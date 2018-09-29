Ryder Cup
At Le Golf National
Saint-Quentin-En-Yvelines, France
Yardage: 7,183; Par: 71
Europe 10, United States 6
FOURBALLS
Europe 3, United States 1
Rory McIlroy and Sergio Garcia, Europe, def. Brooks Koepka and Tony Finau, United States, 2 and 1.
Paul Casey and Tyrrell Hatton, Europe, def. Dustin Johnson and Rickie Fowler, United States, 3 and 2.
Francesco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood, Europe, def. Tiger Woods and Patrick Reed, United States, 4 and 3.
Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, United States, def. Ian Poulter and Jon Rahm, Europe, 2 and 1.
FOURSOMES
United States 2, Europe 2
Justin Rose and Henrik Stenson, Europe, def. Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka, United States, 2 and 1.
Bubba Watson and Webb Simpson, United States, def. Sergio Garcia and Alex Noren, Europe, 3 and 2.
Francesco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood, Europe, def. Tiger Woods and Bryson DeChambeau, United States, 5 and 4.
Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, United States, def. Ian Poulter and Rory McIlroy, Europe, 5 and 4.
Champions Tour
PURE Insurance
At b-Pebble Beach GL (Yardage: 6,864; Par: 72)
At h-Poppy Hills GC (Yarage: 6,898; Par: 71)
Pebble Beach, Calif.
Purse: $2.1 million
Ken Tanigawa;67b-66h;—;133
Gary Hallberg;68h-67b;—;135
Marco Dawson;67b-68h;—;135
Tom Gillis;68b-67h;—;135
Kirk Triplett;68b-68h;—;136
Olin Browne;67b-69h;—;136
Duffy Waldorf;68b-68h;—;136
Mike Goodes;69h-68b;—;137
Tom Pernice Jr.;67h-70b;—;137
Fran Quinn;69b-69h;—;138
Woody Austin;68h-71b;—;139
Carlos Franco;69h-70b;—;139
Joe Durant;67h-72b;—;139
Billy Mayfair;68h-72b;—;140
Jeff Maggert;71h-69b;—;140
David Frost;66b-74h;—;140
Scott Dunlap;71b-70h;—;141
Kenny Perry;72b-69h;—;141
Mark Walker;70h-71b;—;141
Scott McCarron;67h-74b;—;141
Joey Sindelar;71h-70b;—;141
Paul Goydos;72b-70h;—;142
Mark Brooks;70h-72b;—;142
Scott Parel;69b-73h;—;142
Hale Irwin;67b-75h;—;142
Glen Day;71b-71h;—;142
Larry Mize;74b-68h;—;142
Jeff Sluman;71h-71b;—;142
College women
A-R-C Championship
At Pheasant Ridge
Team standings -- 1. (tie) Central, Dubuque 327, 3. Luther 335, 4. Wartburg 336, 5. Simpson 347, 6. Buena Vista 376, 7. Loras 382, 8. Neb. Wesleyan 401, 9. Coe 450.
Individual leaders -- 1. Daniele Miranda (Dub) 74, 2. Brooke Klostermann (Wart) 77, 3. Emily Opsal (Cent) 78, 4. (tie) Brittany Coppess (Cent), Megan Gille (Dub) 80, 6. Aimee Hodges (Luth), Morgan Kranz (Luth) 81, 8. Hannah Gordon (Simp) 82, 9. Rachael Danielson (Cent) 83, 10. (tie) Madison Bowers (Dub), Mackenzie Roberts (Wart) 84.
College men
At Waverly
Team standings -- 1. Wartburg 295, 2. Sim,pson 302, 3. Buena Vista 307, 4. Coe 308, 5. Hawkeye A 315, 6. Wartburg B 318, 7. Grinnell 371.
Individual leaders -- 1. (tie) Matt McAleer (Wart), Reid Cobb (Simp), Anthony Gallagher (BV), Jason Gingrich (Coe) 73, 5. (tie) Brandon Russell (Wart), Landen Pace (Wart), Micah Harber (Wart), Blake Bender (Simp), Luke Winker (Coe) 74, 10. Andrew Underbrink (BV) 75.
