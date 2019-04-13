NHL playoffs
FIRST ROUND
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Washington 4, Carolina 3, OT, Washington leads series 2-0
Nashville 2, Dallas 1, OT, series tied 1-1
Toronto at Boston, late
Colorado at Calgary, late
GAMES TODAY
N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 11 a.m.
Tampa Bay at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Winnipeg at St. Louis, 6:30 p.m.
San Jose at Vegas, 9 p.m.
GAMES MONDAY
Boston at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Washington at Carolina, 6 p.m.
Nashville at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Calgary at Colorado, 9 p.m.
USHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
x-Muskegon;41;17;3;1;86;228;173
x-Chicago;37;21;4;0;78;243;207
x-Youngstown;36;21;1;4;77;214;209
x-Ced. Rapids;36;21;3;2;77;188;161
x-Team USA;30;24;2;6;68;269;226
x-Dubuque;28;25;4;4;64;191;202
Central Ill.;24;33;3;2;53;183;225
Green Bay;20;33;6;3;49;175;248
Madison;14;39;5;4;37;143;251
WESTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
x-Tri-City;45;12;3;2;95;232;144
x-Waterloo;39;16;5;2;85;232;173
x-Sioux Falls;39;16;5;2;85;235;190
x-Des Moines;35;22;1;4;75;202;177
x-Fargo;34;23;3;2;73;188;172
x-Sioux City;30;24;5;2;67;186;195
Omaha;26;27;4;4;60;152;194
Lincoln;12;42;3;4;31;149;259
x-clinched playoff berth
GAMES SATURDAY
Waterloo 6, Dubuque 2
Youngstown 4, Team USA 1
Chicago 8, Muskegon 1
Omaha at Lincoln, late
Green Bay 3, Madison 2
Sioux Falls 7, Des Moines 0
Tri-City 6, Sioux City 1
Cedar Rapids 3, Central Illinois 0
End of regular season
College
Frozen Four Championship
Minnesota-Duluth 3, UMass 0
