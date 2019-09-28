NHL preseason
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Boston 8, Chicago 2
Buffalo 3, Pittsburgh 2, SO
Dallas 4, Colorado 3, SO
N.Y. Islanders 4, N.Y. Rangers 2
Montreal 4, Ottawa 3, OT
Toronto 5, Detroit 0
Florida 1, Tampa Bay 0, SO
Edmonton at Calgary, late
Arizona at Anaheim, late
USHL standings
WESTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Waterloo;2;0;0;0;4;5;3
Fargo;1;0;1;0;3;5;3
Sioux Falls;1;0;0;0;2;6;3
Lincoln;1;1;0;0;2;4;5
Omaha;1;1;0;0;2;5;5
Tri-City;0;1;1;0;1;3;7
Des Moines;0;1;0;0;0;3;6
Sioux City;0;1;0;0;0;2;3
EASTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Cedar Rapids;2;0;0;0;4;10;3
Dubuque;2;0;0;0;4;8;4
Chicago;1;0;0;0;2;3;2
Team USA;1;0;0;0;2;5;2
Youngstown;1;1;1;0;3;12;14
Green Bay;0;2;0;0;0;2;5
Madison;1;2;0;0;2;10;13
Muskegon;0;2;0;0;0;3;8
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
USHL Fall Classic
Team USA 5, Green Bay 2
Sioux Falls 6, Des Moines 3
Chicago 3, Sioux City 2
Madison 6, Youngstown 5, OT
GAMES TODAY
USHL Fall Classic
Green Bay vs. Des Moines
Sioux City vs. Team USA
Sioux Falls vs. Chicago
GAMES FRIDAY
Waterloo at Green Bay, 7:05 p.m.
Muskegon at Youngstown
Team USA at Cedar Rapids
Omaha at Tri-City
GAMES SATURDAY
Muskegon at Youngstown
Fargo at Des Moines
Team USA at Cedar Rapids
Green Bay at Chicago
Madison at Dubuque
Omaha at Sioux City
Lincoln at Sioux Falls
