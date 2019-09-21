clip art hockey

NHL preseason

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Columbus 3, Pittsburgh 1

Minnesota 4, Colorado 3

New Jersey 4, N.Y. Islanders 3

Buffalo 5, Toronto 3

Washington 3, Carolina 2

Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Rangers 1

Montreal 4, Ottawa 0

Florida 3, Dallas 0

Vegas 3, San Jose 1

Tampa Bay at Nashville, late

Boston at Chicago, late

Anaheim at Arizona, late

Vancouver vs. Los Angeles at Salt Lake City, Utah, late

USHL preseason

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Cedar Rapids 5, Waterloo 4, SO

Sioux City 5, Sioux Falls 1

Tri-City 4, Omaha 1

Dubuque 5, Green Bay 4

Chicago 7, Madison 1

