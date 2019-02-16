Try 1 month for 99¢
Clip art golf

PGA

Genesis Open

At Pacific Palisades CC

Los Angeles

Purse: $7.4 million

Yardage: 7,322; Par: 71

Justin Thomas;66-65;—;131

Adam Scott;66-65;—;131

J.B. Holmes;63-69;—;132

Patrick Rodgers;66-67;—;133

Michael Thompson;69-64;—;133

Tony Finau;66-68;—;134

Jordan Spieth;64-70;—;134

Rory McIlroy;72-63;—;135

Kyle Jones;68-67;—;135

Vaughn Taylor;67-69;—;136

Bubba Watson;70-66;—;136

Paul Casey;70-66;—;136

Luke List;71-66;—;137

Beau Hossler;68-69;—;137

Jon Rahm;67-70;—;137

Kelly Kraft;69-68;—;137

J.T. Poston;67-70;—;137

Joaquin Niemann;71-66;—;137

Bryson DeChambeau;70-68;—;138

Si Woo Kim;68-70;—;138

Charles Howell III;69-69;—;138

Marc Leishman;69-69;—;138

Brian Stuard;69-70;—;139

Jonas Blixt;71-68;—;139

Ted Potter, Jr.;70-69;—;139

Patrick Cantlay;68-71;—;139

Scott Langley;69-70;—;139

Carlos Ortiz;67-72;—;139

Max Homa;69-70;—;139

Dustin Johnson;73-66;—;139

Tommy Fleetwood;70-69;—;139

Bill Haas;67-72;—;139

Rafa Cabrera Bello;68-71;—;139

Also

Matt Kuchar;68-72;—;140

Tiger Woods;70-71;—;141

Phil Mickelson;72-69;—;141

Sergio Garcia;75-67;—;142

Champions Tour

Chubb Classic

At The Classics at Lely Resort

Naples, Fla.

Purse: $1.6 million

Yardage: 6,843; Par: 71

Glen Day;65-66;—;131

Ken Tanigawa;65-66;—;131

Stephen Ames;63-68;—;131

Bernhard Langer;68-64;—;132

Colin Montgomerie;69-63;—;132

Kevin Sutherland;70-62;—;132

Woody Austin;67-65;—;132

Tom Byrum;67-65;—;132

Dan Olsen;65-67;—;132

Kent Jones;65-67;—;132

Retief Goosen;68-65;—;133

Steve Stricker;67-66;—;133

Rocco Mediate;67-66;—;133

Dudley Hart;65-68;—;133

Jerry Smith;69-65;—;134

Miguel Angel Jimenez;68-66;—;134

Olin Browne;68-66;—;134

Marco Dawson;67-67;—;134

Bob Estes;66-68;—;134

Sandy Lyle;63-71;—;134

Jay Haas;64-70;—;134

LPGA

ISPS Handa Australian

At The Grange GC (West Course)

Adelaide, Australia

Purse: $1.3 million

Yardage: 6,648; Par: 72

Nelly Korda;71-66-67;—;204

Haru Nomura;70-67-70;—;207

Jeongeun Lee6;72-69-67;—;208

Jodi Ewart Shadoff;65-73-70;—;208

Wei-Ling Hsu;65-69-74;—;208

Jin Young Ko;68-72-69;—;209

Yu Liu;69-70-70;—;209

Bronte Law;67-72-70;—;209

Mirim Lee;73-69-68;—;210

Alena Sharp;69-71-70;—;210

Moriya Jutanugarn;68-72-70;—;210

Hannah Green;68-69-73;—;210

Sarah Kemp;72-71-68;—;211

Ashleigh Buhai;72-70-69;—;211

Angel Yin;72-69-70;—;211

Marissa Steen;70-71-70;—;211

Madelene Sagstrom;67-67-77;—;211

Webcom Tour

LECOM Suncoast Classic

At Lakewood National GC

Lakewood Ranch, Fla.

Purse: $550,000

Yardage: 7,161; Par: 72

Mark Hubbard;65-66-64;—;195

Jimmy Stanger;66-66-65;—;197

Maverick McNealy;64-64-69;—;197

J.T. Griffin;63-65-71;—;199

Chase Seiffert;66-66-68;—;200

Rick Lamb;68-67-66;—;201

Chris Baker;66-64-71;—;201

Max Greyserman;71-64-67;—;202

Vincent Whaley;67-68-67;—;202

