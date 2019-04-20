clip art hockey

NHL playoffs

First round

(Best-of-seven)

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Dallas 5, Nashville 3, Dallas leads series 3-2

St. Louis 3, Winnipeg 2, St. Louis wins series 4-2

Carolina at Washington, late, series tied 2-2

GAMES TODAY

Boston at Toronto, 2 p.m. Toronto leads series 3-2

San Jose at Vegas, 6 p.m., Vegas leads series 3-2

GAMES MONDAY

Washington at Carolina, TBA

Nashville at Dallas, TBA

GAMES TUESDAY

Toronto at Boston, TBA, if necessary

Vegas at San Jose, TBA, if necessary

USHL playoffs

Second round

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Waterloo 6, Sioux Falls 0, series tied 1-1

Tri-City 2, Des Moines 0, Tri-City leads series 2-0

Muskegon 4, Dubuque 0, Muskegon leads series 1-0

Chicago 6, Cedar Rapids 3, Chicago leads series 1-0

GAMES TODAY

Dubuque at Muskegon

Cedar Rapids at Chicago

GAMES TUESDAY

Waterloo at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.

Muskegon at Dubuque

Chicago at Cedar Rapids

Tri-City at Des Moines

GAMES WEDNESDAY

Waterloo at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Des Moines, if necessary

Muskegon at Dubuque, if necessary

Chicago at Cedar Rapids, if necessary

