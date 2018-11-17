Try 1 month for 99¢
Clip art golf

PGA

RSM Classic

At Sea Island Golf Club

Sea Island, Ga.

Purse: $6.4 million

s-Seaside Course: 7,005 yards, par-70

p-Plantation Course: 6,907 yards, par-72

Charles Howell III;64p-64s-68s;—;196

Jason Gore;68p-63s-66s;—;197

Cameron Champ;68p-63s-66s;—;197

Webb Simpson;68s-68p-63s;—;199

Ryan Blaum;69p-65s-65s;—;199

Luke List;69p-68s-63s;—;200

Zach Johnson;70s-66p-65s;—;201

Brian Gay;69p-67s-65s;—;201

Patrick Rodgers;70s-70p-61s;—;201

David Hearn;68s-66p-67s;—;201

Dominic Bozzelli;71s-66p-65s;—;202

Anders Albertson;70s-66p-66s;—;202

Kevin Kisner;70p-69s-63s;—;202

Graeme McDowell;67s-68p-67s;—;202

Matt Every;69s-69p-65s;—;203

J.J. Spaun;66p-71s-66s;—;203

Chase Wright;67p-69s-67s;—;203

Derek Fathauer;68s-68p-67s;—;203

Lucas Glover;69s-67p-67s;—;203

Patton Kizzire;68p-72s-63s;—;203

Richy Werenski;71s-69p-63s;—;203

Harold Varner III;68s-70p-66s;—;204

Robert Streb;71s-67p-66s;—;204

Kyle Jones;71p-68s-65s;—;204

Peter Uihlein;66s-71p-67s;—;204

Stuart Appleby;69s-70p-65s;—;204

Johnson Wagner;70s-67p-67s;—;204

Scott Langley;70p-67s-67s;—;204

Austin Cook;66p-73s-65s;—;204

Aaron Baddeley;67p-72s-65s;—;204

Dru Love;70p-70s-64s;—;204

LPGA

CME Group Tour

At Tiburon Golf Club

Naples, Fla.

Purse: $2.5 million

Yardage: 6,556; Par: 72

Lexi Thompson;65-67-68;—;200

Nelly Korda;69-67-67;—;203

Carlota Ciganda;66-71-69;—;206

So Yeon Ryu;69-69-69;—;207

Marina Alex;69-67-71;—;207

Lydia Ko;69-71-68;—;208

Brittany Lincicome;64-71-73;—;208

Sei Young Kim;69-72-68;—;209

Gaby Lopez;71-69-69;—;209

Megan Khang;71-67-71;—;209

Charley Hull;69-68-72;—;209

Ariya Jutanugarn;70-71-69;—;210

Mi Hyang Lee;70-70-70;—;210

Nasa Hataoka;64-76-70;—;210

Pannarat Thanapolboonyaras;67-70-73;—;210

Brooke M. Henderson;73-69-69;—;211

Jessica Korda;69-69-73;—;211

Amy Olson;63-72-76;—;211

Anna Nordqvist;70-71-71;—;212

Danielle Kang;69-72-71;—;212

Lizette Salas;69-71-72;—;212

DP World Tour

At Jumeirah Golf Estates

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Purse: $8 million

Yardage: 7,675; Par: 72

Danny Willett;67-67-68;—;202

Patrick Reed;69-66-67;—;202

Jordan Smith;66-68-69;—;203

Dean Burmester;71-65-68;—;204

Matt Wallace;68-65-71;—;204

Lee Westwood;70-69-65;—;204

Tom Lewis;69-69-67;—;205

Adrian Otaegui;66-68-71;—;205

Henrik Stenson;71-66-69;—;206

Jon Rahm;67-70-69;—;206

Shubhankar Sharma;73-67-66;—;206

Sergio Garcia;71-68-67;—;206

Rory McIlroy;69-67-71;—;207

Kiradech Aphibarnrat;70-66-71;—;207

Alex Noren;69-71-67;—;207

Alexander Bjork;72-65-70;—;207

Australian Open

At The Lakes

Sydney

Purse: $1.25 million

Yardage: 6,938; Par: 72

Abraham Ancer;69-69-65;—;203

a-Keita Nakajima;70-68-70;—;208

Marcus Fraser;69-69-71;—;209

Keegan Bradley;72-66-71;—;209

Aaron Pike;72-71-67;—;210

Dimitrios Papadatos;69-70-71;—;210

Cameron Percy;69-69-72;—;210

Matt Kuchar;70-67-73;—;210

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments