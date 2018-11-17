PGA
RSM Classic
At Sea Island Golf Club
Sea Island, Ga.
Purse: $6.4 million
s-Seaside Course: 7,005 yards, par-70
p-Plantation Course: 6,907 yards, par-72
Charles Howell III;64p-64s-68s;—;196
Jason Gore;68p-63s-66s;—;197
Cameron Champ;68p-63s-66s;—;197
Webb Simpson;68s-68p-63s;—;199
Ryan Blaum;69p-65s-65s;—;199
Luke List;69p-68s-63s;—;200
Zach Johnson;70s-66p-65s;—;201
Brian Gay;69p-67s-65s;—;201
Patrick Rodgers;70s-70p-61s;—;201
David Hearn;68s-66p-67s;—;201
Dominic Bozzelli;71s-66p-65s;—;202
Anders Albertson;70s-66p-66s;—;202
Kevin Kisner;70p-69s-63s;—;202
Graeme McDowell;67s-68p-67s;—;202
Matt Every;69s-69p-65s;—;203
J.J. Spaun;66p-71s-66s;—;203
Chase Wright;67p-69s-67s;—;203
Derek Fathauer;68s-68p-67s;—;203
Lucas Glover;69s-67p-67s;—;203
Patton Kizzire;68p-72s-63s;—;203
Richy Werenski;71s-69p-63s;—;203
Harold Varner III;68s-70p-66s;—;204
Robert Streb;71s-67p-66s;—;204
Kyle Jones;71p-68s-65s;—;204
Peter Uihlein;66s-71p-67s;—;204
Stuart Appleby;69s-70p-65s;—;204
Johnson Wagner;70s-67p-67s;—;204
Scott Langley;70p-67s-67s;—;204
Austin Cook;66p-73s-65s;—;204
Aaron Baddeley;67p-72s-65s;—;204
Dru Love;70p-70s-64s;—;204
LPGA
CME Group Tour
At Tiburon Golf Club
Naples, Fla.
Purse: $2.5 million
Yardage: 6,556; Par: 72
Lexi Thompson;65-67-68;—;200
Nelly Korda;69-67-67;—;203
Carlota Ciganda;66-71-69;—;206
So Yeon Ryu;69-69-69;—;207
Marina Alex;69-67-71;—;207
Lydia Ko;69-71-68;—;208
Brittany Lincicome;64-71-73;—;208
Sei Young Kim;69-72-68;—;209
Gaby Lopez;71-69-69;—;209
Megan Khang;71-67-71;—;209
Charley Hull;69-68-72;—;209
Ariya Jutanugarn;70-71-69;—;210
Mi Hyang Lee;70-70-70;—;210
Nasa Hataoka;64-76-70;—;210
Pannarat Thanapolboonyaras;67-70-73;—;210
Brooke M. Henderson;73-69-69;—;211
Jessica Korda;69-69-73;—;211
Amy Olson;63-72-76;—;211
Anna Nordqvist;70-71-71;—;212
Danielle Kang;69-72-71;—;212
Lizette Salas;69-71-72;—;212
DP World Tour
At Jumeirah Golf Estates
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Purse: $8 million
Yardage: 7,675; Par: 72
Danny Willett;67-67-68;—;202
Patrick Reed;69-66-67;—;202
Jordan Smith;66-68-69;—;203
Dean Burmester;71-65-68;—;204
Matt Wallace;68-65-71;—;204
Lee Westwood;70-69-65;—;204
Tom Lewis;69-69-67;—;205
Adrian Otaegui;66-68-71;—;205
Henrik Stenson;71-66-69;—;206
Jon Rahm;67-70-69;—;206
Shubhankar Sharma;73-67-66;—;206
Sergio Garcia;71-68-67;—;206
Rory McIlroy;69-67-71;—;207
Kiradech Aphibarnrat;70-66-71;—;207
Alex Noren;69-71-67;—;207
Alexander Bjork;72-65-70;—;207
Australian Open
At The Lakes
Sydney
Purse: $1.25 million
Yardage: 6,938; Par: 72
Abraham Ancer;69-69-65;—;203
a-Keita Nakajima;70-68-70;—;208
Marcus Fraser;69-69-71;—;209
Keegan Bradley;72-66-71;—;209
Aaron Pike;72-71-67;—;210
Dimitrios Papadatos;69-70-71;—;210
Cameron Percy;69-69-72;—;210
Matt Kuchar;70-67-73;—;210
