Clip art golf

Tournament of

Champions

At Plantation Course at Kapalua

Kapalua, Hawaii

Purse: $6.5 million

Yardage: 7,518; Par 73

Gary Woodland;67-67-68;—;202

Rory McIlroy;69-68-68;—;205

Marc Leishman;68-70-68;—;206

Xander Schauffele;72-67-68;—;207

Bryson DeChambeau;69-68-70;—;207

Justin Thomas;67-72-70;—;209

Kevin Tway;66-71-72;—;209

Dustin Johnson;67-74-69;—;210

Jon Rahm;70-71-69;—;210

Patton Kizzire;69-71-71;—;211

Paul Casey;73-71-68;—;212

Andrew Putnam;69-73-70;—;212

Troy Merritt;73-71-69;—;213

Charles Howell III;74-70-69;—;213

Ian Poulter;71-69-73;—;213

Cameron Champ;71-68-74;—;213

Webb Simpson;70-72-72;—;214

Andrew Landry;69-75-71;—;215

Brandt Snedeker;75-69-71;—;215

Jason Day;69-71-75;—;215

Scott Piercy;76-72-69;—;217

Matt Kuchar;72-73-72;—;217

Patrick Reed;70-75-72;—;217

Francesco Molinari;73-71-73;—;217

Billy Horschel;72-75-71;—;218

Keegan Bradley;77-69-72;—;218

Aaron Wise;74-71-73;—;218

Brice Garnett;73-72-73;—;218

Ted Potter, Jr.;75-73-71;—;219

Brooks Koepka;76-70-73;—;219

Bubba Watson;70-79-74;—;223

Michael Kim;71-72-80;—;223

Satoshi Kodaira;77-76-73;—;226

