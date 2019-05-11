Clip art golf

PGA Tour

Byron Nelson

At Trinity Forest GC

Dallas

Purse: $7.9 million

Yardage: 7,371; Par 71 (36-35)

(Leaderboard at time of suspension, will conclude today)

Sung Kang;65-61;—;126

Matt Every;65-65;—;130

Tyler Duncan;64-66;—;130

Brooks Koepka;65-66;—;131

Rory Sabbatini;67-65;—;132

Roberto Diaz;66-67;—;133

Beau Hossler;67-66;—;133

Martin Laird;67-66;—;133

Michael Thompson;66-68;—;134

Sebastian Munoz;69-66;—;135

Doug Ghim;69-66;—;135

Matt Jones;65-70;—;135

Stephan Jaeger;69-66;—;135

Zack Sucher;67-68;—;135

Jordan Spieth;68-67;—;135

Jonas Blixt;65-70;—;135

Scott Piercy;67-69;—;136

Henrik Stenson;67-69;—;136

C.T. Pan;66-70;—;136

Kevin Tway;70-66;—;136

Scottie Scheffler;67-69;—;136

Seth Reeves;66-70;—;136

Thomas Pieters;70-66;—;136

J.J. Spaun;66-70;—;136

Vaughn Taylor;69-67;—;136

Cameron Davis;67-69;—;136

Champions Tour

Regions Tradition

At Trinity Forest GC (Founders course)

Birmingham, Ala.

Purse: $2.4 million

Yardage: 7,299; Par 72 (36-36)

Steve Stricker;68-64-70;—;202

Bernhard Langer;69-67-68;—;204

David Toms;67-67-70;—;204

Billy Andrade;68-67-69;—;204

Tom Byrum;71-69-66;—;206

Paul Goydos;70-67-69;—;206

Paul Broadhurst;73-66-68;—;207

Scott Parel;71-66-70;—;207

Stephen Ames;71-71-67;—;209

Brandt Jobe;71-69-69;—;209

Glen Day;64-72-73;—;209

Jerry Kelly;71-70-69;—;210

Willie Wood;69-71-70;—;210

Michael Bradley;71-68-71;—;210

Steve Jones;68-73-70;—;211

Joey Sindelar;74-66-71;—;211

Lee Janzen;74-66-71;—;211

Gary Hallberg;73-65-73;—;211

Joe Durant;74-69-69;—;212

Tommy Armour III;76-65-71;—;212

Retief Goosen;74-67-71;—;212

Shaun Micheel;73-68-71;—;212

Web.com Tour

K.C. Golf Classic

At Nicklaus GC at LionsGate

Overland Park, Kan.

Purse: $675,000

Yardage: 7,251; Par 72 (36-36)

Nelson Ledesma;72-68-65;—;205

Kyle Reifers;74-66-67;—;207

Jack Maguire;71-68-69;—;208

Michael Gellerman;71-67-70;—;208

Luke Guthrie;69-67-72;—;208

Daniel Summerhays;70-73-67;—;210

David Skinns;72-70-68;—;210

Mark Hubbard;71-69-70;—;210

Harry Higgs;73-67-70;—;210

Tim Wilkinson;71-67-72;—;210

Jimmy Gunn;71-73-67;—;211

Motin Yeung;65-76-70;—;211

Chris Naegel;71-69-71;—;211

Matt Harmon;68-71-72;—;211

Austin Smotherman;72-67-72;—;211

