Subscribe for 33¢ / day
clip art hockey

NHL preseason

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Edmonton 4, Calgary 3

Philadelphia 4, Boston 1

Detroit 5, Toronto 1

Ottawa 3, Montreal 0

Tampa Bay 3, Florida 2

Chicago 4, Columbus 1

Arizona at Vancouver, late

Anaheim at Los Angeles, late

USHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Muskegon;2;0;0;0;4;11;6

Central Ill.;1;0;1;0;3;10;10

Ced. Rapids;1;0;1;0;3;5;4

Green Bay;1;1;0;0;2;6;7

Team USA;1;0;0;0;2;5;4

Chicago;0;1;1;0;1;9;15

Dubuque;0;1;0;0;0;2;3

Youngstown;0;1;0;0;0;5;6

Madison;0;2;0;0;0;3;7

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Des Moines;2;0;0;0;4;15;7

Tri-City;2;0;0;0;4;7;5

Sioux Falls;1;0;0;1;3;10;10

Waterloo;1;0;1;0;3;7;6

Sioux City;1;1;0;0;2;8;10

Lincoln;1;1;0;0;2;6;7

Fargo;1;1;0;0;2;6;6

Omaha;0;1;0;0;0;1;3

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Waterloo 3, Omaha 1

Green Bay 3, Dubuque 2

Team USA 5, Sioux Falls 4, SO

Muskegon 6, Sioux City 3

GAMES TODAY

Dubuque vs. Youngstown

Omaha vs. Team USA

GAMES FRIDAY

Waterloo at Des Moines, 7:05 p.m.

Madison at Team USA

Muskegon at Youngstown

Cedar Rapids at Chicago

Sioux Falls at Fargo

Sioux City at Green Bay

Omaha at Lincoln

GAMES SATURDAY

Waterloo at Central Illinois, 7:05 p.m.

Madison at Team USA

Muskegon at Youngstown

Green Bay at Chicago

Lincoln at Des Moines

Cedar Rapids at Dubuque

Sioux Falls at Fargo

Tri-City at Omaha

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments