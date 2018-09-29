NHL preseason
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Edmonton 4, Calgary 3
Philadelphia 4, Boston 1
Detroit 5, Toronto 1
Ottawa 3, Montreal 0
Tampa Bay 3, Florida 2
Chicago 4, Columbus 1
Arizona at Vancouver, late
Anaheim at Los Angeles, late
USHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Muskegon;2;0;0;0;4;11;6
Central Ill.;1;0;1;0;3;10;10
Ced. Rapids;1;0;1;0;3;5;4
Green Bay;1;1;0;0;2;6;7
Team USA;1;0;0;0;2;5;4
Chicago;0;1;1;0;1;9;15
Dubuque;0;1;0;0;0;2;3
Youngstown;0;1;0;0;0;5;6
Madison;0;2;0;0;0;3;7
WESTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Des Moines;2;0;0;0;4;15;7
Tri-City;2;0;0;0;4;7;5
Sioux Falls;1;0;0;1;3;10;10
Waterloo;1;0;1;0;3;7;6
Sioux City;1;1;0;0;2;8;10
Lincoln;1;1;0;0;2;6;7
Fargo;1;1;0;0;2;6;6
Omaha;0;1;0;0;0;1;3
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Waterloo 3, Omaha 1
Green Bay 3, Dubuque 2
Team USA 5, Sioux Falls 4, SO
Muskegon 6, Sioux City 3
GAMES TODAY
Dubuque vs. Youngstown
Omaha vs. Team USA
GAMES FRIDAY
Waterloo at Des Moines, 7:05 p.m.
Madison at Team USA
Muskegon at Youngstown
Cedar Rapids at Chicago
Sioux Falls at Fargo
Sioux City at Green Bay
Omaha at Lincoln
GAMES SATURDAY
Waterloo at Central Illinois, 7:05 p.m.
Madison at Team USA
Muskegon at Youngstown
Green Bay at Chicago
Lincoln at Des Moines
Cedar Rapids at Dubuque
Sioux Falls at Fargo
Tri-City at Omaha
