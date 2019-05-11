PGA Tour
Byron Nelson
At Trinity Forest GC
Dallas
Purse: $7.9 million
Yardage: 7,371; Par 71 (36-35)
(Leaderboard at time of suspension, will conclude today)
Sung Kang;65-61;—;126
Matt Every;65-65;—;130
Tyler Duncan;64-66;—;130
Brooks Koepka;65-66;—;131
Rory Sabbatini;67-65;—;132
Roberto Diaz;66-67;—;133
Beau Hossler;67-66;—;133
Martin Laird;67-66;—;133
Michael Thompson;66-68;—;134
Sebastian Munoz;69-66;—;135
Doug Ghim;69-66;—;135
Matt Jones;65-70;—;135
Stephan Jaeger;69-66;—;135
Zack Sucher;67-68;—;135
Jordan Spieth;68-67;—;135
Jonas Blixt;65-70;—;135
Scott Piercy;67-69;—;136
Henrik Stenson;67-69;—;136
C.T. Pan;66-70;—;136
Kevin Tway;70-66;—;136
Scottie Scheffler;67-69;—;136
Seth Reeves;66-70;—;136
Thomas Pieters;70-66;—;136
J.J. Spaun;66-70;—;136
Vaughn Taylor;69-67;—;136
Cameron Davis;67-69;—;136
Champions Tour
Regions Tradition
At Trinity Forest GC (Founders course)
Birmingham, Ala.
Purse: $2.4 million
Yardage: 7,299; Par 72 (36-36)
Steve Stricker;68-64-70;—;202
Bernhard Langer;69-67-68;—;204
David Toms;67-67-70;—;204
Billy Andrade;68-67-69;—;204
Tom Byrum;71-69-66;—;206
Paul Goydos;70-67-69;—;206
Paul Broadhurst;73-66-68;—;207
Scott Parel;71-66-70;—;207
Stephen Ames;71-71-67;—;209
Brandt Jobe;71-69-69;—;209
Glen Day;64-72-73;—;209
Jerry Kelly;71-70-69;—;210
Willie Wood;69-71-70;—;210
Michael Bradley;71-68-71;—;210
Steve Jones;68-73-70;—;211
Joey Sindelar;74-66-71;—;211
Lee Janzen;74-66-71;—;211
Gary Hallberg;73-65-73;—;211
Joe Durant;74-69-69;—;212
Tommy Armour III;76-65-71;—;212
Retief Goosen;74-67-71;—;212
Shaun Micheel;73-68-71;—;212
Web.com Tour
K.C. Golf Classic
At Nicklaus GC at LionsGate
Overland Park, Kan.
Purse: $675,000
Yardage: 7,251; Par 72 (36-36)
Nelson Ledesma;72-68-65;—;205
Kyle Reifers;74-66-67;—;207
Jack Maguire;71-68-69;—;208
Michael Gellerman;71-67-70;—;208
Luke Guthrie;69-67-72;—;208
Daniel Summerhays;70-73-67;—;210
David Skinns;72-70-68;—;210
Mark Hubbard;71-69-70;—;210
Harry Higgs;73-67-70;—;210
Tim Wilkinson;71-67-72;—;210
Jimmy Gunn;71-73-67;—;211
Motin Yeung;65-76-70;—;211
Chris Naegel;71-69-71;—;211
Matt Harmon;68-71-72;—;211
Austin Smotherman;72-67-72;—;211
