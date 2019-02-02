Try 1 month for 99¢
PGA

Phoenix Open

At TPC Scottsdale

Scottsdale, Ariz.

Purse: $7.1 million

Yardage: 7,261; Par: 71

Rickie Fowler;64-65-64;—;193

Matt Kuchar;67-65-65;—;197

Justin Thomas;64-66-68;—;198

Byeong Hun An;66-68-66;—;200

Branden Grace;67-64-69;—;200

Gary Woodland;68-67-66;—;201

Bubba Watson;66-67-68;—;201

Harold Varner III;64-71-68;—;203

Martin Laird;65-68-70;—;203

Trey Mullinax;67-64-72;—;203

Cameron Smith;67-65-71;—;203

Jason Kokrak;73-66-65;—;204

Chris Stroud;71-66-67;—;204

Sungjae Im;69-68-67;—;204

Chez Reavie;71-69-64;—;204

Charley Hoffman;66-68-70;—;204

Tom Hoge;67-68-69;—;204

J.B. Holmes;69-68-68;—;205

Jhonattan Vegas;70-69-66;—;205

Brandon Harkins;70-66-69;—;205

Denny McCarthy;69-65-71;—;205

Ollie Schniederjans;67-69-69;—;205

Nick Watney;67-69-69;—;205

Russell Henley;68-68-69;—;205

Jon Rahm;67-68-70;—;205

Xander Schauffele;67-72-67;—;206

Russell Knox;71-66-69;—;206

Hideki Matsuyama;68-69-69;—;206

Bud Cauley;68-72-66;—;206

Webb Simpson;67-69-70;—;206

Chesson Hadley;71-65-70;—;206

David Hearn;67-68-71;—;206

Web.com Tour

Country Club de Bogota

At f-Country Club de Bogota-Lagos

Yardage: 7,237; Par: 71

At p-Country Club de Bogota-Pacos

Yardage: 6,206; Par: 70

Bogota, Colombia

Purse: $700,000

(39 golfers did not finish the round)

Drew Weaver;69f-69p-65f;—;203

Steve Marino;67p-71f-67f;—;205

Ben Polland;70p-69f-67f;—;206

Casey Wittenberg;75f-64p-67f;—;206

Max Greyserman;71f-67p-68f;—;206

Ryan Brehm;70f-68p-68f;—;206

Kevin Dougherty;68p-70f-69f;—;207

George Cunningham;67p-73f-68f;—;208

Benjamin Alvarado;70p-70f-68f;—;208

Maverick McNealy;71f-69p-68f;—;208

Steve Wheatcroft;68p-72f-68f;—;208

Chase Seiffert;73f-67p-68f;—;208

Thomas Bass;69p-70f-69f;—;208

David Skinns;65p-74f-69f;—;208

Davis Riley;67p-71f-70f;—;208

Derek Fathauer;72f-66p-70f;—;208

Cody Blick;67p-70f-71f;—;208

Saudi International

At Royal Greens Golf & CC

King Abdulla Economic City, Saudi Arabia

Purse: $3.5 million

Yardage: 7,010; Par: 70

Li Haotong;67-65-62;—;194

Dustin Johnson;68-61-65;—;194

Tom Lewis;71-66-62;—;199

Alexander Levy;69-65-67;—;201

Ryan Fox;67-67-67;—;201

Scott Hend;70-63-69;—;202

Zander Lombard;65-67-70;—;202

Ross Fischer;65-72-65;—;202

Joachim Hansen;67-70-65;—;202

Lee Min Woo;69-70-63;—;202

