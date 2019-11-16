NHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Boston;20;12;3;5;29;70;53
Montreal;20;11;5;4;26;72;62
Florida;20;10;5;5;25;74;74
Buffalo;19;10;6;3;23;58;55
Toronto;22;9;9;4;22;71;77
Tampa Bay;17;9;6;2;20;64;59
Ottawa;20;8;11;1;17;55;66
Detroit;21;7;12;2;16;48;78
Metropolitan Division
Washington;22;15;3;4;34;84;67
N.Y. Islanders;18;14;3;1;29;58;42
Carolina;20;12;7;1;25;70;59
Pittsburgh;20;11;7;2;24;67;50
Philadelphia;20;10;6;4;24;61;60
N.Y. Rangers;18;8;8;2;18;60;66
Columbus;19;7;8;4;18;45;63
New Jersey;19;7;8;4;18;50;69
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
St. Louis;21;12;4;5;29;62;61
Winnipeg;21;12;8;1;25;59;64
Colorado;19;11;6;2;24;68;55
Dallas;21;11;8;2;24;55;52
Nashville;19;9;7;3;21;70;66
Chicago;19;8;7;4;20;57;58
Minnesota;20;7;11;2;16;53;69
Pacific Division
Edmonton;22;13;6;3;29;71;61
Arizona;21;12;7;2;26;61;49
Vancouver;20;10;7;3;23;65;54
Calgary;22;10;9;3;23;60;64
Anaheim;21;10;9;2;22;57;59
Vegas;21;9;9;3;21;62;65
San Jose;20;9;10;1;19;59;70
Los Angeles;20;8;11;1;17;53;72
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Carolina 4, Minnesota 3, OT
Arizona 3, Calgary 0
Dallas 5, Edmonton 4, OT
Los Angeles 4, Vegas 3
Winnipeg 4, Tampa Bay 3
Buffalo 4, Ottawa 2
Florida 4, N.Y. Rangers 3
N.Y. Islanders 4, Philadelphia 3, SO
Pittsburgh 6, Toronto 1
Washington 3, Boston 2, SO
New Jersey 4, Montreal 3, OT
Anaheim 4, St. Louis 1
Chicago 7, Nashville 2
Colorado at Vancouver, late
Detroit at San Jose, late
GAMES TODAY
Calgary at Vegas, 6 p.m.
Buffalo at Chicago, 6 p.m.
GAMES MONDAY
Anaheim at Washington, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles at Arizona, 8 p.m.
USHL standings
WESTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Waterloo;11;3;1;0;23;48;34
Lincoln;8;6;1;1;18;54;55
Des Moines;8;6;0;1;17;55;54
Tri-City;7;7;2;1;17;42;50
Fargo;7;5;1;0;15;37;38
Sioux City;7;7;0;0;14;37;39
Omaha;5;7;3;0;13;42;45
Sioux Falls;2;9;2;0;6;33;58
EASTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Chicago;11;3;1;0;23;69;43
Dubuque;10;2;1;0;21;40;27
Ced. Rapids;9;6;1;0;19;66;47
Muskegon;8;6;1;0;17;54;47
Youngstown;8;5;2;0;18;53;60
Green Bay;8;6;1;1;18;54;50
Team USA;8;6;0;0;16;59;56
Madison;2;13;1;0;5;34;74
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Waterloo 4, Omaha 3, OT
Youngstown 6, Team USA 3
Des Moines 3, Muskegon 1
Tri-City 3, Cedar Rapids 2, OT
Dubuque 5, Lincoln 1
Chicago 6, Sioux City 3
Green Bay 6, Sioux Falls 3
GAMES TODAY
Chicago at Sioux City
Des Moines at Youngstown
Green Bay at Sioux Falls
Prep
MHSHL
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Waterloo 5, Omaha 2
JV: Waterloo 5, Omaha 2
Sioux City 8, Dubuque 0
JV: Sioux City 5, Dubuque 2
Lincoln 8, Ames 0
JV: Lincoln 7, Ames 2
Des Moines Oak Leafs 5, Fremont 0
JV: D.M. Oak Leafs 5, Fremont 0
Quad City 4, Mason City 2
JV: Quad City 5, Mason City 0
