NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Tampa Bay;36;27;7;2;56;148;103

Toronto;36;24;10;2;50;135;99

Buffalo;37;21;11;5;47;111;105

Boston;36;20;12;4;44;102;91

Montreal;37;19;13;5;43;115;117

Detroit;37;15;17;5;35;105;121

Florida;34;14;14;6;34;109;122

Ottawa;37;15;18;4;34;118;144

Metropolitan Division

Washington;35;22;10;3;47;129;103

Columbus;35;20;12;3;43;114;109

Pittsburgh;36;18;12;6;42;119;110

N.Y. Islanders;34;17;13;4;38;98;97

N.Y. Rangers;34;15;14;5;35;100;112

Carolina;34;14;15;5;33;85;100

Philadelphia;34;14;16;4;32;101;123

New Jersey;34;12;15;7;31;102;122

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Winnipeg;35;23;10;2;48;127;101

Nashville;37;22;13;2;46;111;95

Colorado;37;19;12;6;44;129;115

Dallas;36;18;15;3;39;98;99

Minnesota;35;17;15;3;37;103;99

St. Louis;34;14;16;4;32;96;114

Chicago;38;13;19;6;32;108;139

Pacific Division

Calgary;37;22;12;3;47;127;103

San Jose;37;19;12;6;44;121;111

Vegas;38;20;15;3;43;114;108

Anaheim;38;19;14;5;43;95;109

Edmonton;35;18;14;3;39;99;105

Vancouver;38;17;17;4;38;117;124

Arizona;35;15;18;2;32;89;98

Los Angeles;36;13;20;3;29;82;109

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Boston 5, Nashville 2

Columbus 4, Philadelphia 3

Florida 2, Detroit 1

St. Louis 3, Calgary 1

Montreal 4, Vegas 3, OT

Los Angeles 3, San Jose 2, OT

Arizona 6, Colorado 4

Buffalo 3, Anaheim 0

Washington 4, Ottawa 0

Pittsburgh 3, Carolina 0

Toronto 5, N.Y. Rangers 3

Dallas 2, Minnesota 1, OT

Winnipeg at Vancouver, late

Tampa Bay at Edmonton, late

GAMES TODAY

Columbus at New Jersey, 11:30 a.m.

Boston at Carolina, 4 p.m.

Florida at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vegas, 7 p.m.

Arizona at San Jose, 7 p.m.

GAMES MONDAY

No games scheduled

USHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Muskegon;20;5;1;0;41;118;65

Chicago;15;9;1;0;31;90;86

Dubuque;11;9;3;3;28;90;91

Ced. Rapids;12;11;2;1;27;80;80

Central Ill.;12;13;2;0;26;90;96

Youngstown;10;11;0;3;23;77;92

Green Bay;10;12;2;1;23;75;93

Team USA;9;9;1;2;21;77;80

Madison;6;14;1;2;15;42;80

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Tri-City;19;6;1;0;39;83;58

Des Moines;17;8;1;2;37;97;81

Waterloo;16;6;3;1;36;103;80

Sioux City;14;7;3;0;31;82;68

Fargo;14;9;1;2;31;82;78

Sioux Falls;13;8;2;1;29;82;83

Omaha;8;14;0;2;18;57;89

Lincoln;7;14;3;1;18;67;92

GAMES THURSDAY

Waterloo at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.

Dubuque at Green Bay

Des Moines at Omaha

GAMES FRIDAY

Madison at Muskegon

Youngstown at Cedar Rapids

Sioux City at Fargo

Lincoln at Tri-City

Chicago at Central Illinois

GAMES SATURDAY

Youngstown at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.

Madison at Muskegon

Lincoln at Sioux City

Des Moines at Cedar Rapids

Team USA at Chicago

Green Bay at Dubuque

Sioux Falls at Fargo

Omaha at Tri-City

GAME SUNDAY

Youngstown at Dubuque

GAMES MONDAY, DEC. 31

Madison at Waterloo, 6:05 p.m.

Des Moines at Green Bay

Lincoln at Sioux Falls

Omaha at Sioux City

Chicago at Muskegon

Prep

MHSHL

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Kansas City 7, Fremont 2

JV: Kansas City 4, Fremont 3

Sioux City 8, Lincoln 1

JV: Lincoln 4, Sioux City 1

Omaha 3, Ames 0

JV: Omaha 8, Ames 0

Dubuque 3, Mason City 2

JV: Dubuque 8, Mason City 3

