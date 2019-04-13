The Masters
Saturday
At Augusta National GC
Augusta, Ga.
Purse: To be annouced, $11 million last year
Yardage: 7,475. Par: 72
Third Round
a-amateur
Francesco Molinari;70-67-66;—;203
Tony Finau;71-70-64;—;205
Tiger Woods;70-68-67;—;205
Brooks Koepka;66-71-69;—;206
Webb Simpson;72-71-64;—;207
Ian Poulter;68-71-68;—;207
Matt Kuchar;71-69-68;—;208
Justin Harding;69-69-70;—;208
Xander Schauffele;73-65-70;—;208
Dustin Johnson;68-70-70;—;208
Louis Oosthuizen;71-66-71;—;208
Rickie Fowler;70-71-68;—;209
Adam Scott;69-68-72;—;209
Patrick Cantlay;73-73-64;—;210
Thorbjorn Olesen;71-71-68;—;210
Justin Thomas;73-68-69;—;210
Phil Mickelson;67-73-70;—;210
Jon Rahm;69-70-71;—;210
Jason Day;70-67-73;—;210
Bubba Watson;72-72-67;—;211
Lucas Bjerregaard;70-72-69;—;211
Jordan Spieth;75-68-69;—;212
Tommy Fleetwood;71-71-70;—;212
Corey Conners;70-71-71;—;212
Henrik Stenson;74-72-67;—;213
Hideki Matsuyama;75-70-68;—;213
Matthew Fitzpatrick;78-67-68;—;213
Cameron Smith;70-74-69;—;213
Kevin Tway;72-71-70;—;213
Patton Kizzire;70-70-73;—;213
Aaron Wise;75-71-68;—;214
Marc Leishman;72-72-70;—;214
Si Woo Kim;72-72-70;—;214
Kyle Stanley;72-72-70;—;214
a-Viktor Hovland;72-71-71;—;214
Charley Hoffman;71-71-72;—;214
Kevin Kisner;69-73-72;—;214
Bryson DeChambeau;66-75-73;—;214
a-Takumi Kanaya;73-74-68;—;215
Rory McIlroy;73-71-71;—;215
Keegan Bradley;76-68-71;—;215
Gary Woodland;70-71-74;—;215
Jimmy Walker;72-72-72;—;216
J.B. Holmes;70-72-74;—;216
Kiradech Aphibarnrat;69-72-75;—;216
Charles Howell III;73-67-76;—;216
Kevin Na;71-73-73;—;217
a-Alvaro Ortiz;73-71-73;—;217
Patrick Reed;73-70-74;—;217
Also
Zach Johnson;74-73-73;—;220
College men
At Grinnell
TEAM STANDINGS -- 1. Central 322, 2. Wartburg 330, 3. Grinnell 357.
Medalist -- Brandon Russell (Wartburg), 77.
WARTBURG -- 1. Russell 77, 6. Landen Pace 82, 8. Matt McAleer 83, 12. Micah Harber 88.
Prep boys
Spartan Invitational
At Town and Country Golf (Grundy Center)
TEAM STANDINGS -- 1. Grundy Center 176, 2. Union 191, 3. Roland Story 191, 4. Green Mountain-Garwin 199, 5. BCLUW 202, Hudson 202, 7. Osage 211, 8. North Tama 215.
TOP FIVE INDIVIDUALS -- 1. Ashton Martens (Grundy Center), 41. T2. Matthew Sternhagen (Grundy Center), 42. T2. Jacob Wiersman (Hudson), 42. 4. Nick Stole (Roland Story), 43. T5. Paden Ketter (North Tama), 45, Brandon Goodwin (Union), 46.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.