Saturday golf: Pro results
0 comments
agate

Saturday golf: Pro results

  • Updated
  • 0
Clip art golf

PGA Tour

Phoenix Open

At TPC Scottsdale

Scottsdale, Ariz.

Purse: $7.3 million

Yardage: 7,261; Par: 71

Tony Finau;69-66-62;—;197

Webb Simpson;71-63-64;—;198

Hudson Swafford;66-67-66;—;199

J.B. Holmes;64-65-70;—;199

Xander Schauffele;67-67-66;—;200

Adam Long;66-68-66;—;200

Scott Piercy;67-65-68;—;200

Mark Hubbard;69-68-64;—;201

Byeong Hun An;65-66-70;—;201

Nate Lashley;66-67-69;—;202

John Huh;71-66-66;—;203

Max Homa;72-67-64;—;203

Luke List;70-69-64;—;203

Tom Hoge;65-71-67;—;203

Jon Rahm;67-68-68;—;203

Collin Morikawa;69-67-68;—;204

Bubba Watson;69-66-69;—;204

Branden Grace;67-67-70;—;204

Wyndham Clark;61-69-74;—;204

Billy Horschel;63-68-73;—;204

Russell Knox;71-67-67;—;205

Matt Kuchar;68-70-67;—;205

Harris English;65-72-68;—;205

Justin Thomas;68-68-69;—;205

James Hahn;69-67-69;—;205

Brandon Hagy;67-69-69;—;205

Keith Mitchell;68-67-70;—;205

Korn Ferry Tour

Panama Championship

At Panama Golf Club

Panama City

Purse: $625,000

Yardage: 7,157; Par: 70

Chase Wright;71-67-62;—;200

Davis Riley;67-70-64;—;201

Grant Hirschman;65-69-67;—;201

Mito Pereira;68-69-65;—;202

Seth Reeves;67-67-68;—;202

Max McGreevy;70-63-69;—;202

Lee Hodges;69-67-67;—;203

David Lipsky;67-68-68;—;203

Dan McCarthy;66-68-69;—;203

Augusto Nunez;69-70-65;—;204

Dylan Wu;67-70-67;—;204

Nicholas Thompson;66-69-69;—;204

Jared Wolfe;66-69-69;—;204

Ben Kohles;67-68-69;—;204

Taylor Pendrith;63-68-73;—;204

Champions Tour

Morocco Champions

At Samanah Golf Club

Marrakech, Morocco

Purse: $2 million (winner earned $320,000)

Yardage: 7,369; Par: 72

Brett Quigley;69-66-66;—;201

Stephen Ames;63-69-70;—;202

Doug Barron;71-66-68;—;205

Scott Parel;68-68-69;—;205

Woody Austin;69-71-66;—;206

Jose Maria Olazabal;67-68-71;—;206

Bernhard Langer;67-68-71;—;206

Rod Pampling;68-68-71;—;207

Kevin Sutherland;68-70-69;—;207

Paul Broadhurst;71-70-67;—;208

Stephen Leaney;70-68-70;—;208

Duffy Waldorf;72-68-68;—;208

Saudi International

At Royal Greens Golf & CC

Economic City, Saudi Arabia

Purse: $3.5 million

Yardage: 7,010; Par: 70

Graeme McDowell;64-68-66;—;198

Victor Dubuisson;69-65-65;—;199

Gavin Green;64-67-70;—;201

Victor Perez;65-65-73;—;203

Renato Paratore;68-65-70;—;203

Dustin Johnson;67-68-68;—;203

Phil Mickelson;66-70-68;—;204

Brooks Koepka;70-69-65;—;204

Thomas Detry;73-66-65;—;204

Also

Sergio Garcia;69-68-70;—;207

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News