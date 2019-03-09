PGA
Arnold Palmer Inv.
Bay Hill Club & Lodge
Orlando, Fla.
Purse: $9.1 million
Yardage: 7,454; Par 72
Matthew Fitzpatrick;70-70-67;—;207
Rory McIlroy;72-70-66;—;208
Aaron Baddeley;70-70-69;—;209
Matt Wallace;71-69-69;—;209
Kevin Kisner;70-69-70;—;209
Chris Kirk;71-73-66;—;210
Luke List;70-72-68;—;210
Charles Howell III;74-67-69;—;210
Rafa Cabrera Bello;65-75-70;—;210
Keegan Bradley;67-68-75;—;210
Tyrrell Hatton;70-75-66;—;211
Jason Kokrak;70-73-68;—;211
Martin Kaymer;72-69-70;—;211
Bubba Watson;68-72-71;—;211
Sungjae Im;71-69-71;—;211
Tommy Fleetwood;69-66-76;—;211
Graeme McDowell;68-75-69;—;212
Henrik Stenson;77-66-69;—;212
Lucas Glover;70-71-71;—;212
Sung Kang;69-72-71;—;212
Francesco Molinari;69-70-73;—;212
Billy Horschel;68-71-73;—;212
Adam Hadwin;70-75-68;—;213
Byeong Hun An;72-72-69;—;213
Carlos Ortiz;72-71-70;—;213
Hideki Matsuyama;72-70-71;—;213
Kevin Streelman;70-72-71;—;213
Chesson Hadley;71-71-71;—;213
Brendan Steele;70-71-72;—;213
Kiradech Aphibarnrat;71-70-72;—;213
Roger Sloan;70-69-74;—;213
Champions Tour
Hoag Classic
At Newport Beach CC
Newport Beach, Calif.
Purse: $1.8 million
Yardage: 6,584; Par 71
Fran Quinn;64-67;—;131
David McKenzie;68-66;—;134
David Toms;67-67;—;134
Kirk Triplett;70-65;—;135
Esteban Toledo;70-65;—;135
Woody Austin;68-67;—;135
Steve Flesch;69-67;—;136
Scott McCarron;64-72;—;136
Gene Sauers;71-66;—;137
Scott Verplank;73-64;—;137
Tom Lehman;69-68;—;137
Paul Goydos;69-68;—;137
Miguel Angel Jimenez;69-68;—;137
Doug Garwood;66-71;—;137
Tom Pernice Jr.;70-68;—;138
Billy Mayfair;70-68;—;138
Fred Couples;68-70;—;138
Corey Pavin;67-71;—;138
Kevin Baker;71-68;—;139
Scott Parel;70-69;—;139
Jesper Parnevik;70-69;—;139
Tom Byrum;70-69;—;139
Tim Petrovic;69-70;—;139
Jeff Maggert;76-63;—;139
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.