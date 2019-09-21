Clip art golf

PGA

Sanderson Farms

At The Country Club of Jackson

Jackson, Miss.

Purse: $6.6 million

Yardage: 7,460; Par: 72

Sebastian Munoz;70-67-63;—;200

Carlos Ortiz;65-71-65;—;201

Byeong Hun An;66-66-70;—;202

Cameron Percy;65-70-68;—;203

Dominic Bozzelli;70-67-67;—;204

Sungjae Im;68-69-67;—;204

Harris English;65-71-68;—;204

J.T. Poston;64-70-70;—;204

George McNeill;67-67-70;—;204

Zach Johnson;67-71-68;—;206

Robert Streb;65-72-69;—;206

Scottie Scheffler;68-66-72;—;206

Cameron Tringale;70-68-69;—;207

Dylan Frittelli;71-69-67;—;207

Fabian Gomez;72-66-69;—;207

Charley Hoffman;73-64-70;—;207

Richy Werenski;69-68-70;—;207

Zack Sucher;69-69-70;—;208

Kevin Streelman;72-67-69;—;208

Bronson Burgoon;69-69-70;—;208

Lanto Griffin;71-67-70;—;208

Brian Harman;71-69-68;—;208

Garrett Osborn;70-67-71;—;208

David Hearn;68-73-67;—;208

Champions Tour

Sanford International

At Minnehaha Country Club

Sioux Falls, S.D.

Purse: $1.8 million

Yardage; 6,729; Par 70

Ken Duke;69-65;—;134

Kirk Triplett;66-68;—;134

Paul Goydos;69-66;—;135

Steve Flesch;71-65;—;136

Marco Dawson;70-66;—;136

Colin Montgomerie;70-66;—;136

Bob Estes;70-66;—;136

Paul Broadhurst;67-69;—;136

Mark Walker;70-67;—;137

Jerry Kelly;70-67;—;137

Jeff Sluman;70-67;—;137

Tim Petrovic;70-67;—;137

Rocco Mediate;69-68;—;137

Esteban Toledo;72-66;—;138

Jay Haas;73-65;—;138

Scott McCarron;70-68;—;138

Stephen Ames;70-68;—;138

Tom Byrum;70-68;—;138

Wes Short, Jr.;69-69;—;138

Jesper Parnevik;69-69;—;138

Darren Clarke;69-69;—;138

Tom Gillis;67-71;—;138

European Tour

BMW Championship

At Wentworth Golf Club (East Course)

Virginia Water, England

Purse: $7 million

Yardage: 7,284; Par: 72

Danny Willett;68-65-68;—;201

Jon Rahm;66-67-68;—;201

Christiaan Bezuidenhout;68-67-69;—;204

Justin Rose;67-68-69;—;204

Shubhankar Sharma;71-67-66;—;204

Richie Ramsay;71-68-67;—;206

Rafa Cabrera Bello;69-70-67;—;206

Patrick Reed;70-70-67;—;207

Billy Horschel;72-65-71;—;208

Paul Casey;68-69-71;—;208

Viktor Hovland;69-69-70;—;208

Andrew Putnam;71-67-70;—;208

Andrew Johnston;69-70-69;—;208

Francesco Molinari;69-70-69;—;208

Also

Rory McIlroy;76-69-65;—;210

Tony Finau;70-68-77;—;215

Tommy Fleetwood;70-75-70;—;215

