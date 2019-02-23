NHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Tampa Bay;62;47;11;4;98;244;163
Boston;62;36;17;9;81;185;159
Toronto;61;37;20;4;78;216;173
Montreal;62;33;22;7;73;187;183
Buffalo;61;29;24;8;66;176;189
Florida;60;27;25;8;62;190;204
Detroit;62;23;30;9;55;174;207
Ottawa;61;22;34;5;49;186;226
Metropolitan Division
N.Y. Islanders;60;35;18;7;77;174;146
Washington;62;34;21;7;75;207;198
Columbus;61;35;23;3;73;195;180
Carolina;62;33;23;6;72;181;170
Pittsburgh;61;32;22;7;71;210;191
Philadelphia;61;28;26;7;63;179;206
N.Y. Rangers;61;27;26;8;62;178;201
New Jersey;62;24;30;8;56;182;213
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Winnipeg;61;37;20;4;78;209;181
Nashville;64;36;23;5;77;193;169
St. Louis;61;33;23;5;71;181;170
Dallas;61;30;26;5;65;153;159
Colorado;62;27;24;11;65;206;196
Minnesota;62;29;27;6;64;171;183
Chicago;62;26;27;9;61;208;232
Pacific Division
Calgary;61;38;16;7;83;223;179
San Jose;62;36;18;8;80;223;194
Vegas;63;32;26;5;69;185;181
Arizona;61;28;28;5;61;160;176
Vancouver;61;26;27;8;60;172;191
Anaheim;61;24;28;9;57;138;189
Edmonton;60;25;29;6;56;169;201
Los Angeles;61;23;32;6;52;145;190
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
N.Y. Rangers 5, New Jersey 2
Buffalo 5, Washington 2
St. Louis 2, Boston 1, SO
Carolina 3, Dallas 0
Florida 6, Los Angeles 1
Columbus 4, San Jose 0
Colorado 5, Nashville 0
Toronto 6, Montreal 3
Pittsburgh vs. Philadelphia at Philadelphia, Pa., late
N.Y. Islanders at Vancouver, late
Anaheim at Edmonton, late
GAMES TODAY
N.Y. Rangers at Washington, 11:30 a.m.
San Jose at Detroit, 2 p.m.
Dallas at Chicago, 2 p.m.
St. Louis at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
Calgary at Ottawa, 6 p.m.
Winnipeg at Arizona, 8 p.m.
GAMES MONDAY
Buffalo at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Montreal at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Florida at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Anaheim at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
USHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Muskegon;34;11;2;1;71;193;128
Chicago;28;16;1;0;57;176;150
Ced. Rapids;25;16;2;2;55;134;119
Youngstown;23;18;1;3;50;153;166
Dubuque;21;18;3;4;49;142;151
Team USA;19;15;2;3;43;154;152
Central Ill.;18;24;2;1;39;138;163
Green Bay;14;22;6;3;37;127;172
Madison;10;29;4;2;24;94;172
WESTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Tri-City;35;9;2;1;73;173;108
Waterloo;30;13;3;1;64;179;130
Sioux Falls;29;12;3;1;62;171;149
Fargo;26;16;2;2;56;144;132
Des Moines;25;17;1;4;55;151;134
Sioux City;21;17;5;2;49;139;142
Omaha;18;19;4;4;44;118;150
Lincoln;10;31;3;3;26;119;187
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Waterloo 7, Sioux City 3
Muskegon 5, Madison 3
Cedar Rapids 4, Dubuque 1
Youngstown 3, Des Moines 0
Central Illinois 3, Green Bay 1
Fargo 3, Lincoln 2, SO
Sioux Falls 5, Omaha 4, OT
Chicago 4, Tri-City 3, OT
GAMES TODAY
Sioux Falls at Sioux City
Chicago at Omaha
Youngstown at Central Illinois
GAME WEDNESDAY
Cedar Rapids at Green Bay
Team USA at Central Illinois
GAME THURSDAY
Omaha at Des Moines
GAMES FRIDAY
Waterloo at Fargo, 7:05 p.m.
Team USA at Sioux City
Chicago at Dubuque
Team USA at Madison
Tri-City at Sioux Falls
Lincoln at Omaha
Cedar Rapids at Central Illinois
Prep
MHSHL
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Waterloo 3, Quad City 2
JV: Waterloo at Quad City, late
Sioux City 10, Fremont 1
JV: Fremont 5, Sioux City 4
Mason City 5, Ames 1
JV: Mason City 5, Ames 0
Kansas City at Des Moines Oak Leafs
JV: Kansas City 4, D.M. Oak Leafs 3, SO
Omaha 4, Lincoln 3, OT
JV: Omaha 5, Lincoln 0
Des Moines Capitals 7, Dubuque 0
JV: Dubuque 6, D.M. Capitals 2
