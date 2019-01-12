NHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Tampa Bay;45;35;8;2;72;188;128
Toronto;44;28;14;2;58;158;122
Boston;45;26;15;4;56;131;116
Montreal;46;24;17;5;53;138;139
Buffalo;45;23;16;6;52;131;130
Florida;43;17;18;8;42;137;155
Detroit;47;17;23;7;41;133;160
Ottawa;45;17;23;5;39;142;174
Metropolitan Division
Washington;44;27;12;5;59;154;128
Pittsburgh;44;25;13;6;56;159;127
Columbus;44;26;15;3;55;141;134
N.Y. Islanders;43;24;15;4;52;129;116
Carolina;44;21;18;5;47;117;127
N.Y. Rangers;44;18;19;7;43;121;150
New Jersey;44;17;20;7;41;128;148
Philadelphia;45;16;23;6;38;123;160
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Winnipeg;44;28;14;2;58;152;125
Nashville;46;27;15;4;58;142;116
Dallas;45;23;18;4;50;120;119
Colorado;45;20;17;8;48;151;144
Minnesota;44;22;19;3;47;124;125
St. Louis;42;18;20;4;40;118;133
Chicago;46;16;22;8;40;134;167
Pacific Division
Calgary;46;29;13;4;62;166;132
San Jose;46;26;13;7;59;163;140
Vegas;47;27;16;4;58;142;124
Anaheim;45;19;18;8;46;109;136
Edmonton;44;21;20;3;45;124;141
Vancouver;46;20;21;5;45;131;147
Arizona;43;19;21;3;41;112;121
Los Angeles;45;17;25;3;37;100;134
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
New Jersey 3, Philadelphia 2
N.Y. Rangers 2, N.Y. Islanders 1
Boston 3, Toronto 2
Columbus 2, Washington 1, OT
Tampa Bay 5, Buffalo 3
Montreal 3, Colorado 0
Detroit 5, Minnesota 2
Vegas at Chicago, late
St. Louis at Dallas, late
Arizona at Edmonton, late
Ottawa at San Jose, late
Pittsburgh at Los Angeles, late
GAMES TODAY
Nashville at Carolina, 11:30 a.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Columbus, 5 p.m.
Anaheim at Winnipeg, 5 p.m.
Florida at Vancouver, 6 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.
Arizona at Calgary, 8:30 p.m.
GAMES MONDAY
Chicago at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Colorado at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
St. Louis at Washington, 6 p.m.
Montreal at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
USHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Muskegon;24;7;1;0;49;135;82
Chicago;19;12;1;0;39;119;110
Dubuque;15;12;3;3;36;108;109
Youngstown;15;12;1;3;34;105;113
Ced. Rapids;15;12;2;2;34;96;92
Central Ill.;15;14;2;1;33;109;110
Green Bay;11;16;4;1;29;91;118
Team USA;12;11;1;2;27;93;102
Madison;6;19;2;2;16;53;107
WESTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Tri-City;25;6;1;1;52;115;72
Des Moines;22;10;1;3;48;129;104
Waterloo;19;10;3;1;42;125;106
Sioux Falls;19;9;2;1;41;110;102
Sioux City;17;9;5;0;39;103;90
Fargo;17;11;1;2;37;97;92
Lincoln;8;20;3;1;20;85;119
Omaha;9;18;1;3;22;72;116
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Tri-City 5, Waterloo 2
Team USA 5, Central Illinois 4, SO
Youngstown 5, Muskegon 1
Cedar Rapids 4, Madison 3
Chicago 4, Green Bay 2
Omaha 5, Des Moines 4, SO
Dubuque 4, Lincoln 2
Sioux Falls 4, Sioux City 3
GAMES TODAY
Central Illinois at Muskegon
Madison at Dubuque
Tri-City at Omaha
GAMES TUESDAY
Sioux City at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.
Youngstown at Team USA
GAME WEDNESDAY
Fargo at Sioux Falls
GAME THURSDAY
Lincoln at Madison
GAMES FRIDAY
Waterloo at Dubuque, 7:05 p.m.
Cedar Rapids at Youngstown
Central Illinois at Chicago
Omaha at Des Moines
Sioux Falls at Fargo
Team USA at Green Bay
Sioux City at Madison
Muskegon at Tri-City
GAMES SATURDAY
Dubuque at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.
Cedar Rapids at Youngstown
Sioux City at Chicago
Sioux Falls at Fargo
Team USA at Green Bay
Lincoln at Omaha
Muskegon at Tri-City
GAME SUNDAY
Muskegon at Lincoln
Prep
MHSHL
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Waterloo 7, Quad City 0
JV: Waterloo 3, Quad City 1
Sioux City 7, Mason City 0
JV: Sioux City 5, Mason City 1
Cedar Rapids 6, Lincoln 1
JV: Cedar Rapids 2, Lincoln 0
Fremont at Ames, late
JV: Fremont 7, Ames 0
