European PGA
European Open
At Green Eagle Golf Course
Hamburg, Germany
Purse: $2.2 million
Yardage: 6,898; Par: 72
Bernd Ritthammer;71-66-70;—;207
Robert MacIntyre;68-65-74;—;207
Paul Casey;66-73-69;—;208
Matthias Schwab;67-72-70;—;209
Pablo Larrazabal;70-71-68;—;209
Ben Evans;69-73-68;—;210
Guido Migliozzi;71-68-72;—;211
Jeff Winther;72-69-70;—;211
Bernd Wiesberger;71-69-72;—;212
K. Krogh Johannessen;70-71-71;—;212
Louis DeJager;72-69-71;—;212
Ashley Chesters;71-71-70;—;212
Niklas Lemke;71-73-68;—;212
Also
Sihwan Kim;72-74-69;—;215
Patrick Reed;74-72-71;—;217
Xander Schauffele;73-69-76;—;218
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.