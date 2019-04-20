NHL playoffs
First round
(Best-of-seven)
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Dallas 5, Nashville 3, Dallas leads series 3-2
St. Louis 3, Winnipeg 2, St. Louis wins series 4-2
Carolina at Washington, late, series tied 2-2
GAMES TODAY
Boston at Toronto, 2 p.m. Toronto leads series 3-2
San Jose at Vegas, 6 p.m., Vegas leads series 3-2
GAMES MONDAY
Washington at Carolina, TBA
Nashville at Dallas, TBA
GAMES TUESDAY
Toronto at Boston, TBA, if necessary
Vegas at San Jose, TBA, if necessary
USHL playoffs
Second round
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Waterloo 6, Sioux Falls 0, series tied 1-1
Tri-City 2, Des Moines 0, Tri-City leads series 2-0
Muskegon 4, Dubuque 0, Muskegon leads series 1-0
Chicago 6, Cedar Rapids 3, Chicago leads series 1-0
GAMES TODAY
Dubuque at Muskegon
Cedar Rapids at Chicago
GAMES TUESDAY
Waterloo at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.
Muskegon at Dubuque
Chicago at Cedar Rapids
Tri-City at Des Moines
GAMES WEDNESDAY
Waterloo at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.
Tri-City at Des Moines, if necessary
Muskegon at Dubuque, if necessary
Chicago at Cedar Rapids, if necessary
