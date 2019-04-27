NHL playoffs
Conf. semifinals
(Best-of-seven)
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Dallas 4, St. Louis 2, series tied 1-1
Columbus at Boston, late, Boston leads series 1-0
GAMES TODAY
Carolina at N.Y. Islanders, 2 p.m., Carolina leads series 1-0
Colorado at San Jose, 6:30 p.m., San Jose leads series 1-0
GAME MONDAY
St. Louis at Dallas, 7 p.m.
GAMES TUESDAY
Boston at Columbus, 6 p.m.
San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m.
USHL playoffs
Conference finals
(Best-of-five)
SATURDAY'S RESULT
Chicago 5, Muskegon 4, OT, Chicago leads series 1-0
GAME TODAY
Chicago at Muskegon
GAME TUESDAY
Sioux Falls at Tri-City
GAME WEDNESDAY
Sioux Falls at Tri-City
GAMES FRIDAY
Muskegon at Chicago
Tri-City at Sioux Falls
GAMES SATURDAY
Muskegon at Chicago, if necessary
Tri-City at Sioux Falls, if necessary
GAME MONDAY, MAY 6
Chicago at Muskegon, if necessary
GAME TUESDAY, MAY 7
Sioux Falls at Tri-City, if necessary
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.