Clip art golf

PGA

Arnold Palmer Inv.

Bay Hill Club & Lodge

Orlando, Fla.

Purse: $9.1 million

Yardage: 7,454; Par 72

Matthew Fitzpatrick;70-70-67;—;207

Rory McIlroy;72-70-66;—;208

Aaron Baddeley;70-70-69;—;209

Matt Wallace;71-69-69;—;209

Kevin Kisner;70-69-70;—;209

Chris Kirk;71-73-66;—;210

Luke List;70-72-68;—;210

Charles Howell III;74-67-69;—;210

Rafa Cabrera Bello;65-75-70;—;210

Keegan Bradley;67-68-75;—;210

Tyrrell Hatton;70-75-66;—;211

Jason Kokrak;70-73-68;—;211

Martin Kaymer;72-69-70;—;211

Bubba Watson;68-72-71;—;211

Sungjae Im;71-69-71;—;211

Tommy Fleetwood;69-66-76;—;211

Graeme McDowell;68-75-69;—;212

Henrik Stenson;77-66-69;—;212

Lucas Glover;70-71-71;—;212

Sung Kang;69-72-71;—;212

Francesco Molinari;69-70-73;—;212

Billy Horschel;68-71-73;—;212

Adam Hadwin;70-75-68;—;213

Byeong Hun An;72-72-69;—;213

Carlos Ortiz;72-71-70;—;213

Hideki Matsuyama;72-70-71;—;213

Kevin Streelman;70-72-71;—;213

Chesson Hadley;71-71-71;—;213

Brendan Steele;70-71-72;—;213

Kiradech Aphibarnrat;71-70-72;—;213

Roger Sloan;70-69-74;—;213

Champions Tour

Hoag Classic

At Newport Beach CC

Newport Beach, Calif.

Purse: $1.8 million

Yardage: 6,584; Par 71

Fran Quinn;64-67;—;131

David McKenzie;68-66;—;134

David Toms;67-67;—;134

Kirk Triplett;70-65;—;135

Esteban Toledo;70-65;—;135

Woody Austin;68-67;—;135

Steve Flesch;69-67;—;136

Scott McCarron;64-72;—;136

Gene Sauers;71-66;—;137

Scott Verplank;73-64;—;137

Tom Lehman;69-68;—;137

Paul Goydos;69-68;—;137

Miguel Angel Jimenez;69-68;—;137

Doug Garwood;66-71;—;137

Tom Pernice Jr.;70-68;—;138

Billy Mayfair;70-68;—;138

Fred Couples;68-70;—;138

Corey Pavin;67-71;—;138

Kevin Baker;71-68;—;139

Scott Parel;70-69;—;139

Jesper Parnevik;70-69;—;139

Tom Byrum;70-69;—;139

Tim Petrovic;69-70;—;139

Jeff Maggert;76-63;—;139

