NHL preseason

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Pittsburgh 7, Columbus 3

Minnesota 7, Colorado 0

Tampa Bay 5, Nashville 2

Toronto 3, Buffalo 2

Detroit 4, Boston 3, OT

N.Y. Islanders 5, N.Y. Rangers 2

Montreal 3, Ottawa 2

Florida 4, Dallas 3, OT

Anaheim at Arizona, late

Vancouver at Calgary, late

Vegas at San Jose, late

USHL preseason

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Waterloo 1, Cedar Rapids 0, SO

Team USA 6, Muskegon 3

Green Bay 3, Dubuque 2, SO

Sioux Falls 4, Fargo 3, OT

Lincoln 3, Omaha 2

