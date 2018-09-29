Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Ryder Cup

At Le Golf National

Saint-Quentin-En-Yvelines, France

Yardage: 7,183; Par: 71

Europe 10, United States 6

FOURBALLS

Europe 3, United States 1

Rory McIlroy and Sergio Garcia, Europe, def. Brooks Koepka and Tony Finau, United States, 2 and 1.

Paul Casey and Tyrrell Hatton, Europe, def. Dustin Johnson and Rickie Fowler, United States, 3 and 2.

Francesco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood, Europe, def. Tiger Woods and Patrick Reed, United States, 4 and 3.

Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, United States, def. Ian Poulter and Jon Rahm, Europe, 2 and 1.

FOURSOMES

United States 2, Europe 2

Justin Rose and Henrik Stenson, Europe, def. Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka, United States, 2 and 1.

Bubba Watson and Webb Simpson, United States, def. Sergio Garcia and Alex Noren, Europe, 3 and 2.

Francesco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood, Europe, def. Tiger Woods and Bryson DeChambeau, United States, 5 and 4.

Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, United States, def. Ian Poulter and Rory McIlroy, Europe, 5 and 4.

Champions Tour

PURE Insurance

At b-Pebble Beach GL (Yardage: 6,864; Par: 72)

At h-Poppy Hills GC (Yarage: 6,898; Par: 71)

Pebble Beach, Calif.

Purse: $2.1 million

Ken Tanigawa;67b-66h;—;133

Gary Hallberg;68h-67b;—;135

Marco Dawson;67b-68h;—;135

Tom Gillis;68b-67h;—;135

Kirk Triplett;68b-68h;—;136

Olin Browne;67b-69h;—;136

Duffy Waldorf;68b-68h;—;136

Mike Goodes;69h-68b;—;137

Tom Pernice Jr.;67h-70b;—;137

Fran Quinn;69b-69h;—;138

Woody Austin;68h-71b;—;139

Carlos Franco;69h-70b;—;139

Joe Durant;67h-72b;—;139

Billy Mayfair;68h-72b;—;140

Jeff Maggert;71h-69b;—;140

David Frost;66b-74h;—;140

Scott Dunlap;71b-70h;—;141

Kenny Perry;72b-69h;—;141

Mark Walker;70h-71b;—;141

Scott McCarron;67h-74b;—;141

Joey Sindelar;71h-70b;—;141

Paul Goydos;72b-70h;—;142

Mark Brooks;70h-72b;—;142

Scott Parel;69b-73h;—;142

Hale Irwin;67b-75h;—;142

Glen Day;71b-71h;—;142

Larry Mize;74b-68h;—;142

Jeff Sluman;71h-71b;—;142

College women

A-R-C Championship

At Pheasant Ridge

Team standings -- 1. (tie) Central, Dubuque 327, 3. Luther 335, 4. Wartburg 336, 5. Simpson 347, 6. Buena Vista 376, 7. Loras 382, 8. Neb. Wesleyan 401, 9. Coe 450.

Individual leaders -- 1. Daniele Miranda (Dub) 74, 2. Brooke Klostermann (Wart) 77, 3. Emily Opsal (Cent) 78, 4. (tie) Brittany Coppess (Cent), Megan Gille (Dub) 80, 6. Aimee Hodges (Luth), Morgan Kranz (Luth) 81, 8. Hannah Gordon (Simp) 82, 9. Rachael Danielson (Cent) 83, 10. (tie) Madison Bowers (Dub), Mackenzie Roberts (Wart) 84.

College men

At Waverly

Team standings -- 1. Wartburg 295, 2. Sim,pson 302, 3. Buena Vista 307, 4. Coe 308, 5. Hawkeye A 315, 6. Wartburg B 318, 7. Grinnell 371.

Individual leaders -- 1. (tie) Matt McAleer (Wart), Reid Cobb (Simp), Anthony Gallagher (BV), Jason Gingrich (Coe) 73, 5. (tie) Brandon Russell (Wart), Landen Pace (Wart), Micah Harber (Wart), Blake Bender (Simp), Luke Winker (Coe) 74, 10. Andrew Underbrink (BV) 75.

