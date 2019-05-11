NHL playoffs
Conference finals
(Best-of-seven)
SATURDAY'S RESULT
San Jose 6, St. Louis 3, San Jose leads series 1-0
GAME TODAY
Carolina at Boston, 2 p.m., Boston leads series 1-0
GAME MONDAY
St. Louis at San Jose, 8 p.m.
GAME TUESDAY
Boston at Carolina, 7 p.m.
GAME WEDNESDAY
San Jose at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
GAME THURSDAY
Boston at Carolina, 7 p.m.
GAME FRIDAY
San Jose at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
USHL playoffs
Clark Cup finals
(Best-of-five)
GAME TODAY
Chicago at Sioux Falls, Sioux Falls leads series 1-0
GAME FRIDAY
Sioux Falls at Chicago
GAME SATURDAY
Sioux Falls at Chicago, if necessary
GAME TUESDAY, MAY 21
Chicago at Sioux Falls, if necessary
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.