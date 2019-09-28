clip art hockey

NHL preseason

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Boston 8, Chicago 2

Buffalo 3, Pittsburgh 2, SO

Dallas 4, Colorado 3, SO

N.Y. Islanders 4, N.Y. Rangers 2

Montreal 4, Ottawa 3, OT

Toronto 5, Detroit 0

Florida 1, Tampa Bay 0, SO

Edmonton at Calgary, late

Arizona at Anaheim, late

USHL standings

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Waterloo;2;0;0;0;4;5;3

Fargo;1;0;1;0;3;5;3

Sioux Falls;1;0;0;0;2;6;3

Lincoln;1;1;0;0;2;4;5

Omaha;1;1;0;0;2;5;5

Tri-City;0;1;1;0;1;3;7

Des Moines;0;1;0;0;0;3;6

Sioux City;0;1;0;0;0;2;3

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Cedar Rapids;2;0;0;0;4;10;3

Dubuque;2;0;0;0;4;8;4

Chicago;1;0;0;0;2;3;2

Team USA;1;0;0;0;2;5;2

Youngstown;1;1;1;0;3;12;14

Green Bay;0;2;0;0;0;2;5

Madison;1;2;0;0;2;10;13

Muskegon;0;2;0;0;0;3;8

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

USHL Fall Classic

Team USA 5, Green Bay 2

Sioux Falls 6, Des Moines 3

Chicago 3, Sioux City 2

Madison 6, Youngstown 5, OT

GAMES TODAY

USHL Fall Classic

Green Bay vs. Des Moines

Sioux City vs. Team USA

Sioux Falls vs. Chicago

GAMES FRIDAY

Waterloo at Green Bay, 7:05 p.m.

Muskegon at Youngstown

Team USA at Cedar Rapids

Omaha at Tri-City

GAMES SATURDAY

Muskegon at Youngstown

Fargo at Des Moines

Team USA at Cedar Rapids

Green Bay at Chicago

Madison at Dubuque

Omaha at Sioux City

Lincoln at Sioux Falls

