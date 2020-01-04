Clip art golf

PGA

Tournament of Champions

At Plantation Course at Kapalua

Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii

Purse: $6.7 million

Yardage: 7,596; Par 73

Xander Schauffele;69-68-71;—;208

Justin Thomas;67-73-69;—;209

Gary Woodland;73-69-69;—;211

Kevin Kisner;72-72-68;—;212

Jon Rahm;69-73-70;—;212

Collin Morikawa;71-71-70;—;212

J.T. Poston;70-71-71;—;212

Matthew Wolff;69-72-71;—;212

Joaquin Niemann;66-72-74;—;212

Patrick Reed;72-66-74;—;212

Matt Kuchar;68-74-71;—;213

Nate Lashley;71-71-71;—;213

Patrick Cantlay;69-71-73;—;213

Rickie Fowler;68-71-74;—;213

Dustin Johnson;72-71-71;—;214

Lanto Griffin;71-71-72;—;214

Tyler Duncan;69-78-68;—;215

Jim Herman;73-73-69;—;215

Paul Casey;74-72-69;—;215

Cameron Champ;73-74-69;—;216

Corey Conners;73-70-74;—;217

Max Homa;75-72-71;—;218

Sung Kang;72-73-73;—;218

Chez Reavie;74-71-73;—;218

Ryan Palmer;71-72-75;—;218

Sebastian Munoz;72-75-72;—;219

Brendon Todd;71-74-74;—;219

Graeme McDowell;74-69-76;—;219

Adam Long;74-71-75;—;220

Keith Mitchell;76-72-73;—;221

Dylan Frittelli;72-77-73;—;222

J.B. Holmes;78-71-76;—;225

Kevin Na;76-74-77;—;227

Martin Trainer;74-77-77;—;228

