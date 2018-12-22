NHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Tampa Bay;36;27;7;2;56;148;103
Toronto;36;24;10;2;50;135;99
Buffalo;37;21;11;5;47;111;105
Boston;36;20;12;4;44;102;91
Montreal;37;19;13;5;43;115;117
Detroit;37;15;17;5;35;105;121
Florida;34;14;14;6;34;109;122
Ottawa;37;15;18;4;34;118;144
Metropolitan Division
Washington;35;22;10;3;47;129;103
Columbus;35;20;12;3;43;114;109
Pittsburgh;36;18;12;6;42;119;110
N.Y. Islanders;34;17;13;4;38;98;97
N.Y. Rangers;34;15;14;5;35;100;112
Carolina;34;14;15;5;33;85;100
Philadelphia;34;14;16;4;32;101;123
New Jersey;34;12;15;7;31;102;122
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Winnipeg;35;23;10;2;48;127;101
Nashville;37;22;13;2;46;111;95
Colorado;37;19;12;6;44;129;115
Dallas;36;18;15;3;39;98;99
Minnesota;35;17;15;3;37;103;99
St. Louis;34;14;16;4;32;96;114
Chicago;38;13;19;6;32;108;139
Pacific Division
Calgary;37;22;12;3;47;127;103
San Jose;37;19;12;6;44;121;111
Vegas;38;20;15;3;43;114;108
Anaheim;38;19;14;5;43;95;109
Edmonton;35;18;14;3;39;99;105
Vancouver;38;17;17;4;38;117;124
Arizona;35;15;18;2;32;89;98
Los Angeles;36;13;20;3;29;82;109
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Boston 5, Nashville 2
Columbus 4, Philadelphia 3
Florida 2, Detroit 1
St. Louis 3, Calgary 1
Montreal 4, Vegas 3, OT
Los Angeles 3, San Jose 2, OT
Arizona 6, Colorado 4
Buffalo 3, Anaheim 0
Washington 4, Ottawa 0
Pittsburgh 3, Carolina 0
Toronto 5, N.Y. Rangers 3
Dallas 2, Minnesota 1, OT
Winnipeg at Vancouver, late
Tampa Bay at Edmonton, late
GAMES TODAY
Columbus at New Jersey, 11:30 a.m.
Boston at Carolina, 4 p.m.
Florida at Chicago, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Vegas, 7 p.m.
Arizona at San Jose, 7 p.m.
GAMES MONDAY
No games scheduled
USHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Muskegon;20;5;1;0;41;118;65
Chicago;15;9;1;0;31;90;86
Dubuque;11;9;3;3;28;90;91
Ced. Rapids;12;11;2;1;27;80;80
Central Ill.;12;13;2;0;26;90;96
Youngstown;10;11;0;3;23;77;92
Green Bay;10;12;2;1;23;75;93
Team USA;9;9;1;2;21;77;80
Madison;6;14;1;2;15;42;80
WESTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Tri-City;19;6;1;0;39;83;58
Des Moines;17;8;1;2;37;97;81
Waterloo;16;6;3;1;36;103;80
Sioux City;14;7;3;0;31;82;68
Fargo;14;9;1;2;31;82;78
Sioux Falls;13;8;2;1;29;82;83
Omaha;8;14;0;2;18;57;89
Lincoln;7;14;3;1;18;67;92
GAMES THURSDAY
Waterloo at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.
Dubuque at Green Bay
Des Moines at Omaha
GAMES FRIDAY
Madison at Muskegon
Youngstown at Cedar Rapids
Sioux City at Fargo
Lincoln at Tri-City
Chicago at Central Illinois
GAMES SATURDAY
Youngstown at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.
Madison at Muskegon
Lincoln at Sioux City
Des Moines at Cedar Rapids
Team USA at Chicago
Green Bay at Dubuque
Sioux Falls at Fargo
Omaha at Tri-City
GAME SUNDAY
Youngstown at Dubuque
GAMES MONDAY, DEC. 31
Madison at Waterloo, 6:05 p.m.
Des Moines at Green Bay
Lincoln at Sioux Falls
Omaha at Sioux City
Chicago at Muskegon
Prep
MHSHL
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Kansas City 7, Fremont 2
JV: Kansas City 4, Fremont 3
Sioux City 8, Lincoln 1
JV: Lincoln 4, Sioux City 1
Omaha 3, Ames 0
JV: Omaha 8, Ames 0
Dubuque 3, Mason City 2
JV: Dubuque 8, Mason City 3
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.