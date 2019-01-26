Try 1 month for 99¢
clip art hockey

NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Tampa Bay;49;37;10;2;76;199;140

Toronto;49;30;17;2;62;174;140

Montreal;51;28;18;5;61;154;149

Boston;49;27;17;5;59;143;128

Buffalo;48;24;18;6;54;140;144

Florida;48;20;20;8;48;152;170

Detroit;51;19;25;7;45;145;172

Ottawa;50;19;26;5;43;156;187

Metropolitan Division

N.Y. Islanders;49;29;15;5;63;147;122

Washington;50;27;17;6;60;171;162

Columbus;48;28;17;3;59;154;146

Pittsburgh;48;26;16;6;58;169;146

Carolina;50;24;20;6;54;140;149

N.Y. Rangers;48;21;20;7;49;139;164

Philadelphia;48;19;23;6;44;139;169

New Jersey;48;18;23;7;43;140;164

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Winnipeg;48;31;15;2;64;167;134

Nashville;52;30;18;4;64;161;135

Minnesota;50;26;21;3;55;142;142

Dallas;49;24;21;4;52;126;128

Colorado;50;22;20;8;52;169;162

St. Louis;49;22;22;5;49;139;149

Chicago;51;18;24;9;45;156;190

Pacific Division

Calgary;51;33;13;5;71;190;145

San Jose;52;29;16;7;65;187;167

Vegas;52;29;19;4;62;157;140

Vancouver;51;23;22;6;52;147;161

Anaheim;51;21;21;9;51;120;153

Arizona;50;23;23;4;50;132;142

Edmonton;50;23;24;3;49;144;163

Los Angeles;50;20;26;4;44;114;150

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Metropolitan All-Stars 7, Atlantic All-Stars 4

Central All-Stars 10, Pacific All-Stars 4

All-Star Game final, late

GAMES TODAY

No games scheduled

GAMES MONDAY

New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Winnipeg at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

USHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Muskegon;27;8;2;1;57;153;97

Chicago;23;12;1;0;47;138;116

Dubuque;17;14;3;3;40;116;121

Ced. Rapids;17;14;2;2;38;107;102

Youngstown;17;15;1;3;38;119;140

Central Ill.;16;18;2;1;35;121;134

Team USA;15;13;2;3;35;128;127

Green Bay;14;17;4;1;33;107;133

Madison;8;22;3;2;21;67;126

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Tri-City;28;8;1;1;58;136;88

Waterloo;24;10;3;1;52;146;110

Des Moines;23;11;1;3;50;136;112

Sioux Falls;22;10;3;1;48;129;118

Sioux City;18;12;5;0;41;108;103

Fargo;19;14;1;2;41;110;113

Omaha;11;19;1;4;27;86;129

Lincoln;9;23;3;2;23;104;142

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Waterloo 3, Cedar Rapids 1

Central Illinois 4, Team USA 1

Team USA 4, Muskegon 1

Chicago 8, Fargo 2

Tri-City 7, Des Moines 4

Lincoln 7, Green Bay 3

Sioux Falls 3, Madison 2

Youngstown 4, Omaha 3, SO

GAMES TODAY

Tri-City at Sioux City

Fargo at Chicago

Youngstown at Omaha

Prep

MHSHL

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Lincoln 3, Ames 1

JV: Lincoln 5, Ames 0

Sioux City 5, Kansas City 4, OT

JV: Kansas City 2, Sioux City 0

Cedar Rapids 3, Quad City 2

JV: Cedar Rapids 5, Quad City 3

Des Moines Oak Leafs 5, Mason City 0

JV: D.M. Oak Leafs 8, Mason City 2

