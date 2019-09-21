NHL preseason
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Columbus 3, Pittsburgh 1
Minnesota 4, Colorado 3
New Jersey 4, N.Y. Islanders 3
Buffalo 5, Toronto 3
Washington 3, Carolina 2
Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Rangers 1
Montreal 4, Ottawa 0
Florida 3, Dallas 0
Vegas 3, San Jose 1
Tampa Bay at Nashville, late
Boston at Chicago, late
Anaheim at Arizona, late
Vancouver vs. Los Angeles at Salt Lake City, Utah, late
USHL preseason
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Cedar Rapids 5, Waterloo 4, SO
Sioux City 5, Sioux Falls 1
Tri-City 4, Omaha 1
Dubuque 5, Green Bay 4
Chicago 7, Madison 1
