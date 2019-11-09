NHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Boston;16;11;3;2;24;58;40
Toronto;18;9;5;4;22;60;57
Montreal;17;9;5;3;21;61;54
Buffalo;17;9;6;2;20;50;48
Florida;16;7;4;5;19;56;58
Tampa Bay;15;8;5;2;18;52;52
Ottawa;16;6;9;1;13;45;51
Detroit;18;5;12;1;11;39;70
Metropolitan Division
Washington;18;13;2;3;29;74;55
N.Y. Islanders;16;12;3;1;25;49;35
Pittsburgh;17;10;6;1;21;58;44
Philadelphia;16;9;5;2;20;53;50
Carolina;17;9;7;1;19;53;50
N.Y. Rangers;14;7;6;1;15;46;45
Columbus;16;6;7;3;15;38;54
New Jersey;15;4;7;4;12;40;60
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
St. Louis;17;11;3;3;25;54;49
Colorado;16;9;5;2;20;58;47
Nashville;16;9;5;2;20;64;52
Winnipeg;17;9;7;1;19;48;52
Dallas;17;8;8;1;17;41;42
Chicago;16;5;7;4;14;40;49
Minnesota;17;6;10;1;13;46;60
Pacific Division
Edmonton;18;11;5;2;24;52;46
Calgary;19;10;7;2;22;57;55
Vancouver;17;9;5;3;21;57;45
Vegas;18;9;6;3;21;54;53
Arizona;17;9;6;2;20;49;41
Anaheim;17;9;7;1;19;45;43
San Jose;17;6;10;1;13;46;63
Los Angeles;17;5;11;1;11;43;66
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
N.Y. Islanders 2, Florida 1
Tampa Bay 5, Buffalo 3
Montreal 3, Los Angeles 2
Pittsburgh 3, Chicago 2, SO
Philadelphia 3, Toronto 2, SO
Ottawa 4, Carolina 1
Washington 5, Vegas 2
Minnesota 4, Arizona 3
Columbus at Colorado, late
St. Louis at Calgary, late
Nashville at San Jose, late
GAMES TODAY
Florida at N.Y. Rangers, noon
Dallas at Winnipeg, 1 p.m.
New Jersey at Vancouver, 3 p.m.
Vegas at Detroit, 4 p.m.
Toronto at Chicago, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Boston, 6 p.m.
Edmonton at Anaheim, 8 p.m.
GAMES MONDAY
Ottawa at Carolina, 6 p.m.
Arizona at Washington, 6 p.m.
USHL standings
WESTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Waterloo;9;3;1;0;19;40;28
Lincoln;8;4;1;1;18;53;47
Des Moines;7;5;0;1;15;50;49
Tri-City;6;7;1;1;14;38;46
Omaha;5;6;2;0;12;36;37
Sioux City;6;5;0;0;12;28;27
Fargo;5;5;1;0;11;27;35
Sioux Falls;2;7;2;0;6;28;47
EASTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Chicago;10;3;1;0;21;63;40
Dubuque;8;2;1;0;17;33;25
Muskegon;8;5;1;0;17;53;44
Ced. Rapids;8;6;0;0;16;61;44
Green Bay;7;6;1;1;16;48;47
Team USA;7;5;0;0;14;52;48
Youngstown;6;5;2;0;14;43;56
Madison;2;12;0;0;4;31;64
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Cedar Rapids 4, Waterloo 1
Muskegon 5, Green Bay 4, OT
Chicago 9, Madison 1
Fargo 2, Dubuque 1
Sioux City 2, Youngstown 1
Lincoln 4, Sioux Falls 3, OT
Des Moines 8, Tri-City 4
GAME TODAY
Youngstown at Sioux City
GAME THURSDAY
Madison at Fargo
GAMES FRIDAY
Omaha at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.
Des Moines at Team USA
Lincoln at Cedar Rapids
Tri-City at Dubuque
Sioux Falls at Sioux City
Madison at Fargo
GAMES SATURDAY
Omaha at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.
Team USA at Youngstown
Des Moines at Muskegon
Tri-City at Cedar Rapids
Lincoln at Dubuque
Chicago at Sioux City
Green Bay at Sioux Falls
GAMES SUNDAY
Chicago at Sioux City
Des Moines at Youngstown
Green Bay at Sioux Falls
Prep
MHSHL
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Dubuque 4, Fremont 2
JV: Dubuque 3, Fremont 2, SO
Cedar Rapids 9, Mason City 1
JV: Mason City 7, Cedar Rapids 6, SO
Sioux City 14, Boji 0
JV: Sioux City 8, Boji 1
DM Oak Leafs 8, Ames 1
JV: Oak Leafs 7, Ames 0
Quad City 2, Kansas City 0
JV: Kansas City 8, Quad City 3
Lincoln at DM Capitals, late
JV: Capitals 3, Lincoln 2
