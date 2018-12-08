Try 1 month for 99¢
clip art hockey

NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Tampa Bay;31;23;7;1;47;124;88

Toronto;30;20;9;1;41;109;84

Buffalo;30;17;9;4;38;91;88

Boston;29;15;10;4;34;79;75

Montreal;29;14;10;5;33;93;92

Detroit;30;13;13;4;30;88;100

Ottawa;30;13;14;3;29;104;120

Florida;28;11;11;6;28;93;101

Metropolitan Division

Washington;29;17;9;3;37;106;90

Columbus;29;16;11;2;34;100;99

N.Y. Islanders;28;14;11;3;31;82;83

N.Y. Rangers;29;14;12;3;31;85;92

Carolina;28;13;11;4;30;71;77

Pittsburgh;28;12;10;6;30;96;91

Philadelphia;27;12;12;3;27;85;94

New Jersey;27;10;12;5;25;81;94

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Nashville;29;19;9;1;39;93;72

Colorado;30;17;8;5;39;108;88

Winnipeg;28;17;9;2;36;94;79

Dallas;29;16;10;3;35;81;74

Minnesota;29;15;12;2;32;88;87

St. Louis;27;10;13;4;24;77;88

Chicago;30;9;16;5;23;82;112

Pacific Division

Calgary;29;18;9;2;38;102;82

San Jose;31;15;11;5;35;97;96

Anaheim;31;15;11;5;35;75;89

Vegas;31;16;14;1;33;92;89

Edmonton;29;15;12;2;32;81;87

Arizona;28;13;13;2;28;73;76

Vancouver;31;12;16;3;27;89;108

Los Angeles;30;11;18;1;23;67;91

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Philadelphia 6, Buffalo 2

Los Angeles 5, Vegas 1

N.Y. Islanders 3, Detroit 2

Tampa Bay 7, Colorado 1

Ottawa 2, Pittsburgh 1, OT

N.Y. Rangers 5, Florida 4, SO

Washington 4, Columbus 0

Boston 6, Toronto 3

San Jose 5, Arizona 3

Nashville at Calgary, late

GAMES TODAY

Vancouver at St. Louis, 2 p.m.

Philadelphia at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.

Boston at Ottawa, 4 p.m.

Montreal at Chicago, 5 p.m.

New Jersey at Anaheim, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Vegas, 8 p.m.

GAMES MONDAY

Pittsburgh vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

New Jersey at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

USHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Muskegon;19;4;0;0;38;113;59

Chicago;13;8;1;0;27;74;75

Central Ill.;11;11;2;0;24;82;85

Dubuque;10;9;2;2;24;80;80

Green Bay;10;10;2;1;23;72;82

Ced. Rapids;10;11;2;1;23;72;78

Youngstown;9;9;0;3;21;66;76

Team USA;8;9;1;2;19;72;79

Madison;6;12;1;2;15;39;72

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Tri-City;17;5;1;0;35;76;49

Des Moines;15;8;1;1;32;90;78

Waterloo;14;6;3;1;32;93;73

Sioux City;13;5;3;0;29;74;58

Fargo;12;8;1;2;27;72;74

Sioux Falls;10;7;2;1;23;66;74

Lincoln;7;11;3;1;18;60;79

Omaha;6;13;0;2;14;52;82

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Waterloo 5, Cedar Rapids 2

Muskegon 4, Dubuque 3, OT

Sioux Falls 5, Sioux City 1

Chicago 2, Omaha 1

Green Bay 8, Madison 1

Des Moines 3, Lincoln 2

Tri-City 4, Fargo 2

GAME TODAY

Omaha at Central Illinois

GAME TUESDAY

Fargo at Sioux City

GAMES THURSDAY

Lincoln at Tri-City

Dubuque at Sioux Falls

GAMES FRIDAY

Waterloo at Lincoln, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Youngstown

Dubuque at Sioux City

Central Illinois at Des Moines

Cedar Rapids at Madison

Green Bay at Sioux Falls

Muskegon at Omaha

GAMES SATURDAY

Waterloo at Madison, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Youngstown

Dubuque at Sioux City

Central Illinois at Cedar Rapids

Tri-City at Fargo

Des Moines at Lincoln

Muskegon at Omaha

Green Bay at Sioux Falls

GAMES SUNDAY, DEC. 16

Chicago at Youngstown

Tri-City at Fargo

Prep

MHSHL

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Sioux City 3, Omaha 1

JV: Omaha 5, Sioux City 3

Cedar Rapids 5, Des Moines Oak Leafs 1

JV: Cedar Rapids 3, D.M. Oak Leafs 2

Kansas City 4, Ames 3, OT

JV: Kansas City 3, Ames 0

Des Moines Capitals 5, Fremont 0

JV: D.M. Capitals 4, Fremont 3

Quad City 4, Lincoln 1

JV: Quad City 3, Lincoln 0

