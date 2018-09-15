Subscribe for 33¢ / day
NHL preseason

SATURDAY'S RESULT

Boston 4, Calgary 3, at Shenzhen, China

USHL preseason

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Waterloo 6, Des Moines 5, OT

Sioux City 4, Tri-City 3, OT

Dubuque 1, Cedar Rapids 0

Sioux Falls 3, Omaha 1

Madison 3, Green Bay 1

