Saturday golf: Pro results

PGA Tour
Phoenix Open
At TPC Scottsdale
Scottsdale, Ariz.
Purse: $7.3 million
Yardage: 7,261; Par: 71
Tony Finau;69-66-62;—;197
Webb Simpson;71-63-64;—;198
Hudson Swafford;66-67-66;—;199
J.B. Holmes;64-65-70;—;199
Xander Schauffele;67-67-66;—;200
Adam Long;66-68-66;—;200
Scott Piercy;67-65-68;—;200
Mark Hubbard;69-68-64;—;201
Byeong Hun An;65-66-70;—;201
Nate Lashley;66-67-69;—;202
John Huh;71-66-66;—;203
Max Homa;72-67-64;—;203
Luke List;70-69-64;—;203
Tom Hoge;65-71-67;—;203
Jon Rahm;67-68-68;—;203
Collin Morikawa;69-67-68;—;204
Bubba Watson;69-66-69;—;204
Branden Grace;67-67-70;—;204
Wyndham Clark;61-69-74;—;204
Billy Horschel;63-68-73;—;204
Russell Knox;71-67-67;—;205
Matt Kuchar;68-70-67;—;205
Harris English;65-72-68;—;205
Justin Thomas;68-68-69;—;205
James Hahn;69-67-69;—;205
Brandon Hagy;67-69-69;—;205
Keith Mitchell;68-67-70;—;205
Korn Ferry Tour
Panama Championship
At Panama Golf Club
Panama City
Purse: $625,000
Yardage: 7,157; Par: 70
Chase Wright;71-67-62;—;200
Davis Riley;67-70-64;—;201
Grant Hirschman;65-69-67;—;201
Mito Pereira;68-69-65;—;202
Seth Reeves;67-67-68;—;202
Max McGreevy;70-63-69;—;202
Lee Hodges;69-67-67;—;203
David Lipsky;67-68-68;—;203
Dan McCarthy;66-68-69;—;203
Augusto Nunez;69-70-65;—;204
Dylan Wu;67-70-67;—;204
Nicholas Thompson;66-69-69;—;204
Jared Wolfe;66-69-69;—;204
Ben Kohles;67-68-69;—;204
Taylor Pendrith;63-68-73;—;204
Champions Tour
Morocco Champions
At Samanah Golf Club
Marrakech, Morocco
Purse: $2 million (winner earned $320,000)
Yardage: 7,369; Par: 72
Brett Quigley;69-66-66;—;201
Stephen Ames;63-69-70;—;202
Doug Barron;71-66-68;—;205
Scott Parel;68-68-69;—;205
Woody Austin;69-71-66;—;206
Jose Maria Olazabal;67-68-71;—;206
Bernhard Langer;67-68-71;—;206
Rod Pampling;68-68-71;—;207
Kevin Sutherland;68-70-69;—;207
Paul Broadhurst;71-70-67;—;208
Stephen Leaney;70-68-70;—;208
Duffy Waldorf;72-68-68;—;208
Saudi International
At Royal Greens Golf & CC
Economic City, Saudi Arabia
Purse: $3.5 million
Yardage: 7,010; Par: 70
Graeme McDowell;64-68-66;—;198
Victor Dubuisson;69-65-65;—;199
Gavin Green;64-67-70;—;201
Victor Perez;65-65-73;—;203
Renato Paratore;68-65-70;—;203
Dustin Johnson;67-68-68;—;203
Phil Mickelson;66-70-68;—;204
Brooks Koepka;70-69-65;—;204
Thomas Detry;73-66-65;—;204
Also
Sergio Garcia;69-68-70;—;207