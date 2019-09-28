Clip art golf

PGA

Safeway Open

At Silverado Resort & Spa (North)

Napa, Calif.

Purse: $6.6 million

Yardage: 7,166; Par 72

Cameron Champ;67-68-67;—;202

Sebastian Munoz;71-67-67;—;205

Adam Hadwin;68-70-67;—;205

Nick Taylor;69-66-70;—;205

Chez Reavie;69-68-69;—;206

Collin Morikawa;72-64-70;—;206

Justin Thomas;71-64-71;—;206

Nick Watney;69-65-72;—;206

Bud Cauley;69-72-66;—;207

Zac Blair;75-66-66;—;207

Michael Thompson;71-68-68;—;207

Charles Howell III;73-65-69;—;207

Xinjun Zhang;69-68-70;—;207

Brian Gay;70-67-70;—;207

Daniel Berger;73-69-66;—;208

Rhein Gibson;74-68-66;—;208

Jhonattan Vegas;70-71-67;—;208

Harold Varner III;72-69-67;—;208

Roger Sloan;70-69-69;—;208

Andrew Landry;65-74-69;—;208

Bryson DeChambeau;68-64-76;—;208

Lanto Griffin;69-73-67;—;209

Mark Hubbard;71-71-67;—;209

Marc Leishman;70-72-67;—;209

Chesson Hadley;72-69-68;—;209

Brandt Snedeker;73-67-69;—;209

Cameron Percy;70-69-70;—;209

Jim Furyk;71-67-71;—;209

Francesco Molinari;66-71-72;—;209

Patrick Cantlay;69-71-70;—;210

Brian Stuard;70-70-70;—;210

Aaron Baddeley;69-70-71;—;210

Harris English;70-68-72;—;210

Talor Gooch;69-69-72;—;210

Dylan Frittelli;70-65-75;—;210

Champions Tour

PURE Insurance

b-Pebble Beach Golf Links (Host Course), 6,864 yards; Par 72

h-Poppy Hills, 6,898 yards; Par 71

Purse: $2.1 million

Yardage: 6,864; Par 72

Steve Flesch;68PB-67PH;—;135

Billy Andrade;70PB-67PH;—;137

Kent Jones;68PB-69PH;—;137

Marco Dawson;67PH-71PB;—;138

Stephen Leaney;69PH-70PB;—;139

Joey Sindelar;67PB-72PH;—;139

Tommy Armour III;71PH-68PB;—;139

Jeff Maggert;68PH-71PB;—;139

Tom Gillis;69PH-70PB;—;139

Paul Broadhurst;72PB-67PH;—;139

Kirk Triplett;70PH-69PB;—;139

Bernhard Langer;67PH-72PB;—;139

Tom Byrum;68PH-72PB;—;140

Billy Mayfair;71PB-69PH;—;140

Scott Parel;68PB-72PH;—;140

Wes Short, Jr.;68PH-72PB;—;140

Lee Janzen;71PB-69PH;—;140

Woody Austin;69PH-71PB;—;140

Greg Kraft;68PB-72PH;—;140

Doug Barron;67PH-73PB;—;140

Tom Lehman;67PH-73PB;—;140

Vijay Singh;72PB-69PH;—;141

Tom Pernice Jr.;72PB-69PH;—;141

Tim Petrovic;74PB-67PH;—;141

Rod Pampling;67PB-74PH;—;141

Jerry Kelly;67PH-74PB;—;141

LPGA

Indy Women in Tech

At Brickyard Crossing Golf Course

Indianapolis

Purse: $2 million

Yardage: 6,526; Par: 72

Mi Jung Hur;63-70-66;—;199

Marina Alex;66-71-64;—;201

Maria Torres;69-68-66;—;203

Nanna Koerstz Madsen;65-75-64;—;204

Bronte Law;65-75-65;—;205

Chella Choi;67-72-67;—;206

Megan Khang;69-70-68;—;207

Caroline Masson;69-70-68;—;207

Amy Olson;66-72-69;—;207

Sakura Yokomine;65-70-72;—;207

Amy Yang;71-70-67;—;208

Georgia Hall;69-71-68;—;208

Clariss Guce;71-68-69;—;208

Mariah Stackhouse;71-70-68;—;209

Yu Liu;70-71-68;—;209

Hyo Joo Kim;70-73-67;—;210

Alison Lee;70-72-68;—;210

Christina Kim;72-69-69;—;210

Pavarisa Yoktuan;70-71-69;—;210

Inbee Park;69-71-70;—;210

Alena Sharp;68-72-70;—;210

Ryann O'Toole;68-72-70;—;210

Tiffany Chan;73-65-72;—;210

Pornanong Phatlum;66-72-72;—;210

European PGA

Dunhill Links Championship

At St. Andrews and Carnoustie, Scotland

s-St. Andrews (Old Course): 7,318 yards, par-72

c-Carnoustie (Championship Course): 7,394 yards, par-72

k-Kingsbarns Golf Links: 7,227 yards, par-72

Purse: $5 million

Victor Perez;64s-68c-64k;—;196

Matthew Southgate;65c-66k-65s;—;196

Paul Waring;65k-68s-65c;—;198

Joakim Lagergren;69c-62k-68s;—;199

Tony Finau;67c-66k-66s;—;199

Jordan Smith;64s-68c-68k;—;200

Andrea Pavan;68c-65k-67s;—;200

Luke Donald;68c-68k-64s;—;200

Tyrell Hatton;66c-68k-67s;—;201

Lucas Bjerregaard;67c-68k-66s;—;201

Jeunghun Wang;66c-68k-6xs;—;201

Calum Hill;66k-65s-70c;—;201

Matthew Jordan;66k-64s-71c;—;201

