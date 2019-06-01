clip art hockey

NHL playoffs

Stanley Cup Finals

(Best-of-seven)

SATURDAY'S RESULT

Boston 7, St. Louis 2, Boston leads series 2-1

GAME MONDAY

Boston at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

GAME THURSDAY

St. Louis at Boston, 7 p.m., if necessary

GAME SUNDAY, JUNE 9

Boston at St. Louis, 7 p.m., if necessary

GAME WEDNESDAY, JUNE 12

St. Louis at Boston, 7 p.m., if necessary

