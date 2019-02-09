PGA
Pebble Beach Pro-Am
At Pebble Beach, Calif.
Purse: $7.6 million
p-Pebble Beach Golf Links: 6,816 yards, par-72
s-Spyglass Hill: 6,960 yards, par-72
m-Monterey Peninsula CC: 6,958 yards, par-71
Paul Casey;69p-64m-67s;—;200
Phil Mickelson;65m-68s-70p;—;203
Scott Piercy;70p-65m-69s;—;204
Lucas Glover;68s-66p-70m;—;204
Brian Gay;64m-72s-69p;—;205
Matt Every;65m-71s-69p;—;205
Russell Knox;68m-70s-68p;—;206
Jonathan Byrd;69p-69m-68s;—;206
Si Woo Kim;66p-71m-69s;—;206
Scott Langley;64m-69s-73p;—;206
Rafa Cabrera Bello;69s-68p-69m;—;206
Jason Day;65m-69s-72p;—;206
Scott Stallings;67s-70p-69m;—;206
Adam Hadwin;72s-70p-65m;—;207
Sung Kang;69p-69m-69s;—;207
Chris Stroud;69p-71m-67s;—;207
Branden Grace;67p-69m-71s;—;207
Graeme McDowell;68p-70m-70s;—;208
Jim Furyk;72s-68p-68m;—;208
Jordan Spieth;66m-68s-74p;—;208
Martin Trainer;69p-73m-66s;—;208
Alex Prugh;69p-72m-68s;—;209
Adam Schenk;70m-72s-67p;—;209
Chez Reavie;68m-70s-71p;—;209
Tyler Duncan;71p-68m-70s;—;209
Brandon Harkins;69p-73m-67s;—;209
Roberto Diaz;69p-69m-71s;—;209
Ernie Els;69m-68s-73p;—;210
Nick Taylor;69p-70m-71s;—;210
Kevin Kisner;65m-71s-74p;—;210
Ben Silverman;70p-71m-69s;—;210
Roberto Castro;68p-70m-72s;—;210
Max Homa;73p-69m-68s;—;210
Matt Kuchar;67m-73s-70p;—;210
Curtis Luck;70m-67s-73p;—;210
Champions Tour
Oasis Championship
At The Old Course at Broken Sound
Boca Raton, Fla.
Purse: $1.7 million
Yardage: 6,807; Par 72
Bernhard Langer;64-68;—;132
Marco Dawson;66-67;—;133
Brandt Jobe;69-65;—;134
David Toms;67-67;—;134
Bob Estes;67-68;—;135
Tom Byrum;66-69;—;135
Woody Austin;65-70;—;135
Jesper Parnevik;63-72;—;135
Stephen Ames;70-66;—;136
Fred Couples;67-69;—;136
Kevin Sutherland;66-70;—;136
Tom Lehman;66-70;—;136
Gene Sauers;65-71;—;136
Ken Tanigawa;65-71;—;136
Glen Day;70-67;—;137
Jeff Maggert;68-69;—;137
Billy Andrade;68-69;—;137
Webcom Tour
Panama Championship
At Panama GC
Panama City
Purse: $625,000
Yardage: 7,154; Par: 70
Ben Taylor;70-65-69;—;204
Carl Yuan;69-68-68;—;205
Cameron Percy;68-73-65;—;206
Tyler McCumber;72-67-67;—;206
Derek Ernst;69-69-68;—;206
Mickey DeMorat;69-68-69;—;206
Michael Gligic;70-70-67;—;207
Xinjun Zhang;66-70-71;—;207
Nicolas Echavarria;68-68-71;—;207
Edward Loar;67-75-66;—;208
Steve LeBrun;71-69-68;—;208
Brian Campbell;67-72-69;—;208
LPGA
ISPS Handa Vic Open
At 13th Beach Golf Links
Barwon Heads, Australia
b-Beach Course: 6,479 yards, par-72
c-Creek Course: 6,573 yards, par-73
Final two rounds played on Beach Course
Kim Kaufman;66b-66c-75;—;207
Celine Boutier;69c-71b-69;—;209
Su Oh;67c-68b-74;—;209
Haru Nomura;67b-67c-76;—;210
Mirim Lee;70c-74b-69;—;213
Jodi Ewart Shadoff;71c-70b-72;—;213
Katherine Kirk;72c-68b-73;—;213
Felicity Johnson;65c-74b-74;—;213
Kylie Henry;73c-72b-69;—;214
Xiyu Lin;70c-74b-70;—;214
Jane Park;68b-76c-70;—;214
Olivia Cowan;68c-70b-76;—;214
Marissa Steen;68b-70c-76;—;214
Charlotte Thomas;68b-68c-78;—;214
Yu Liu;74b-71c-70;—;215
Ayako Uehara;71b-72c-72;—;215
Isi Gabsa;70b-73c-72;—;215
Marianne Skarpnord;71c-69b-75;—;215
Anne-Catherine Tanguay;66b-74c-75;—;215
Alena Sharp;69c-69b-77;—;215
