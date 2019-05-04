NHL playoffs
Conf. semifinals
(Best-of-seven)
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
GAMES TODAY
Carolina 5, N.Y. Islanders 2, Carolina wins series 4-0
Dallas 2 St. Louis 1, Dallas leads series 3-2
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Boston 4, Columbus 3
Colorado at San Jose, 9 p.m.
GAMES TODAY
St. Louis at Dallas, 2 p.m.
GAMES MONDAY
Boston at Columbus, TBA, if necessary
San Jose at Colorado, TBA, if necessary
USHL playoffs
Conference finals
(Best-of-five)
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Chicago 4, Muskegon 1
Sioux Falls 3, Tri-City 2, Sioux Falls wins series 3-0
SATURDAY'S RESULT
Chicago 2, Muskegon 2 Chicago wins series 3-1 or Series tied 2-2
