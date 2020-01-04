PGA
Tournament of Champions
At Plantation Course at Kapalua
Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii
Purse: $6.7 million
Yardage: 7,596; Par 73
Xander Schauffele;69-68-71;—;208
Justin Thomas;67-73-69;—;209
Gary Woodland;73-69-69;—;211
Kevin Kisner;72-72-68;—;212
Jon Rahm;69-73-70;—;212
Collin Morikawa;71-71-70;—;212
J.T. Poston;70-71-71;—;212
Matthew Wolff;69-72-71;—;212
Joaquin Niemann;66-72-74;—;212
Patrick Reed;72-66-74;—;212
Matt Kuchar;68-74-71;—;213
Nate Lashley;71-71-71;—;213
Patrick Cantlay;69-71-73;—;213
Rickie Fowler;68-71-74;—;213
Dustin Johnson;72-71-71;—;214
Lanto Griffin;71-71-72;—;214
Tyler Duncan;69-78-68;—;215
Jim Herman;73-73-69;—;215
Paul Casey;74-72-69;—;215
Cameron Champ;73-74-69;—;216
Corey Conners;73-70-74;—;217
Max Homa;75-72-71;—;218
Sung Kang;72-73-73;—;218
Chez Reavie;74-71-73;—;218
Ryan Palmer;71-72-75;—;218
Sebastian Munoz;72-75-72;—;219
Brendon Todd;71-74-74;—;219
Graeme McDowell;74-69-76;—;219
Adam Long;74-71-75;—;220
Keith Mitchell;76-72-73;—;221
Dylan Frittelli;72-77-73;—;222
J.B. Holmes;78-71-76;—;225
Kevin Na;76-74-77;—;227
Martin Trainer;74-77-77;—;228
