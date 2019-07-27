Clip art golf

WGC

St. Jude Classic

At TPC Southwind

Memphis, Tenn.

Purse: $10.25 million

Yardage: 7,237; Par: 70

Rory McIlroy;69-67-62;—;198

Brooks Koepka;68-67-64;—;199

Matthew Fitzpatrick;67-64-69;—;200

Marc Leishman;69-69-63;—;201

Alex Noren;66-69-66;—;201

Jon Rahm;62-71-68;—;201

Thorbjorn Olesen;66-71-65;—;202

Ian Poulter;66-69-67;—;202

Billy Horschel;67-66-69;—;202

Tommy Fleetwood;68-70-65;—;203

Justin Thomas;68-69-66;—;203

Bubba Watson;65-70-68;—;203

Webb Simpson;69-66-68;—;203

Matt Wallace;70-69-65;—;204

Haotong Li;69-69-67;—;205

Justin Rose;67-68-70;—;205

Shugo Imahira;65-69-71;—;205

Justin Harding;72-70-64;—;206

Jordan Spieth;70-70-66;—;206

Patrick Reed;73-66-67;—;206

Chez Reavie;68-70-68;—;206

Tyrrell Hatton;66-71-69;—;206

Kevin Na;70-66-70;—;206

Cameron Smith;65-68-73;—;206

Patrick Cantlay;65-68-73;—;206

Matthew Wolff;72-70-65;—;207

Aaron Rai;72-69-66;—;207

Dustin Johnson;69-69-69;—;207

Nate Lashley;66-70-71;—;207

Senior British Open

At Royal Lytham & St. Annes

Lytham St. Annes, England

Purse: $2 million

Yardage: 6,948; Par: 70

Paul Broadhurst;67-71-67;—;205

Woody Austin;68-70-68;—;206

Ken Duke;68-69-70;—;207

Wes Short Jr;67-67-73;—;207

David McKenzie;70-70-68;—;208

Stephen Dodd;71-68-69;—;208

Phillip Price;71-67-70;—;208

Bernhard Langer;71-67-70;—;208

Paul Eales;74-69-66;—;209

Tim Petrovic;74-68-67;—;209

Darren Clarke;68-68-73;—;209

Shaun Micheel;71-72-67;—;210

Mauricio Molina;72-69-69;—;210

Jerry Kelly;73-66-71;—;210

Bart Bryant;69-68-73;—;210

Scott Dunlap;67-68-75;—;210

Magnus P Atlevi;68-73-70;—;211

Paul Lawrie;70-69-72;—;211

Colin Montgomerie;68-70-73;—;211

Doug Barron;69-69-73;—;211

Roger Chapman;70-68-73;—;211

Retief Goosen;70-67-74;—;211

Dan Olsen;70-72-70;—;212

Mark McNulty;73-67-72;—;212

Stephen Leaney;73-66-73;—;212

David Frost;72-67-73;—;212

LPGA

Evian Championship

At Evian Resort Golf Club

Evian-les-Bains, France

Purse: $4.1 million

Yardage: 6,527; Par 71

Hyo Joo Kim;69-64-65;—;198

Sung Hyun Park;67-66-66;—;199

Jin Young Ko;65-71-66;—;202

Inbee Park;65-68-69;—;202

Shanshan Feng;69-66-68;—;203

Mi Hyang Lee;65-67-71;—;203

Caroline Hedwall;72-64-68;—;204

Ariya Jutanugarn;70-71-64;—;205

Megan Khang;68-70-67;—;205

Chella Choi;67-70-68;—;205

Jennifer Kupcho;66-70-69;—;205

Moriya Jutanugarn;68-72-66;—;206

Carlota Ciganda;70-69-67;—;206

Mi Jung Hur;68-71-67;—;206

Sei Young Kim;68-68-70;—;206

Bronte Law;72-69-66;—;207

In-Kyung Kim;74-66-68;—;208

Ally McDonald;71-68-69;—;208

Marina Alex;71-67-70;—;208

Pajaree Anannarukarn;68-68-72;—;208

PGA

Barracuda Championship

At Montreux Golf and Country Club

Reno, Nev.

Purse: $3.5 million

Yardage: 7,472; Par 72

Modified Stableford scoring system

Robert Streb;13;12;—;25

George McNeill;6;16;—;22

Tom Hoge;13;8;—;21

Roger Sloan;10;11;—;21

Beau Hossler;8;12;—;20

John Chin;9;11;—;20

Collin Morikawa;13;7;—;20

David Lingmerth;18;2;—;20

Brendon Todd;8;11;—;19

Troy Merritt;7;12;—;19

Chris Stroud;10;8;—;18

Will Gordon;11;7;—;18

Korn Ferry Tour

Price Cutter Charity

At Highland Springs Country Club

Springfield, Mo.

Purse: $675,000

Yardage: 7,115; Par 72

Grant Hirschman;63-68-67;—;198

Harry Higgs;66-68-65;—;199

Jonathan Randolph;64-66-69;—;199

Andrew Svoboda;68-67-65;—;200

Dawie van der Walt;65-70-66;—;201

Steve Wheatcroft;66-66-69;—;201

Steven Alker;67-71-64;—;202

Conrad Shindler;63-67-72;—;202

Patrick Sullivan;68-66-69;—;203

Andres Gallegos;64-70-69;—;203

Martin Flores;66-67-70;—;203

