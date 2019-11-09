clip art hockey

NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Boston;16;11;3;2;24;58;40

Toronto;18;9;5;4;22;60;57

Montreal;17;9;5;3;21;61;54

Buffalo;17;9;6;2;20;50;48

Florida;16;7;4;5;19;56;58

Tampa Bay;15;8;5;2;18;52;52

Ottawa;16;6;9;1;13;45;51

Detroit;18;5;12;1;11;39;70

Metropolitan Division

Washington;18;13;2;3;29;74;55

N.Y. Islanders;16;12;3;1;25;49;35

Pittsburgh;17;10;6;1;21;58;44

Philadelphia;16;9;5;2;20;53;50

Carolina;17;9;7;1;19;53;50

N.Y. Rangers;14;7;6;1;15;46;45

Columbus;16;6;7;3;15;38;54

New Jersey;15;4;7;4;12;40;60

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

St. Louis;17;11;3;3;25;54;49

Colorado;16;9;5;2;20;58;47

Nashville;16;9;5;2;20;64;52

Winnipeg;17;9;7;1;19;48;52

Dallas;17;8;8;1;17;41;42

Chicago;16;5;7;4;14;40;49

Minnesota;17;6;10;1;13;46;60

Pacific Division

Edmonton;18;11;5;2;24;52;46

Calgary;19;10;7;2;22;57;55

Vancouver;17;9;5;3;21;57;45

Vegas;18;9;6;3;21;54;53

Arizona;17;9;6;2;20;49;41

Anaheim;17;9;7;1;19;45;43

San Jose;17;6;10;1;13;46;63

Los Angeles;17;5;11;1;11;43;66

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

N.Y. Islanders 2, Florida 1

Tampa Bay 5, Buffalo 3

Montreal 3, Los Angeles 2

Pittsburgh 3, Chicago 2, SO

Philadelphia 3, Toronto 2, SO

Ottawa 4, Carolina 1

Washington 5, Vegas 2

Minnesota 4, Arizona 3

Columbus at Colorado, late

St. Louis at Calgary, late

Nashville at San Jose, late

GAMES TODAY

Florida at N.Y. Rangers, noon

Dallas at Winnipeg, 1 p.m.

New Jersey at Vancouver, 3 p.m.

Vegas at Detroit, 4 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 6 p.m.

Edmonton at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

GAMES MONDAY

Ottawa at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Arizona at Washington, 6 p.m.

USHL standings

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Waterloo;9;3;1;0;19;40;28

Lincoln;8;4;1;1;18;53;47

Des Moines;7;5;0;1;15;50;49

Tri-City;6;7;1;1;14;38;46

Omaha;5;6;2;0;12;36;37

Sioux City;6;5;0;0;12;28;27

Fargo;5;5;1;0;11;27;35

Sioux Falls;2;7;2;0;6;28;47

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Chicago;10;3;1;0;21;63;40

Dubuque;8;2;1;0;17;33;25

Muskegon;8;5;1;0;17;53;44

Ced. Rapids;8;6;0;0;16;61;44

Green Bay;7;6;1;1;16;48;47

Team USA;7;5;0;0;14;52;48

Youngstown;6;5;2;0;14;43;56

Madison;2;12;0;0;4;31;64

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Cedar Rapids 4, Waterloo 1

Muskegon 5, Green Bay 4, OT

Chicago 9, Madison 1

Fargo 2, Dubuque 1

Sioux City 2, Youngstown 1

Lincoln 4, Sioux Falls 3, OT

Des Moines 8, Tri-City 4

GAME TODAY

Youngstown at Sioux City

GAME THURSDAY

Madison at Fargo

GAMES FRIDAY

Omaha at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.

Des Moines at Team USA

Lincoln at Cedar Rapids

Tri-City at Dubuque

Sioux Falls at Sioux City

Madison at Fargo

GAMES SATURDAY

Omaha at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.

Team USA at Youngstown

Des Moines at Muskegon

Tri-City at Cedar Rapids

Lincoln at Dubuque

Chicago at Sioux City

Green Bay at Sioux Falls

GAMES SUNDAY

Chicago at Sioux City

Des Moines at Youngstown

Green Bay at Sioux Falls

Prep

MHSHL

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Dubuque 4, Fremont 2

JV: Dubuque 3, Fremont 2, SO

Cedar Rapids 9, Mason City 1

JV: Mason City 7, Cedar Rapids 6, SO

Sioux City 14, Boji 0

JV: Sioux City 8, Boji 1

DM Oak Leafs 8, Ames 1

JV: Oak Leafs 7, Ames 0

Quad City 2, Kansas City 0

JV: Kansas City 8, Quad City 3

Lincoln at DM Capitals, late

JV: Capitals 3, Lincoln 2

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments