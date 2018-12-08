NHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Tampa Bay;31;23;7;1;47;124;88
Toronto;30;20;9;1;41;109;84
Buffalo;30;17;9;4;38;91;88
Boston;29;15;10;4;34;79;75
Montreal;29;14;10;5;33;93;92
Detroit;30;13;13;4;30;88;100
Ottawa;30;13;14;3;29;104;120
Florida;28;11;11;6;28;93;101
Metropolitan Division
Washington;29;17;9;3;37;106;90
Columbus;29;16;11;2;34;100;99
N.Y. Islanders;28;14;11;3;31;82;83
N.Y. Rangers;29;14;12;3;31;85;92
Carolina;28;13;11;4;30;71;77
Pittsburgh;28;12;10;6;30;96;91
Philadelphia;27;12;12;3;27;85;94
New Jersey;27;10;12;5;25;81;94
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Nashville;29;19;9;1;39;93;72
Colorado;30;17;8;5;39;108;88
Winnipeg;28;17;9;2;36;94;79
Dallas;29;16;10;3;35;81;74
Minnesota;29;15;12;2;32;88;87
St. Louis;27;10;13;4;24;77;88
Chicago;30;9;16;5;23;82;112
Pacific Division
Calgary;29;18;9;2;38;102;82
San Jose;31;15;11;5;35;97;96
Anaheim;31;15;11;5;35;75;89
Vegas;31;16;14;1;33;92;89
Edmonton;29;15;12;2;32;81;87
Arizona;28;13;13;2;28;73;76
Vancouver;31;12;16;3;27;89;108
Los Angeles;30;11;18;1;23;67;91
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Philadelphia 6, Buffalo 2
Los Angeles 5, Vegas 1
N.Y. Islanders 3, Detroit 2
Tampa Bay 7, Colorado 1
Ottawa 2, Pittsburgh 1, OT
N.Y. Rangers 5, Florida 4, SO
Washington 4, Columbus 0
Boston 6, Toronto 3
San Jose 5, Arizona 3
Nashville at Calgary, late
GAMES TODAY
Vancouver at St. Louis, 2 p.m.
Philadelphia at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.
Boston at Ottawa, 4 p.m.
Montreal at Chicago, 5 p.m.
New Jersey at Anaheim, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Vegas, 8 p.m.
GAMES MONDAY
Pittsburgh vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
New Jersey at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
USHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Muskegon;19;4;0;0;38;113;59
Chicago;13;8;1;0;27;74;75
Central Ill.;11;11;2;0;24;82;85
Dubuque;10;9;2;2;24;80;80
Green Bay;10;10;2;1;23;72;82
Ced. Rapids;10;11;2;1;23;72;78
Youngstown;9;9;0;3;21;66;76
Team USA;8;9;1;2;19;72;79
Madison;6;12;1;2;15;39;72
WESTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Tri-City;17;5;1;0;35;76;49
Des Moines;15;8;1;1;32;90;78
Waterloo;14;6;3;1;32;93;73
Sioux City;13;5;3;0;29;74;58
Fargo;12;8;1;2;27;72;74
Sioux Falls;10;7;2;1;23;66;74
Lincoln;7;11;3;1;18;60;79
Omaha;6;13;0;2;14;52;82
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Waterloo 5, Cedar Rapids 2
Muskegon 4, Dubuque 3, OT
Sioux Falls 5, Sioux City 1
Chicago 2, Omaha 1
Green Bay 8, Madison 1
Des Moines 3, Lincoln 2
Tri-City 4, Fargo 2
GAME TODAY
Omaha at Central Illinois
GAME TUESDAY
Fargo at Sioux City
GAMES THURSDAY
Lincoln at Tri-City
Dubuque at Sioux Falls
GAMES FRIDAY
Waterloo at Lincoln, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago at Youngstown
Dubuque at Sioux City
Central Illinois at Des Moines
Cedar Rapids at Madison
Green Bay at Sioux Falls
Muskegon at Omaha
GAMES SATURDAY
Waterloo at Madison, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago at Youngstown
Dubuque at Sioux City
Central Illinois at Cedar Rapids
Tri-City at Fargo
Des Moines at Lincoln
Muskegon at Omaha
Green Bay at Sioux Falls
GAMES SUNDAY, DEC. 16
Chicago at Youngstown
Tri-City at Fargo
Prep
MHSHL
Sioux City 3, Omaha 1
JV: Omaha 5, Sioux City 3
Cedar Rapids 5, Des Moines Oak Leafs 1
JV: Cedar Rapids 3, D.M. Oak Leafs 2
Kansas City 4, Ames 3, OT
JV: Kansas City 3, Ames 0
Des Moines Capitals 5, Fremont 0
JV: D.M. Capitals 4, Fremont 3
Quad City 4, Lincoln 1
JV: Quad City 3, Lincoln 0
