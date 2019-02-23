Try 1 month for 99¢
clip art hockey

NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Tampa Bay;62;47;11;4;98;244;163

Boston;62;36;17;9;81;185;159

Toronto;61;37;20;4;78;216;173

Montreal;62;33;22;7;73;187;183

Buffalo;61;29;24;8;66;176;189

Florida;60;27;25;8;62;190;204

Detroit;62;23;30;9;55;174;207

Ottawa;61;22;34;5;49;186;226

Metropolitan Division

N.Y. Islanders;60;35;18;7;77;174;146

Washington;62;34;21;7;75;207;198

Columbus;61;35;23;3;73;195;180

Carolina;62;33;23;6;72;181;170

Pittsburgh;61;32;22;7;71;210;191

Philadelphia;61;28;26;7;63;179;206

N.Y. Rangers;61;27;26;8;62;178;201

New Jersey;62;24;30;8;56;182;213

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Winnipeg;61;37;20;4;78;209;181

Nashville;64;36;23;5;77;193;169

St. Louis;61;33;23;5;71;181;170

Dallas;61;30;26;5;65;153;159

Colorado;62;27;24;11;65;206;196

Minnesota;62;29;27;6;64;171;183

Chicago;62;26;27;9;61;208;232

Pacific Division

Calgary;61;38;16;7;83;223;179

San Jose;62;36;18;8;80;223;194

Vegas;63;32;26;5;69;185;181

Arizona;61;28;28;5;61;160;176

Vancouver;61;26;27;8;60;172;191

Anaheim;61;24;28;9;57;138;189

Edmonton;60;25;29;6;56;169;201

Los Angeles;61;23;32;6;52;145;190

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

N.Y. Rangers 5, New Jersey 2

Buffalo 5, Washington 2

St. Louis 2, Boston 1, SO

Carolina 3, Dallas 0

Florida 6, Los Angeles 1

Columbus 4, San Jose 0

Colorado 5, Nashville 0

Toronto 6, Montreal 3

Pittsburgh vs. Philadelphia at Philadelphia, Pa., late

N.Y. Islanders at Vancouver, late

Anaheim at Edmonton, late

GAMES TODAY

N.Y. Rangers at Washington, 11:30 a.m.

San Jose at Detroit, 2 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago, 2 p.m.

St. Louis at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Calgary at Ottawa, 6 p.m.

Winnipeg at Arizona, 8 p.m.

GAMES MONDAY

Buffalo at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Montreal at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Florida at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

USHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Muskegon;34;11;2;1;71;193;128

Chicago;28;16;1;0;57;176;150

Ced. Rapids;25;16;2;2;55;134;119

Youngstown;23;18;1;3;50;153;166

Dubuque;21;18;3;4;49;142;151

Team USA;19;15;2;3;43;154;152

Central Ill.;18;24;2;1;39;138;163

Green Bay;14;22;6;3;37;127;172

Madison;10;29;4;2;24;94;172

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Tri-City;35;9;2;1;73;173;108

Waterloo;30;13;3;1;64;179;130

Sioux Falls;29;12;3;1;62;171;149

Fargo;26;16;2;2;56;144;132

Des Moines;25;17;1;4;55;151;134

Sioux City;21;17;5;2;49;139;142

Omaha;18;19;4;4;44;118;150

Lincoln;10;31;3;3;26;119;187

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Waterloo 7, Sioux City 3

Muskegon 5, Madison 3

Cedar Rapids 4, Dubuque 1

Youngstown 3, Des Moines 0

Central Illinois 3, Green Bay 1

Fargo 3, Lincoln 2, SO

Sioux Falls 5, Omaha 4, OT

Chicago 4, Tri-City 3, OT

GAMES TODAY

Sioux Falls at Sioux City

Chicago at Omaha

Youngstown at Central Illinois

GAME WEDNESDAY

Cedar Rapids at Green Bay

Team USA at Central Illinois

GAME THURSDAY

Omaha at Des Moines

GAMES FRIDAY

Waterloo at Fargo, 7:05 p.m.

Team USA at Sioux City

Chicago at Dubuque

Team USA at Madison

Tri-City at Sioux Falls

Lincoln at Omaha

Cedar Rapids at Central Illinois

Prep

MHSHL

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Waterloo 3, Quad City 2

JV: Waterloo at Quad City, late

Sioux City 10, Fremont 1

JV: Fremont 5, Sioux City 4

Mason City 5, Ames 1

JV: Mason City 5, Ames 0

Kansas City at Des Moines Oak Leafs

JV: Kansas City 4, D.M. Oak Leafs 3, SO

Omaha 4, Lincoln 3, OT

JV: Omaha 5, Lincoln 0

Des Moines Capitals 7, Dubuque 0

JV: Dubuque 6, D.M. Capitals 2

