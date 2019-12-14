clip art hockey

NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Boston;34;21;7;6;48;115;86

Buffalo;34;16;11;7;39;107;103

Montreal;33;15;12;6;36;105;107

Toronto;34;16;14;4;36;110;109

Tampa Bay;31;16;12;3;35;110;100

Florida;32;15;12;5;35;109;108

Ottawa;33;14;17;2;30;90;103

Detroit;34;9;22;3;21;74;132

Metropolitan Division

Washington;34;24;5;5;53;125;97

N.Y. Islanders;31;22;7;2;46;92;72

Carolina;33;20;11;2;42;107;86

Pittsburgh;33;19;10;4;42;110;89

Philadelphia;32;17;10;5;39;98;92

N.Y. Rangers;32;16;12;4;36;103;101

Columbus;32;12;14;6;30;79;98

New Jersey;32;10;17;5;25;77;115

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

St. Louis;34;20;8;6;46;102;93

Colorado;32;21;8;3;45;117;86

Dallas;34;19;11;4;42;90;80

Winnipeg;32;19;11;2;40;94;88

Minnesota;33;16;12;5;37;102;107

Nashville;31;14;12;5;33;102;101

Chicago;33;12;15;6;30;89;107

Pacific Division

Arizona;35;19;12;4;42;97;84

Edmonton;35;18;13;4;40;106;109

Calgary;35;18;13;4;40;95;104

Vegas;35;17;13;5;39;103;100

Vancouver;32;16;12;4;36;105;95

Anaheim;33;14;15;4;32;87;97

San Jose;34;15;17;2;32;92;120

Los Angeles;34;13;18;3;29;86;109

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

N.Y. Islanders 3, Buffalo 2, OT

Ottawa 4, Columbus 3, OT

Anaheim 4, N.Y. Rangers 3, SO

Carolina 4, Calgary 0

Dallas 4, Nashville 1

Toronto 4, Edmonton 1

Minnesota 4, Philadelphia 1

Pittsburgh 5, Los Angeles 4, SO

Detroit 2, Montreal 1

Washington 5, Tampa Bay 2

Boston 4, Florida 2

St. Louis 4, Chicago 3

New Jersey 2, Arizona 1

Vancouver at San Jose, late

GAMES TODAY

Philadelphia at Winnipeg, 4 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Vancouver at Vegas, 7 p.m.

GAMES MONDAY

Ottawa at Florida, 6 p.m.

Nashville at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Washington at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

USHL standings

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Waterloo;18;5;1;0;37;76;54

Fargo;13;7;1;1;28;67;67

Des Moines;12;10;1;2;27;84;86

Lincoln;11;10;1;2;25;84;87

Tri-City;10;12;2;2;24;64;77

Omaha;9;9;5;0;23;64;65

Sioux City;9;11;4;0;22;69;76

Sioux Falls;9;11;3;0;21;63;84

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Chicago;19;4;1;0;39;111;70

Team USA;19;7;0;0;38;113;88

Dubuque;18;3;1;0;37;78;45

Youngstown;11;10;4;0;26;78;95

Green Bay;11;10;1;3;26;86;77

Ced. Rapids;10;13;1;0;21;78;75

Muskegon;9;13;2;0;20;78;91

Madison;5;19;1;0;11;62;118

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Waterloo 3, Omaha 0

Chicago 3, Tri-City 1

Dubuque 7, Green Bay 2

Madison 4, Youngstown 1

Sioux City 5, Cedar Rapids 0

Des Moines 3, Lincoln 2

Sioux Falls 3, Fargo 2, SO

GAMES FRIDAY, DEC. 27

Waterloo at Des Moines, 7:05 p.m.

Madison at Muskegon

Dubuque at Cedar Rapids

Lincoln at Fargo

Omaha at Sioux Falls

Sioux City at Tri-City

Prep scores

MHSHL

SATURDAY’S RESULTS

Waterloo 4, Des Moines Oak Leafs 0

JV: Waterloo 3, D.M. Oak Leafs 1

Sioux City 4, Omaha 2

JV: Sioux City 5, Omaha 3

Kansas City 5, Ames 1

JV: Kansas City 3, Ames 0

Cedar Rapids 7, Dubuque 1

JV: Dubuque 2, Cedar Rapids 1

Quad City 5, Fremont 1

JV: Quad City at Fremont, late

Des Moines Capitals 9, Mason City 3

JV: D.M. Capitals 3, Mason City 0

