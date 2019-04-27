clip art hockey

NHL playoffs

Conf. semifinals

(Best-of-seven)

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Dallas 4, St. Louis 2, series tied 1-1

Columbus at Boston, late, Boston leads series 1-0

GAMES TODAY

Carolina at N.Y. Islanders, 2 p.m., Carolina leads series 1-0

Colorado at San Jose, 6:30 p.m., San Jose leads series 1-0

GAME MONDAY

St. Louis at Dallas, 7 p.m.

GAMES TUESDAY

Boston at Columbus, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m.

USHL playoffs

Conference finals

(Best-of-five)

SATURDAY'S RESULT

Chicago 5, Muskegon 4, OT, Chicago leads series 1-0

GAME TODAY

Chicago at Muskegon

GAME TUESDAY

Sioux Falls at Tri-City

GAME WEDNESDAY

Sioux Falls at Tri-City

GAMES FRIDAY

Muskegon at Chicago

Tri-City at Sioux Falls

GAMES SATURDAY

Muskegon at Chicago, if necessary

Tri-City at Sioux Falls, if necessary

GAME MONDAY, MAY 6

Chicago at Muskegon, if necessary

GAME TUESDAY, MAY 7

Sioux Falls at Tri-City, if necessary

