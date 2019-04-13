Clip art golf

The Masters

Saturday

At Augusta National GC

Augusta, Ga.

Purse: To be annouced, $11 million last year

Yardage: 7,475. Par: 72

Third Round

a-amateur

Francesco Molinari;70-67-66;—;203

Tony Finau;71-70-64;—;205

Tiger Woods;70-68-67;—;205

Brooks Koepka;66-71-69;—;206

Webb Simpson;72-71-64;—;207

Ian Poulter;68-71-68;—;207

Matt Kuchar;71-69-68;—;208

Justin Harding;69-69-70;—;208

Xander Schauffele;73-65-70;—;208

Dustin Johnson;68-70-70;—;208

Louis Oosthuizen;71-66-71;—;208

Rickie Fowler;70-71-68;—;209

Adam Scott;69-68-72;—;209

Patrick Cantlay;73-73-64;—;210

Thorbjorn Olesen;71-71-68;—;210

Justin Thomas;73-68-69;—;210

Phil Mickelson;67-73-70;—;210

Jon Rahm;69-70-71;—;210

Jason Day;70-67-73;—;210

Bubba Watson;72-72-67;—;211

Lucas Bjerregaard;70-72-69;—;211

Jordan Spieth;75-68-69;—;212

Tommy Fleetwood;71-71-70;—;212

Corey Conners;70-71-71;—;212

Henrik Stenson;74-72-67;—;213

Hideki Matsuyama;75-70-68;—;213

Matthew Fitzpatrick;78-67-68;—;213

Cameron Smith;70-74-69;—;213

Kevin Tway;72-71-70;—;213

Patton Kizzire;70-70-73;—;213

Aaron Wise;75-71-68;—;214

Marc Leishman;72-72-70;—;214

Si Woo Kim;72-72-70;—;214

Kyle Stanley;72-72-70;—;214

a-Viktor Hovland;72-71-71;—;214

Charley Hoffman;71-71-72;—;214

Kevin Kisner;69-73-72;—;214

Bryson DeChambeau;66-75-73;—;214

a-Takumi Kanaya;73-74-68;—;215

Rory McIlroy;73-71-71;—;215

Keegan Bradley;76-68-71;—;215

Gary Woodland;70-71-74;—;215

Jimmy Walker;72-72-72;—;216

J.B. Holmes;70-72-74;—;216

Kiradech Aphibarnrat;69-72-75;—;216

Charles Howell III;73-67-76;—;216

Kevin Na;71-73-73;—;217

a-Alvaro Ortiz;73-71-73;—;217

Patrick Reed;73-70-74;—;217

Also

Zach Johnson;74-73-73;—;220

College men

At Grinnell

TEAM STANDINGS -- 1. Central 322, 2. Wartburg 330, 3. Grinnell 357.

Medalist -- Brandon Russell (Wartburg), 77.

WARTBURG -- 1. Russell 77, 6. Landen Pace 82, 8. Matt McAleer 83, 12. Micah Harber 88.

Prep boys

Spartan Invitational

At Town and Country Golf (Grundy Center)

TEAM STANDINGS -- 1. Grundy Center 176, 2. Union 191, 3. Roland Story 191, 4. Green Mountain-Garwin 199, 5. BCLUW 202, Hudson 202, 7. Osage 211, 8. North Tama 215.

TOP FIVE INDIVIDUALS -- 1. Ashton Martens (Grundy Center), 41. T2. Matthew Sternhagen (Grundy Center), 42. T2. Jacob Wiersman (Hudson), 42. 4. Nick Stole (Roland Story), 43. T5. Paden Ketter (North Tama), 45, Brandon Goodwin (Union), 46.

