Clip art golf

European PGA

European Open

At Green Eagle Golf Course

Hamburg, Germany

Purse: $2.2 million

Yardage: 6,898; Par: 72

Bernd Ritthammer;71-66-70;—;207

Robert MacIntyre;68-65-74;—;207

Paul Casey;66-73-69;—;208

Matthias Schwab;67-72-70;—;209

Pablo Larrazabal;70-71-68;—;209

Ben Evans;69-73-68;—;210

Guido Migliozzi;71-68-72;—;211

Jeff Winther;72-69-70;—;211

Bernd Wiesberger;71-69-72;—;212

K. Krogh Johannessen;70-71-71;—;212

Louis DeJager;72-69-71;—;212

Ashley Chesters;71-71-70;—;212

Niklas Lemke;71-73-68;—;212

Also

Sihwan Kim;72-74-69;—;215

Patrick Reed;74-72-71;—;217

Xander Schauffele;73-69-76;—;218

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments