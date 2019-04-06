NHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
z-Tampa Bay;82;62;16;4;128;325;222
x-Boston;82;49;24;9;107;259;215
x-Toronto;82;46;28;8;100;286;251
Montreal;82;44;30;8;96;249;236
Florida;82;36;32;14;86;267;280
Buffalo;82;33;39;10;76;226;271
Detroit;82;32;40;10;74;227;277
Ottawa;82;29;47;6;64;242;302
Metropolitan Division
y-Washington;82;48;26;8;104;278;249
x-N.Y. Islanders;82;48;27;7;103;228;196
x-Pittsburgh;82;44;26;12;100;273;241
x-Carolina;82;46;29;7;99;245;223
x-Columbus;82;47;31;4;98;258;232
Philadelphia;82;37;37;8;82;244;281
N.Y. Rangers;82;32;36;14;78;227;272
New Jersey;82;31;41;10;72;222;275
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
y-Nashville;82;47;29;6;100;240;214
x-St. Louis;82;45;28;9;99;247;223
x-Winnipeg;81;46;30;5;97;268;242
x-Dallas;82;43;32;7;93;210;202
x-Colorado;81;38;29;14;90;258;241
Chicago;82;36;34;12;84;270;292
Minnesota;82;37;36;9;83;211;237
Pacific Division
z-Calgary;81;50;24;7;107;288;224
x-San Jose;81;45;27;9;99;284;259
x-Vegas;81;43;31;7;93;247;225
Arizona;81;39;34;8;86;211;219
Vancouver;82;35;36;11;81;225;254
Anaheim;82;35;37;10;80;199;251
Edmonton;81;34;38;9;77;229;273
Los Angeles;81;30;42;9;69;197;261
x-clinched playoff spot, y-clinched division, z-clinched conference
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Tampa Bay 6, Boston 3
St. Louis 3, Vancouver 2, SO
Buffalo 7, Detroit 1
N.Y. Rangers 4, Pittsburgh 3, OT
N.Y. Islanders 3, Washington 0
New Jersey 4, Florida 3, OT
Columbus 6, Ottawa 2
Carolina 4, Philadelphia 3
Montreal 6, Toronto 5, SO
Nashville 5, Chicago 2
Dallas 3, Minnesota 0
Winnipeg at Arizona, late
Edmonton at Calgary, late
Vegas at Los Angeles, late
Colorado at San Jose, late
Regular season ends
USHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
x-Muskegon;40;16;3;1;84;224;163
x-Chicago;35;21;4;0;74;229;201
x-Youngstown;34;21;1;4;73;206;207
x-Ced. Rapids;34;20;3;2;73;178;154
x-Team USA;30;21;2;6;68;265;216
x-Dubuque;28;24;4;4;64;189;196
Central Ill.;24;31;3;2;53;178;216
Green Bay;17;33;6;3;43;162;241
Madison;14;37;5;4;37;137;242
WESTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
x-Tri-City;44;12;3;1;92;223;139
x-Sioux Falls;37;16;5;2;81;225;189
x-Waterloo;37;16;5;2;81;224;170
x-Des Moines;34;21;1;4;73;198;167
x-Fargo;34;22;3;2;73;185;166
x-Sioux City;30;23;5;2;67;185;189
Omaha;26;26;4;4;60;150;190
Lincoln;11;42;3;4;29;145;257
x-clinched playoff berth
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Waterloo 4, Omaha 1
Youngstown 3, Sioux Falls 0
Cedar Rapids 4, Tri-City 2
Dubuque 5, Chicago 0
Fargo 3, Team USA 1
Muskegon 3, Green Bay 0
Central Illinois 6, Lincoln 3
Des Moines 5, Madison 4, SO
GAME TODAY
Cedar Rapids at Green Bay
GAME THURSDAY
Muskegon at Team USA
GAMES FRIDAY
Dubuque at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.
Youngstown at Team USA
Fargo at Cedar Rapids
Central Illinois at Chicago
Madison at Green Bay
Sioux City at Sioux Falls
Des Moines at Tri-City
Lincoln at Omaha
GAMES SATURDAY
Waterloo at Dubuque, 7:05 p.m.
Team USA at Youngstown
Chicago at Muskegon
Omaha at Lincoln
Green Bay at Madison
Des Moines at Sioux Falls
Sioux City at Tri-City
Cedar Rapids at Central Illinois
Regular season ends
College
NCAA Tournament
Frozen Four
GAMES THURSDAY
At Buffalo, N.Y.
National semifinals
Providence (24-11-6) vs. Minn.-Duluth (27-11-2), 4 p.m.
Denver (24-11-5) vs. UMass (30-9-0, 7:30 p.m.
GAME SATURDAY, APRIL 13
National championship
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
