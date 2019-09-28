PGA
Safeway Open
At Silverado Resort & Spa (North)
Napa, Calif.
Purse: $6.6 million
Yardage: 7,166; Par 72
Cameron Champ;67-68-67;—;202
Sebastian Munoz;71-67-67;—;205
Adam Hadwin;68-70-67;—;205
Nick Taylor;69-66-70;—;205
Chez Reavie;69-68-69;—;206
Collin Morikawa;72-64-70;—;206
Justin Thomas;71-64-71;—;206
Nick Watney;69-65-72;—;206
Bud Cauley;69-72-66;—;207
Zac Blair;75-66-66;—;207
Michael Thompson;71-68-68;—;207
Charles Howell III;73-65-69;—;207
Xinjun Zhang;69-68-70;—;207
Brian Gay;70-67-70;—;207
Daniel Berger;73-69-66;—;208
Rhein Gibson;74-68-66;—;208
Jhonattan Vegas;70-71-67;—;208
Harold Varner III;72-69-67;—;208
Roger Sloan;70-69-69;—;208
Andrew Landry;65-74-69;—;208
Bryson DeChambeau;68-64-76;—;208
Lanto Griffin;69-73-67;—;209
Mark Hubbard;71-71-67;—;209
Marc Leishman;70-72-67;—;209
Chesson Hadley;72-69-68;—;209
Brandt Snedeker;73-67-69;—;209
Cameron Percy;70-69-70;—;209
Jim Furyk;71-67-71;—;209
Francesco Molinari;66-71-72;—;209
Patrick Cantlay;69-71-70;—;210
Brian Stuard;70-70-70;—;210
Aaron Baddeley;69-70-71;—;210
Harris English;70-68-72;—;210
Talor Gooch;69-69-72;—;210
Dylan Frittelli;70-65-75;—;210
Champions Tour
PURE Insurance
b-Pebble Beach Golf Links (Host Course), 6,864 yards; Par 72
h-Poppy Hills, 6,898 yards; Par 71
Purse: $2.1 million
Yardage: 6,864; Par 72
Steve Flesch;68PB-67PH;—;135
Billy Andrade;70PB-67PH;—;137
Kent Jones;68PB-69PH;—;137
Marco Dawson;67PH-71PB;—;138
Stephen Leaney;69PH-70PB;—;139
Joey Sindelar;67PB-72PH;—;139
Tommy Armour III;71PH-68PB;—;139
Jeff Maggert;68PH-71PB;—;139
Tom Gillis;69PH-70PB;—;139
Paul Broadhurst;72PB-67PH;—;139
Kirk Triplett;70PH-69PB;—;139
Bernhard Langer;67PH-72PB;—;139
Tom Byrum;68PH-72PB;—;140
Billy Mayfair;71PB-69PH;—;140
Scott Parel;68PB-72PH;—;140
Wes Short, Jr.;68PH-72PB;—;140
Lee Janzen;71PB-69PH;—;140
Woody Austin;69PH-71PB;—;140
Greg Kraft;68PB-72PH;—;140
Doug Barron;67PH-73PB;—;140
Tom Lehman;67PH-73PB;—;140
Vijay Singh;72PB-69PH;—;141
Tom Pernice Jr.;72PB-69PH;—;141
Tim Petrovic;74PB-67PH;—;141
Rod Pampling;67PB-74PH;—;141
Jerry Kelly;67PH-74PB;—;141
LPGA
Indy Women in Tech
At Brickyard Crossing Golf Course
Indianapolis
Purse: $2 million
Yardage: 6,526; Par: 72
Mi Jung Hur;63-70-66;—;199
Marina Alex;66-71-64;—;201
Maria Torres;69-68-66;—;203
Nanna Koerstz Madsen;65-75-64;—;204
Bronte Law;65-75-65;—;205
Chella Choi;67-72-67;—;206
Megan Khang;69-70-68;—;207
Caroline Masson;69-70-68;—;207
Amy Olson;66-72-69;—;207
Sakura Yokomine;65-70-72;—;207
Amy Yang;71-70-67;—;208
Georgia Hall;69-71-68;—;208
Clariss Guce;71-68-69;—;208
Mariah Stackhouse;71-70-68;—;209
Yu Liu;70-71-68;—;209
Hyo Joo Kim;70-73-67;—;210
Alison Lee;70-72-68;—;210
Christina Kim;72-69-69;—;210
Pavarisa Yoktuan;70-71-69;—;210
Inbee Park;69-71-70;—;210
Alena Sharp;68-72-70;—;210
Ryann O'Toole;68-72-70;—;210
Tiffany Chan;73-65-72;—;210
Pornanong Phatlum;66-72-72;—;210
European PGA
Dunhill Links Championship
At St. Andrews and Carnoustie, Scotland
s-St. Andrews (Old Course): 7,318 yards, par-72
c-Carnoustie (Championship Course): 7,394 yards, par-72
k-Kingsbarns Golf Links: 7,227 yards, par-72
Purse: $5 million
Victor Perez;64s-68c-64k;—;196
Matthew Southgate;65c-66k-65s;—;196
Paul Waring;65k-68s-65c;—;198
Joakim Lagergren;69c-62k-68s;—;199
Tony Finau;67c-66k-66s;—;199
Jordan Smith;64s-68c-68k;—;200
Andrea Pavan;68c-65k-67s;—;200
Luke Donald;68c-68k-64s;—;200
Tyrell Hatton;66c-68k-67s;—;201
Lucas Bjerregaard;67c-68k-66s;—;201
Jeunghun Wang;66c-68k-6xs;—;201
Calum Hill;66k-65s-70c;—;201
Matthew Jordan;66k-64s-71c;—;201
