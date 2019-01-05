Try 1 month for 99¢
clip art hockey

NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Tampa Bay;41;32;7;2;66;174;119

Toronto;41;27;12;2;56;152;113

Boston;42;24;14;4;52;122;110

Buffalo;42;22;14;6;50;120;120

Montreal;42;22;15;5;49;131;132

Florida;40;17;16;7;41;130;142

Detroit;43;16;20;7;39;122;148

Ottawa;42;15;22;5;35;132;167

Metropolitan Division

Washington;40;24;12;4;52;141;119

Pittsburgh;41;23;12;6;52;144;117

Columbus;41;24;14;3;51;135;126

N.Y. Islanders;40;23;13;4;50;121;107

Carolina;40;18;17;5;41;103;114

N.Y. Rangers;40;17;16;7;41;114;136

New Jersey;40;16;17;7;39;120;134

Philadelphia;41;15;20;6;36;116;148

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Nashville;43;25;15;3;53;131;109

Winnipeg;40;25;13;2;52;134;115

Dallas;42;22;16;4;48;115;111

Colorado;42;20;14;8;48;144;129

Minnesota;40;20;17;3;43;118;114

Chicago;43;15;21;7;37;123;156

St. Louis;39;16;19;4;36;110;129

Pacific Division

Calgary;43;26;13;4;56;153;123

Vegas;44;25;15;4;54;133;117

San Jose;42;22;13;7;51;145;133

Anaheim;42;19;16;7;45;104;123

Vancouver;45;20;21;4;44;128;143

Edmonton;40;19;18;3;41;114;127

Arizona;41;17;21;3;37;103;118

Los Angeles;42;16;23;3;35;94;127

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Calgary 3, Philadelphia 2, OT

Minnesota 4, Ottawa 3

Columbus 4, Florida 3, OT

Toronto 5, Vancouver 0

Nashville 4, Montreal 1

Boston 2, Buffalo 1

N.Y. Islanders 4, St. Louis 3

Edmonton at Los Angeles, late

Tampa Bay at San Jose, late

GAMES TODAY

Carolina at Ottawa, noon

N.Y. Rangers at Arizona, 3 p.m.

New Jersey at Vegas, 3 p.m.

Washington at Detroit, 4 p.m.

Dallas at Winnipeg, 4 p.m.

Edmonton at Anaheim, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

GAMES MONDAY

Nashville at Toronto, 6 p.m.

St. Louis at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Montreal, 6:30 p.m.

Calgary at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

USHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Muskegon;23;6;1;0;47;130;74

Chicago;17;12;1;0;35;110;104

Central Ill.;15;13;2;0;32;105;104

Ced. Rapids;14;12;2;1;31;89;85

Youngstown;14;12;0;3;31;96;107

Dubuque;12;12;3;3;30;99;104

Green Bay;11;15;3;1;26;87;111

Team USA;10;11;1;2;23;87;98

Madison;6;18;2;2;16;50;104

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Tri-City;23;6;1;1;48;107;70

Des Moines;20;10;1;2;43;117;96

Waterloo;19;8;3;1;42;123;98

Sioux Falls;17;9;2;1;37;102;98

Sioux City;16;8;4;0;36;96;83

Fargo;16;10;1;2;35;94;88

Lincoln;8;17;3;1;20;80;107

Omaha;8;17;1;2;19;65;106

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Lincoln 7, Waterloo 4

Youngstown 4, Sioux City 3, OT

Fargo 4, Green Bay 2

Tri-City 4, Madison 2

Sioux Falls 3, Des Moines 2

Central Illinois 6, Chicago 4

Muskegon at Cedar Rapids, late

Omaha at Dubuque, late

GAMES THURSDAY

Sioux City at Fargo

Des Moines at Lincoln

GAMES FRIDAY

Waterloo at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.

Central Illinois at Team USA

Youngstown at Chicago

Sioux City at Fargo

Dubuque at Green Bay

Des Moines at Lincoln

Omaha at Sioux Falls

GAMES SATURDAY

Waterloo at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.

Central Illinois at Team USA

Youngstown at Muskegon

Madison at Cedar Rapids

Green Bay at Chicago

Omaha at Des Moines

Lincoln at Dubuque

Sioux City at Sioux Falls

GAMES SUNDAY

Central Illinois at Muskegon

Madison at Dubuque

Tri-City at Omaha

Prep

MHSHL

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Quad City 3, Des Moines Oak Leafs 2

JV: Quad City 4, D.M. Oak Leafs 1

Kansas City 8, Fremont 2

JV: Kansas City 3, Fremont 1

Cedar Rapids 4, Des Moines Capitals 1

JV: D.M. Capitals 4, Cedar Rapids 3

Omaha 2, Mason City 1

JV: Omaha 8, Mason City 0

