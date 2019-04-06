clip art hockey

NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

z-Tampa Bay;82;62;16;4;128;325;222

x-Boston;82;49;24;9;107;259;215

x-Toronto;82;46;28;8;100;286;251

Montreal;82;44;30;8;96;249;236

Florida;82;36;32;14;86;267;280

Buffalo;82;33;39;10;76;226;271

Detroit;82;32;40;10;74;227;277

Ottawa;82;29;47;6;64;242;302

Metropolitan Division

y-Washington;82;48;26;8;104;278;249

x-N.Y. Islanders;82;48;27;7;103;228;196

x-Pittsburgh;82;44;26;12;100;273;241

x-Carolina;82;46;29;7;99;245;223

x-Columbus;82;47;31;4;98;258;232

Philadelphia;82;37;37;8;82;244;281

N.Y. Rangers;82;32;36;14;78;227;272

New Jersey;82;31;41;10;72;222;275

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

y-Nashville;82;47;29;6;100;240;214

x-St. Louis;82;45;28;9;99;247;223

x-Winnipeg;81;46;30;5;97;268;242

x-Dallas;82;43;32;7;93;210;202

x-Colorado;81;38;29;14;90;258;241

Chicago;82;36;34;12;84;270;292

Minnesota;82;37;36;9;83;211;237

Pacific Division

z-Calgary;81;50;24;7;107;288;224

x-San Jose;81;45;27;9;99;284;259

x-Vegas;81;43;31;7;93;247;225

Arizona;81;39;34;8;86;211;219

Vancouver;82;35;36;11;81;225;254

Anaheim;82;35;37;10;80;199;251

Edmonton;81;34;38;9;77;229;273

Los Angeles;81;30;42;9;69;197;261

x-clinched playoff spot, y-clinched division, z-clinched conference

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Tampa Bay 6, Boston 3

St. Louis 3, Vancouver 2, SO

Buffalo 7, Detroit 1

N.Y. Rangers 4, Pittsburgh 3, OT

N.Y. Islanders 3, Washington 0

New Jersey 4, Florida 3, OT

Columbus 6, Ottawa 2

Carolina 4, Philadelphia 3

Montreal 6, Toronto 5, SO

Nashville 5, Chicago 2

Dallas 3, Minnesota 0

Winnipeg at Arizona, late

Edmonton at Calgary, late

Vegas at Los Angeles, late

Colorado at San Jose, late

Regular season ends

USHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

x-Muskegon;40;16;3;1;84;224;163

x-Chicago;35;21;4;0;74;229;201

x-Youngstown;34;21;1;4;73;206;207

x-Ced. Rapids;34;20;3;2;73;178;154

x-Team USA;30;21;2;6;68;265;216

x-Dubuque;28;24;4;4;64;189;196

Central Ill.;24;31;3;2;53;178;216

Green Bay;17;33;6;3;43;162;241

Madison;14;37;5;4;37;137;242

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

x-Tri-City;44;12;3;1;92;223;139

x-Sioux Falls;37;16;5;2;81;225;189

x-Waterloo;37;16;5;2;81;224;170

x-Des Moines;34;21;1;4;73;198;167

x-Fargo;34;22;3;2;73;185;166

x-Sioux City;30;23;5;2;67;185;189

Omaha;26;26;4;4;60;150;190

Lincoln;11;42;3;4;29;145;257

x-clinched playoff berth

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Waterloo 4, Omaha 1

Youngstown 3, Sioux Falls 0

Cedar Rapids 4, Tri-City 2

Dubuque 5, Chicago 0

Fargo 3, Team USA 1

Muskegon 3, Green Bay 0

Central Illinois 6, Lincoln 3

Des Moines 5, Madison 4, SO

GAME TODAY

Cedar Rapids at Green Bay

GAME THURSDAY

Muskegon at Team USA

GAMES FRIDAY

Dubuque at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.

Youngstown at Team USA

Fargo at Cedar Rapids

Central Illinois at Chicago

Madison at Green Bay

Sioux City at Sioux Falls

Des Moines at Tri-City

Lincoln at Omaha

GAMES SATURDAY

Waterloo at Dubuque, 7:05 p.m.

Team USA at Youngstown

Chicago at Muskegon

Omaha at Lincoln

Green Bay at Madison

Des Moines at Sioux Falls

Sioux City at Tri-City

Cedar Rapids at Central Illinois

Regular season ends

College

NCAA Tournament

Frozen Four

GAMES THURSDAY

At Buffalo, N.Y.

National semifinals

Providence (24-11-6) vs. Minn.-Duluth (27-11-2), 4 p.m.

Denver (24-11-5) vs. UMass (30-9-0, 7:30 p.m.

GAME SATURDAY, APRIL 13

National championship

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

