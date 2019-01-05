NHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Tampa Bay;41;32;7;2;66;174;119
Toronto;41;27;12;2;56;152;113
Boston;42;24;14;4;52;122;110
Buffalo;42;22;14;6;50;120;120
Montreal;42;22;15;5;49;131;132
Florida;40;17;16;7;41;130;142
Detroit;43;16;20;7;39;122;148
Ottawa;42;15;22;5;35;132;167
Metropolitan Division
Washington;40;24;12;4;52;141;119
Pittsburgh;41;23;12;6;52;144;117
Columbus;41;24;14;3;51;135;126
N.Y. Islanders;40;23;13;4;50;121;107
Carolina;40;18;17;5;41;103;114
N.Y. Rangers;40;17;16;7;41;114;136
New Jersey;40;16;17;7;39;120;134
Philadelphia;41;15;20;6;36;116;148
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Nashville;43;25;15;3;53;131;109
Winnipeg;40;25;13;2;52;134;115
Dallas;42;22;16;4;48;115;111
Colorado;42;20;14;8;48;144;129
Minnesota;40;20;17;3;43;118;114
Chicago;43;15;21;7;37;123;156
St. Louis;39;16;19;4;36;110;129
Pacific Division
Calgary;43;26;13;4;56;153;123
Vegas;44;25;15;4;54;133;117
San Jose;42;22;13;7;51;145;133
Anaheim;42;19;16;7;45;104;123
Vancouver;45;20;21;4;44;128;143
Edmonton;40;19;18;3;41;114;127
Arizona;41;17;21;3;37;103;118
Los Angeles;42;16;23;3;35;94;127
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Calgary 3, Philadelphia 2, OT
Minnesota 4, Ottawa 3
Columbus 4, Florida 3, OT
Toronto 5, Vancouver 0
Nashville 4, Montreal 1
Boston 2, Buffalo 1
N.Y. Islanders 4, St. Louis 3
Edmonton at Los Angeles, late
Tampa Bay at San Jose, late
GAMES TODAY
Carolina at Ottawa, noon
N.Y. Rangers at Arizona, 3 p.m.
New Jersey at Vegas, 3 p.m.
Washington at Detroit, 4 p.m.
Dallas at Winnipeg, 4 p.m.
Edmonton at Anaheim, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
GAMES MONDAY
Nashville at Toronto, 6 p.m.
St. Louis at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Montreal, 6:30 p.m.
Calgary at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
USHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Muskegon;23;6;1;0;47;130;74
Chicago;17;12;1;0;35;110;104
Central Ill.;15;13;2;0;32;105;104
Ced. Rapids;14;12;2;1;31;89;85
Youngstown;14;12;0;3;31;96;107
Dubuque;12;12;3;3;30;99;104
Green Bay;11;15;3;1;26;87;111
Team USA;10;11;1;2;23;87;98
Madison;6;18;2;2;16;50;104
WESTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Tri-City;23;6;1;1;48;107;70
Des Moines;20;10;1;2;43;117;96
Waterloo;19;8;3;1;42;123;98
Sioux Falls;17;9;2;1;37;102;98
Sioux City;16;8;4;0;36;96;83
Fargo;16;10;1;2;35;94;88
Lincoln;8;17;3;1;20;80;107
Omaha;8;17;1;2;19;65;106
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Lincoln 7, Waterloo 4
Youngstown 4, Sioux City 3, OT
Fargo 4, Green Bay 2
Tri-City 4, Madison 2
Sioux Falls 3, Des Moines 2
Central Illinois 6, Chicago 4
Muskegon at Cedar Rapids, late
Omaha at Dubuque, late
GAMES THURSDAY
Sioux City at Fargo
Des Moines at Lincoln
GAMES FRIDAY
Waterloo at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.
Central Illinois at Team USA
Youngstown at Chicago
Sioux City at Fargo
Dubuque at Green Bay
Des Moines at Lincoln
Omaha at Sioux Falls
GAMES SATURDAY
Waterloo at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.
Central Illinois at Team USA
Youngstown at Muskegon
Madison at Cedar Rapids
Green Bay at Chicago
Omaha at Des Moines
Lincoln at Dubuque
Sioux City at Sioux Falls
GAMES SUNDAY
Central Illinois at Muskegon
Madison at Dubuque
Tri-City at Omaha
Prep
MHSHL
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Quad City 3, Des Moines Oak Leafs 2
JV: Quad City 4, D.M. Oak Leafs 1
Kansas City 8, Fremont 2
JV: Kansas City 3, Fremont 1
Cedar Rapids 4, Des Moines Capitals 1
JV: D.M. Capitals 4, Cedar Rapids 3
Omaha 2, Mason City 1
JV: Omaha 8, Mason City 0
