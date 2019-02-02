PGA
Phoenix Open
At TPC Scottsdale
Scottsdale, Ariz.
Purse: $7.1 million
Yardage: 7,261; Par: 71
Rickie Fowler;64-65-64;—;193
Matt Kuchar;67-65-65;—;197
Justin Thomas;64-66-68;—;198
Byeong Hun An;66-68-66;—;200
Branden Grace;67-64-69;—;200
Gary Woodland;68-67-66;—;201
Bubba Watson;66-67-68;—;201
Harold Varner III;64-71-68;—;203
Martin Laird;65-68-70;—;203
Trey Mullinax;67-64-72;—;203
Cameron Smith;67-65-71;—;203
Jason Kokrak;73-66-65;—;204
Chris Stroud;71-66-67;—;204
Sungjae Im;69-68-67;—;204
Chez Reavie;71-69-64;—;204
Charley Hoffman;66-68-70;—;204
Tom Hoge;67-68-69;—;204
J.B. Holmes;69-68-68;—;205
Jhonattan Vegas;70-69-66;—;205
Brandon Harkins;70-66-69;—;205
Denny McCarthy;69-65-71;—;205
Ollie Schniederjans;67-69-69;—;205
Nick Watney;67-69-69;—;205
Russell Henley;68-68-69;—;205
Jon Rahm;67-68-70;—;205
Xander Schauffele;67-72-67;—;206
Russell Knox;71-66-69;—;206
Hideki Matsuyama;68-69-69;—;206
Bud Cauley;68-72-66;—;206
Webb Simpson;67-69-70;—;206
Chesson Hadley;71-65-70;—;206
David Hearn;67-68-71;—;206
Web.com Tour
Country Club de Bogota
At f-Country Club de Bogota-Lagos
Yardage: 7,237; Par: 71
At p-Country Club de Bogota-Pacos
Yardage: 6,206; Par: 70
Bogota, Colombia
Purse: $700,000
(39 golfers did not finish the round)
Drew Weaver;69f-69p-65f;—;203
Steve Marino;67p-71f-67f;—;205
Ben Polland;70p-69f-67f;—;206
Casey Wittenberg;75f-64p-67f;—;206
Max Greyserman;71f-67p-68f;—;206
Ryan Brehm;70f-68p-68f;—;206
Kevin Dougherty;68p-70f-69f;—;207
George Cunningham;67p-73f-68f;—;208
Benjamin Alvarado;70p-70f-68f;—;208
Maverick McNealy;71f-69p-68f;—;208
Steve Wheatcroft;68p-72f-68f;—;208
Chase Seiffert;73f-67p-68f;—;208
Thomas Bass;69p-70f-69f;—;208
David Skinns;65p-74f-69f;—;208
Davis Riley;67p-71f-70f;—;208
Derek Fathauer;72f-66p-70f;—;208
Cody Blick;67p-70f-71f;—;208
Saudi International
At Royal Greens Golf & CC
King Abdulla Economic City, Saudi Arabia
Purse: $3.5 million
Yardage: 7,010; Par: 70
Li Haotong;67-65-62;—;194
Dustin Johnson;68-61-65;—;194
Tom Lewis;71-66-62;—;199
Alexander Levy;69-65-67;—;201
Ryan Fox;67-67-67;—;201
Scott Hend;70-63-69;—;202
Zander Lombard;65-67-70;—;202
Ross Fischer;65-72-65;—;202
Joachim Hansen;67-70-65;—;202
Lee Min Woo;69-70-63;—;202
