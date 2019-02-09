Try 1 month for 99¢
Clip art golf

PGA

Pebble Beach Pro-Am

At Pebble Beach, Calif.

Purse: $7.6 million

p-Pebble Beach Golf Links: 6,816 yards, par-72

s-Spyglass Hill: 6,960 yards, par-72

m-Monterey Peninsula CC: 6,958 yards, par-71

Paul Casey;69p-64m-67s;—;200

Phil Mickelson;65m-68s-70p;—;203

Scott Piercy;70p-65m-69s;—;204

Lucas Glover;68s-66p-70m;—;204

Brian Gay;64m-72s-69p;—;205

Matt Every;65m-71s-69p;—;205

Russell Knox;68m-70s-68p;—;206

Jonathan Byrd;69p-69m-68s;—;206

Si Woo Kim;66p-71m-69s;—;206

Scott Langley;64m-69s-73p;—;206

Rafa Cabrera Bello;69s-68p-69m;—;206

Jason Day;65m-69s-72p;—;206

Scott Stallings;67s-70p-69m;—;206

Adam Hadwin;72s-70p-65m;—;207

Sung Kang;69p-69m-69s;—;207

Chris Stroud;69p-71m-67s;—;207

Branden Grace;67p-69m-71s;—;207

Graeme McDowell;68p-70m-70s;—;208

Jim Furyk;72s-68p-68m;—;208

Jordan Spieth;66m-68s-74p;—;208

Martin Trainer;69p-73m-66s;—;208

Alex Prugh;69p-72m-68s;—;209

Adam Schenk;70m-72s-67p;—;209

Chez Reavie;68m-70s-71p;—;209

Tyler Duncan;71p-68m-70s;—;209

Brandon Harkins;69p-73m-67s;—;209

Roberto Diaz;69p-69m-71s;—;209

Ernie Els;69m-68s-73p;—;210

Nick Taylor;69p-70m-71s;—;210

Kevin Kisner;65m-71s-74p;—;210

Ben Silverman;70p-71m-69s;—;210

Roberto Castro;68p-70m-72s;—;210

Max Homa;73p-69m-68s;—;210

Matt Kuchar;67m-73s-70p;—;210

Curtis Luck;70m-67s-73p;—;210

Champions Tour

Oasis Championship

At The Old Course at Broken Sound

Boca Raton, Fla.

Purse: $1.7 million

Yardage: 6,807; Par 72

Bernhard Langer;64-68;—;132

Marco Dawson;66-67;—;133

Brandt Jobe;69-65;—;134

David Toms;67-67;—;134

Bob Estes;67-68;—;135

Tom Byrum;66-69;—;135

Woody Austin;65-70;—;135

Jesper Parnevik;63-72;—;135

Stephen Ames;70-66;—;136

Fred Couples;67-69;—;136

Kevin Sutherland;66-70;—;136

Tom Lehman;66-70;—;136

Gene Sauers;65-71;—;136

Ken Tanigawa;65-71;—;136

Glen Day;70-67;—;137

Jeff Maggert;68-69;—;137

Billy Andrade;68-69;—;137

Webcom Tour

Panama Championship

At Panama GC

Panama City

Purse: $625,000

Yardage: 7,154; Par: 70

Ben Taylor;70-65-69;—;204

Carl Yuan;69-68-68;—;205

Cameron Percy;68-73-65;—;206

Tyler McCumber;72-67-67;—;206

Derek Ernst;69-69-68;—;206

Mickey DeMorat;69-68-69;—;206

Michael Gligic;70-70-67;—;207

Xinjun Zhang;66-70-71;—;207

Nicolas Echavarria;68-68-71;—;207

Edward Loar;67-75-66;—;208

Steve LeBrun;71-69-68;—;208

Brian Campbell;67-72-69;—;208

LPGA

ISPS Handa Vic Open

At 13th Beach Golf Links

Barwon Heads, Australia

b-Beach Course: 6,479 yards, par-72

c-Creek Course: 6,573 yards, par-73

Final two rounds played on Beach Course

Kim Kaufman;66b-66c-75;—;207

Celine Boutier;69c-71b-69;—;209

Su Oh;67c-68b-74;—;209

Haru Nomura;67b-67c-76;—;210

Mirim Lee;70c-74b-69;—;213

Jodi Ewart Shadoff;71c-70b-72;—;213

Katherine Kirk;72c-68b-73;—;213

Felicity Johnson;65c-74b-74;—;213

Kylie Henry;73c-72b-69;—;214

Xiyu Lin;70c-74b-70;—;214

Jane Park;68b-76c-70;—;214

Olivia Cowan;68c-70b-76;—;214

Marissa Steen;68b-70c-76;—;214

Charlotte Thomas;68b-68c-78;—;214

Yu Liu;74b-71c-70;—;215

Ayako Uehara;71b-72c-72;—;215

Isi Gabsa;70b-73c-72;—;215

Marianne Skarpnord;71c-69b-75;—;215

Anne-Catherine Tanguay;66b-74c-75;—;215

Alena Sharp;69c-69b-77;—;215

