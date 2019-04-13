clip art hockey

NHL playoffs

FIRST ROUND

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Washington 4, Carolina 3, OT, Washington leads series 2-0

Nashville 2, Dallas 1, OT, series tied 1-1

Toronto at Boston, late

Colorado at Calgary, late

GAMES TODAY

N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 11 a.m.

Tampa Bay at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Winnipeg at St. Louis, 6:30 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas, 9 p.m.

GAMES MONDAY

Boston at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Washington at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Nashville at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Calgary at Colorado, 9 p.m.

USHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

x-Muskegon;41;17;3;1;86;228;173

x-Chicago;37;21;4;0;78;243;207

x-Youngstown;36;21;1;4;77;214;209

x-Ced. Rapids;36;21;3;2;77;188;161

x-Team USA;30;24;2;6;68;269;226

x-Dubuque;28;25;4;4;64;191;202

Central Ill.;24;33;3;2;53;183;225

Green Bay;20;33;6;3;49;175;248

Madison;14;39;5;4;37;143;251

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

x-Tri-City;45;12;3;2;95;232;144

x-Waterloo;39;16;5;2;85;232;173

x-Sioux Falls;39;16;5;2;85;235;190

x-Des Moines;35;22;1;4;75;202;177

x-Fargo;34;23;3;2;73;188;172

x-Sioux City;30;24;5;2;67;186;195

Omaha;26;27;4;4;60;152;194

Lincoln;12;42;3;4;31;149;259

x-clinched playoff berth

GAMES SATURDAY

Waterloo 6, Dubuque 2

Youngstown 4, Team USA 1

Chicago 8, Muskegon 1

Omaha at Lincoln, late

Green Bay 3, Madison 2

Sioux Falls 7, Des Moines 0

Tri-City 6, Sioux City 1

Cedar Rapids 3, Central Illinois 0

End of regular season

College

Frozen Four Championship

Minnesota-Duluth 3, UMass 0

