NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Tampa Bay;45;35;8;2;72;188;128

Toronto;44;28;14;2;58;158;122

Boston;45;26;15;4;56;131;116

Montreal;46;24;17;5;53;138;139

Buffalo;45;23;16;6;52;131;130

Florida;43;17;18;8;42;137;155

Detroit;47;17;23;7;41;133;160

Ottawa;45;17;23;5;39;142;174

Metropolitan Division

Washington;44;27;12;5;59;154;128

Pittsburgh;44;25;13;6;56;159;127

Columbus;44;26;15;3;55;141;134

N.Y. Islanders;43;24;15;4;52;129;116

Carolina;44;21;18;5;47;117;127

N.Y. Rangers;44;18;19;7;43;121;150

New Jersey;44;17;20;7;41;128;148

Philadelphia;45;16;23;6;38;123;160

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Winnipeg;44;28;14;2;58;152;125

Nashville;46;27;15;4;58;142;116

Dallas;45;23;18;4;50;120;119

Colorado;45;20;17;8;48;151;144

Minnesota;44;22;19;3;47;124;125

St. Louis;42;18;20;4;40;118;133

Chicago;46;16;22;8;40;134;167

Pacific Division

Calgary;46;29;13;4;62;166;132

San Jose;46;26;13;7;59;163;140

Vegas;47;27;16;4;58;142;124

Anaheim;45;19;18;8;46;109;136

Edmonton;44;21;20;3;45;124;141

Vancouver;46;20;21;5;45;131;147

Arizona;43;19;21;3;41;112;121

Los Angeles;45;17;25;3;37;100;134

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

New Jersey 3, Philadelphia 2

N.Y. Rangers 2, N.Y. Islanders 1

Boston 3, Toronto 2

Columbus 2, Washington 1, OT

Tampa Bay 5, Buffalo 3

Montreal 3, Colorado 0

Detroit 5, Minnesota 2

Vegas at Chicago, late

St. Louis at Dallas, late

Arizona at Edmonton, late

Ottawa at San Jose, late

Pittsburgh at Los Angeles, late

GAMES TODAY

Nashville at Carolina, 11:30 a.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Columbus, 5 p.m.

Anaheim at Winnipeg, 5 p.m.

Florida at Vancouver, 6 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.

Arizona at Calgary, 8:30 p.m.

GAMES MONDAY

Chicago at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Colorado at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

St. Louis at Washington, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

USHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Muskegon;24;7;1;0;49;135;82

Chicago;19;12;1;0;39;119;110

Dubuque;15;12;3;3;36;108;109

Youngstown;15;12;1;3;34;105;113

Ced. Rapids;15;12;2;2;34;96;92

Central Ill.;15;14;2;1;33;109;110

Green Bay;11;16;4;1;29;91;118

Team USA;12;11;1;2;27;93;102

Madison;6;19;2;2;16;53;107

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Tri-City;25;6;1;1;52;115;72

Des Moines;22;10;1;3;48;129;104

Waterloo;19;10;3;1;42;125;106

Sioux Falls;19;9;2;1;41;110;102

Sioux City;17;9;5;0;39;103;90

Fargo;17;11;1;2;37;97;92

Lincoln;8;20;3;1;20;85;119

Omaha;9;18;1;3;22;72;116

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Tri-City 5, Waterloo 2

Team USA 5, Central Illinois 4, SO

Youngstown 5, Muskegon 1

Cedar Rapids 4, Madison 3

Chicago 4, Green Bay 2

Omaha 5, Des Moines 4, SO

Dubuque 4, Lincoln 2

Sioux Falls 4, Sioux City 3

GAMES TODAY

Central Illinois at Muskegon

Madison at Dubuque

Tri-City at Omaha

GAMES TUESDAY

Sioux City at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.

Youngstown at Team USA

GAME WEDNESDAY

Fargo at Sioux Falls

GAME THURSDAY

Lincoln at Madison

GAMES FRIDAY

Waterloo at Dubuque, 7:05 p.m.

Cedar Rapids at Youngstown

Central Illinois at Chicago

Omaha at Des Moines

Sioux Falls at Fargo

Team USA at Green Bay

Sioux City at Madison

Muskegon at Tri-City

GAMES SATURDAY

Dubuque at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.

Cedar Rapids at Youngstown

Sioux City at Chicago

Sioux Falls at Fargo

Team USA at Green Bay

Lincoln at Omaha

Muskegon at Tri-City

GAME SUNDAY

Muskegon at Lincoln

Prep

MHSHL

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Waterloo 7, Quad City 0

JV: Waterloo 3, Quad City 1

Sioux City 7, Mason City 0

JV: Sioux City 5, Mason City 1

Cedar Rapids 6, Lincoln 1

JV: Cedar Rapids 2, Lincoln 0

Fremont at Ames, late

JV: Fremont 7, Ames 0

