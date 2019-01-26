NHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Tampa Bay;49;37;10;2;76;199;140
Toronto;49;30;17;2;62;174;140
Montreal;51;28;18;5;61;154;149
Boston;49;27;17;5;59;143;128
Buffalo;48;24;18;6;54;140;144
Florida;48;20;20;8;48;152;170
Detroit;51;19;25;7;45;145;172
Ottawa;50;19;26;5;43;156;187
Metropolitan Division
N.Y. Islanders;49;29;15;5;63;147;122
Washington;50;27;17;6;60;171;162
Columbus;48;28;17;3;59;154;146
Pittsburgh;48;26;16;6;58;169;146
Carolina;50;24;20;6;54;140;149
N.Y. Rangers;48;21;20;7;49;139;164
Philadelphia;48;19;23;6;44;139;169
New Jersey;48;18;23;7;43;140;164
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Winnipeg;48;31;15;2;64;167;134
Nashville;52;30;18;4;64;161;135
Minnesota;50;26;21;3;55;142;142
Dallas;49;24;21;4;52;126;128
Colorado;50;22;20;8;52;169;162
St. Louis;49;22;22;5;49;139;149
Chicago;51;18;24;9;45;156;190
Pacific Division
Calgary;51;33;13;5;71;190;145
San Jose;52;29;16;7;65;187;167
Vegas;52;29;19;4;62;157;140
Vancouver;51;23;22;6;52;147;161
Anaheim;51;21;21;9;51;120;153
Arizona;50;23;23;4;50;132;142
Edmonton;50;23;24;3;49;144;163
Los Angeles;50;20;26;4;44;114;150
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Metropolitan All-Stars 7, Atlantic All-Stars 4
Central All-Stars 10, Pacific All-Stars 4
All-Star Game final, late
GAMES TODAY
No games scheduled
GAMES MONDAY
New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Winnipeg at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
USHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Muskegon;27;8;2;1;57;153;97
Chicago;23;12;1;0;47;138;116
Dubuque;17;14;3;3;40;116;121
Ced. Rapids;17;14;2;2;38;107;102
Youngstown;17;15;1;3;38;119;140
Central Ill.;16;18;2;1;35;121;134
Team USA;15;13;2;3;35;128;127
Green Bay;14;17;4;1;33;107;133
Madison;8;22;3;2;21;67;126
WESTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Tri-City;28;8;1;1;58;136;88
Waterloo;24;10;3;1;52;146;110
Des Moines;23;11;1;3;50;136;112
Sioux Falls;22;10;3;1;48;129;118
Sioux City;18;12;5;0;41;108;103
Fargo;19;14;1;2;41;110;113
Omaha;11;19;1;4;27;86;129
Lincoln;9;23;3;2;23;104;142
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Waterloo 3, Cedar Rapids 1
Central Illinois 4, Team USA 1
Team USA 4, Muskegon 1
Chicago 8, Fargo 2
Tri-City 7, Des Moines 4
Lincoln 7, Green Bay 3
Sioux Falls 3, Madison 2
Youngstown 4, Omaha 3, SO
GAMES TODAY
Tri-City at Sioux City
Fargo at Chicago
Youngstown at Omaha
Prep
MHSHL
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Lincoln 3, Ames 1
JV: Lincoln 5, Ames 0
Sioux City 5, Kansas City 4, OT
JV: Kansas City 2, Sioux City 0
Cedar Rapids 3, Quad City 2
JV: Cedar Rapids 5, Quad City 3
Des Moines Oak Leafs 5, Mason City 0
JV: D.M. Oak Leafs 8, Mason City 2
