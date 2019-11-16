clip art hockey

NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Boston;20;12;3;5;29;70;53

Montreal;20;11;5;4;26;72;62

Florida;20;10;5;5;25;74;74

Buffalo;19;10;6;3;23;58;55

Toronto;22;9;9;4;22;71;77

Tampa Bay;17;9;6;2;20;64;59

Ottawa;20;8;11;1;17;55;66

Detroit;21;7;12;2;16;48;78

Metropolitan Division

Washington;22;15;3;4;34;84;67

N.Y. Islanders;18;14;3;1;29;58;42

Carolina;20;12;7;1;25;70;59

Pittsburgh;20;11;7;2;24;67;50

Philadelphia;20;10;6;4;24;61;60

N.Y. Rangers;18;8;8;2;18;60;66

Columbus;19;7;8;4;18;45;63

New Jersey;19;7;8;4;18;50;69

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

St. Louis;21;12;4;5;29;62;61

Winnipeg;21;12;8;1;25;59;64

Colorado;19;11;6;2;24;68;55

Dallas;21;11;8;2;24;55;52

Nashville;19;9;7;3;21;70;66

Chicago;19;8;7;4;20;57;58

Minnesota;20;7;11;2;16;53;69

Pacific Division

Edmonton;22;13;6;3;29;71;61

Arizona;21;12;7;2;26;61;49

Vancouver;20;10;7;3;23;65;54

Calgary;22;10;9;3;23;60;64

Anaheim;21;10;9;2;22;57;59

Vegas;21;9;9;3;21;62;65

San Jose;20;9;10;1;19;59;70

Los Angeles;20;8;11;1;17;53;72

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Carolina 4, Minnesota 3, OT

Arizona 3, Calgary 0

Dallas 5, Edmonton 4, OT

Los Angeles 4, Vegas 3

Winnipeg 4, Tampa Bay 3

Buffalo 4, Ottawa 2

Florida 4, N.Y. Rangers 3

N.Y. Islanders 4, Philadelphia 3, SO

Pittsburgh 6, Toronto 1

Washington 3, Boston 2, SO

New Jersey 4, Montreal 3, OT

Anaheim 4, St. Louis 1

Chicago 7, Nashville 2

Colorado at Vancouver, late

Detroit at San Jose, late

GAMES TODAY

Calgary at Vegas, 6 p.m.

Buffalo at Chicago, 6 p.m.

GAMES MONDAY

Anaheim at Washington, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at Arizona, 8 p.m.

USHL standings

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Waterloo;11;3;1;0;23;48;34

Lincoln;8;6;1;1;18;54;55

Des Moines;8;6;0;1;17;55;54

Tri-City;7;7;2;1;17;42;50

Fargo;7;5;1;0;15;37;38

Sioux City;7;7;0;0;14;37;39

Omaha;5;7;3;0;13;42;45

Sioux Falls;2;9;2;0;6;33;58

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Chicago;11;3;1;0;23;69;43

Dubuque;10;2;1;0;21;40;27

Ced. Rapids;9;6;1;0;19;66;47

Muskegon;8;6;1;0;17;54;47

Youngstown;8;5;2;0;18;53;60

Green Bay;8;6;1;1;18;54;50

Team USA;8;6;0;0;16;59;56

Madison;2;13;1;0;5;34;74

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Waterloo 4, Omaha 3, OT

Youngstown 6, Team USA 3

Des Moines 3, Muskegon 1

Tri-City 3, Cedar Rapids 2, OT

Dubuque 5, Lincoln 1

Chicago 6, Sioux City 3

Green Bay 6, Sioux Falls 3

GAMES TODAY

Chicago at Sioux City

Des Moines at Youngstown

Green Bay at Sioux Falls

Prep

MHSHL

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Waterloo 5, Omaha 2

JV: Waterloo 5, Omaha 2

Sioux City 8, Dubuque 0

JV: Sioux City 5, Dubuque 2

Lincoln 8, Ames 0

JV: Lincoln 7, Ames 2

Des Moines Oak Leafs 5, Fremont 0

JV: D.M. Oak Leafs 5, Fremont 0

Quad City 4, Mason City 2

JV: Quad City 5, Mason City 0

