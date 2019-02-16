PGA
Genesis Open
At Pacific Palisades CC
Los Angeles
Purse: $7.4 million
Yardage: 7,322; Par: 71
Justin Thomas;66-65;—;131
Adam Scott;66-65;—;131
J.B. Holmes;63-69;—;132
Patrick Rodgers;66-67;—;133
Michael Thompson;69-64;—;133
Tony Finau;66-68;—;134
Jordan Spieth;64-70;—;134
Rory McIlroy;72-63;—;135
Kyle Jones;68-67;—;135
Vaughn Taylor;67-69;—;136
Bubba Watson;70-66;—;136
Paul Casey;70-66;—;136
Luke List;71-66;—;137
Beau Hossler;68-69;—;137
Jon Rahm;67-70;—;137
Kelly Kraft;69-68;—;137
J.T. Poston;67-70;—;137
Joaquin Niemann;71-66;—;137
Bryson DeChambeau;70-68;—;138
Si Woo Kim;68-70;—;138
Charles Howell III;69-69;—;138
Marc Leishman;69-69;—;138
Brian Stuard;69-70;—;139
Jonas Blixt;71-68;—;139
Ted Potter, Jr.;70-69;—;139
Patrick Cantlay;68-71;—;139
Scott Langley;69-70;—;139
Carlos Ortiz;67-72;—;139
Max Homa;69-70;—;139
Dustin Johnson;73-66;—;139
Tommy Fleetwood;70-69;—;139
Bill Haas;67-72;—;139
Rafa Cabrera Bello;68-71;—;139
Also
Matt Kuchar;68-72;—;140
Tiger Woods;70-71;—;141
Phil Mickelson;72-69;—;141
Sergio Garcia;75-67;—;142
Champions Tour
Chubb Classic
At The Classics at Lely Resort
Naples, Fla.
Purse: $1.6 million
Yardage: 6,843; Par: 71
Glen Day;65-66;—;131
Ken Tanigawa;65-66;—;131
Stephen Ames;63-68;—;131
Bernhard Langer;68-64;—;132
Colin Montgomerie;69-63;—;132
Kevin Sutherland;70-62;—;132
Woody Austin;67-65;—;132
Tom Byrum;67-65;—;132
Dan Olsen;65-67;—;132
Kent Jones;65-67;—;132
Retief Goosen;68-65;—;133
Steve Stricker;67-66;—;133
Rocco Mediate;67-66;—;133
Dudley Hart;65-68;—;133
Jerry Smith;69-65;—;134
Miguel Angel Jimenez;68-66;—;134
Olin Browne;68-66;—;134
Marco Dawson;67-67;—;134
Bob Estes;66-68;—;134
Sandy Lyle;63-71;—;134
Jay Haas;64-70;—;134
LPGA
ISPS Handa Australian
At The Grange GC (West Course)
Adelaide, Australia
Purse: $1.3 million
Yardage: 6,648; Par: 72
Nelly Korda;71-66-67;—;204
Haru Nomura;70-67-70;—;207
Jeongeun Lee6;72-69-67;—;208
Jodi Ewart Shadoff;65-73-70;—;208
Wei-Ling Hsu;65-69-74;—;208
Jin Young Ko;68-72-69;—;209
Yu Liu;69-70-70;—;209
Bronte Law;67-72-70;—;209
Mirim Lee;73-69-68;—;210
Alena Sharp;69-71-70;—;210
Moriya Jutanugarn;68-72-70;—;210
Hannah Green;68-69-73;—;210
Sarah Kemp;72-71-68;—;211
Ashleigh Buhai;72-70-69;—;211
Angel Yin;72-69-70;—;211
Marissa Steen;70-71-70;—;211
Madelene Sagstrom;67-67-77;—;211
Webcom Tour
LECOM Suncoast Classic
At Lakewood National GC
Lakewood Ranch, Fla.
Purse: $550,000
Yardage: 7,161; Par: 72
Mark Hubbard;65-66-64;—;195
Jimmy Stanger;66-66-65;—;197
Maverick McNealy;64-64-69;—;197
J.T. Griffin;63-65-71;—;199
Chase Seiffert;66-66-68;—;200
Rick Lamb;68-67-66;—;201
Chris Baker;66-64-71;—;201
Max Greyserman;71-64-67;—;202
Vincent Whaley;67-68-67;—;202
