
Detroit at Vancouver, 3 p.m.
Arizona at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Carolina at Edmonton, 8:30 p.m.
GAMES MONDAY
Nashville at Colorado, 2 p.m.
St. Louis at Los Angeles, 3 p.m.
Minnesota at Vegas, 5 p.m.
San Jose at Florida, 6 p.m.
USHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Muskegon;26;7;2;0;54;146;88
Chicago;21;12;1;0;43;126;111
Dubuque;16;14;3;3;38;113;119
Ced. Rapids;16;13;2;2;36;102;96
Youngstown;16;14;1;3;36;112;130
Central Ill.;15;16;2;1;33;110;118
Green Bay;13;16;4;1;31;100;123
Team USA;13;12;1;3;30;109;114
Madison;7;21;2;2;18;59;117
WESTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Tri-City;26;8;1;1;54;122;81
Des Moines;22;10;1;3;48;129;104
Waterloo;22;10;3;1;48;138;108
Sioux Falls;20;9;3;1;44;123;112
Sioux City;18;11;5;0;41;107;100
Fargo;18;12;1;2;39;107;105
Omaha;11;18;1;3;26;82;120
Lincoln;8;22;3;1;20;90;129
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Waterloo 5, Dubuque 0
Cedar Rapids 5, Youngstown 2
Chicago 5, Sioux City 1
Sioux Falls 7, Fargo 4
Green Bay 4, Team USA 3, SO
Omaha 6, Lincoln 2
Tri-City 3, Muskegon 2, OT
GAME TODAY
Muskegon at Lincoln
GAMES MONDAY
Madison at Central Illinois
Chicago at Team USA
GAME THURSDAY
Omaha at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.
GAMES FRIDAY
Central Illinois at Team USA
Fargo at Muskegon
Des Moines at Sioux City
Sioux Falls at Cedar Rapids
Lincoln at Green Bay
Dubuque at Madison
Youngstown at Tri-City
GAMES SATURDAY
Cedar Rapids at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.
Central Illinois at Team USA
Team USA at Muskegon
Fargo at Chicago
Tri-City at Des Moines
Lincoln at Green Bay
Sioux Falls at Madison
Youngstown at Omaha
GAMES SUNDAY
Tri-City at Sioux City
Fargo at Chicago
Youngstown at Omaha
Prep
MHSHL
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Lincoln 5, Fremont 0
JV: Lincoln 6, Fremont 1
Kansas City 2, Omaha 1
JV: Omaha 3, Kansas City 0
Sioux City 4, Dubuque 0
JV: Dubuque 2, Sioux City 1
Des Moines Capitals 5, Mason City 3
JV: D.M. Capitals 3, Mason City 2
