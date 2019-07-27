WGC
St. Jude Classic
At TPC Southwind
Memphis, Tenn.
Purse: $10.25 million
Yardage: 7,237; Par: 70
Rory McIlroy;69-67-62;—;198
Brooks Koepka;68-67-64;—;199
Matthew Fitzpatrick;67-64-69;—;200
Marc Leishman;69-69-63;—;201
Alex Noren;66-69-66;—;201
Jon Rahm;62-71-68;—;201
Thorbjorn Olesen;66-71-65;—;202
Ian Poulter;66-69-67;—;202
Billy Horschel;67-66-69;—;202
Tommy Fleetwood;68-70-65;—;203
Justin Thomas;68-69-66;—;203
Bubba Watson;65-70-68;—;203
Webb Simpson;69-66-68;—;203
Matt Wallace;70-69-65;—;204
Haotong Li;69-69-67;—;205
Justin Rose;67-68-70;—;205
Shugo Imahira;65-69-71;—;205
Justin Harding;72-70-64;—;206
Jordan Spieth;70-70-66;—;206
Patrick Reed;73-66-67;—;206
Chez Reavie;68-70-68;—;206
Tyrrell Hatton;66-71-69;—;206
Kevin Na;70-66-70;—;206
Cameron Smith;65-68-73;—;206
Patrick Cantlay;65-68-73;—;206
Matthew Wolff;72-70-65;—;207
Aaron Rai;72-69-66;—;207
Dustin Johnson;69-69-69;—;207
Nate Lashley;66-70-71;—;207
Senior British Open
At Royal Lytham & St. Annes
Lytham St. Annes, England
Purse: $2 million
Yardage: 6,948; Par: 70
Paul Broadhurst;67-71-67;—;205
Woody Austin;68-70-68;—;206
Ken Duke;68-69-70;—;207
Wes Short Jr;67-67-73;—;207
David McKenzie;70-70-68;—;208
Stephen Dodd;71-68-69;—;208
Phillip Price;71-67-70;—;208
Bernhard Langer;71-67-70;—;208
Paul Eales;74-69-66;—;209
Tim Petrovic;74-68-67;—;209
Darren Clarke;68-68-73;—;209
Shaun Micheel;71-72-67;—;210
Mauricio Molina;72-69-69;—;210
Jerry Kelly;73-66-71;—;210
Bart Bryant;69-68-73;—;210
Scott Dunlap;67-68-75;—;210
Magnus P Atlevi;68-73-70;—;211
Paul Lawrie;70-69-72;—;211
Colin Montgomerie;68-70-73;—;211
Doug Barron;69-69-73;—;211
Roger Chapman;70-68-73;—;211
Retief Goosen;70-67-74;—;211
Dan Olsen;70-72-70;—;212
Mark McNulty;73-67-72;—;212
Stephen Leaney;73-66-73;—;212
David Frost;72-67-73;—;212
LPGA
Evian Championship
At Evian Resort Golf Club
Evian-les-Bains, France
Purse: $4.1 million
Yardage: 6,527; Par 71
Hyo Joo Kim;69-64-65;—;198
Sung Hyun Park;67-66-66;—;199
Jin Young Ko;65-71-66;—;202
Inbee Park;65-68-69;—;202
Shanshan Feng;69-66-68;—;203
Mi Hyang Lee;65-67-71;—;203
Caroline Hedwall;72-64-68;—;204
Ariya Jutanugarn;70-71-64;—;205
Megan Khang;68-70-67;—;205
Chella Choi;67-70-68;—;205
Jennifer Kupcho;66-70-69;—;205
Moriya Jutanugarn;68-72-66;—;206
Carlota Ciganda;70-69-67;—;206
Mi Jung Hur;68-71-67;—;206
Sei Young Kim;68-68-70;—;206
Bronte Law;72-69-66;—;207
In-Kyung Kim;74-66-68;—;208
Ally McDonald;71-68-69;—;208
Marina Alex;71-67-70;—;208
Pajaree Anannarukarn;68-68-72;—;208
PGA
Barracuda Championship
At Montreux Golf and Country Club
Reno, Nev.
Purse: $3.5 million
Yardage: 7,472; Par 72
Modified Stableford scoring system
Robert Streb;13;12;—;25
George McNeill;6;16;—;22
Tom Hoge;13;8;—;21
Roger Sloan;10;11;—;21
Beau Hossler;8;12;—;20
John Chin;9;11;—;20
Collin Morikawa;13;7;—;20
David Lingmerth;18;2;—;20
Brendon Todd;8;11;—;19
Troy Merritt;7;12;—;19
Chris Stroud;10;8;—;18
Will Gordon;11;7;—;18
Korn Ferry Tour
Price Cutter Charity
At Highland Springs Country Club
Springfield, Mo.
Purse: $675,000
Yardage: 7,115; Par 72
Grant Hirschman;63-68-67;—;198
Harry Higgs;66-68-65;—;199
Jonathan Randolph;64-66-69;—;199
Andrew Svoboda;68-67-65;—;200
Dawie van der Walt;65-70-66;—;201
Steve Wheatcroft;66-66-69;—;201
Steven Alker;67-71-64;—;202
Conrad Shindler;63-67-72;—;202
Patrick Sullivan;68-66-69;—;203
Andres Gallegos;64-70-69;—;203
Martin Flores;66-67-70;—;203
