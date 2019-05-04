clip art hockey

NHL playoffs

Conf. semifinals

(Best-of-seven)

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

GAMES TODAY

Carolina 5, N.Y. Islanders 2, Carolina wins series 4-0

Dallas 2 St. Louis 1, Dallas leads series 3-2

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Boston 4, Columbus 3

Colorado at San Jose, 9 p.m.

GAMES TODAY

St. Louis at Dallas, 2 p.m.

GAMES MONDAY

Boston at Columbus, TBA, if necessary

San Jose at Colorado, TBA, if necessary

USHL playoffs

Conference finals

(Best-of-five)

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Chicago 4, Muskegon 1

Sioux Falls 3, Tri-City 2, Sioux Falls wins series 3-0

SATURDAY'S RESULT

Chicago 2, Muskegon 2 Chicago wins series 3-1 or Series tied 2-2

 

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments