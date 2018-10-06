Try 1 month for 99¢
Safeway Open

Saturday

At Silverado Resort & Spa (North)

Napa, Calif.

Purse: $6.4 million

Yardage: 7,166, Par 72

Third Round

Brandt Snedeker;66-65-69;—;200

Kevin Tway;68-67-68;—;203

Sungjae Im;66-69-69;—;204

Bill Haas;70-68-67;—;205

Sam Ryder;69-70-67;—;206

Aaron Baddeley;70-67-69;—;206

Chase Wright;64-72-70;—;206

Adam Schenk;67-69-70;—;206

Harold Varner III;70-69-68;—;207

Nate Lashley;68-69-70;—;207

Troy Merritt;67-70-70;—;207

Alex Prugh;66-70-71;—;207

Peter Malnati;68-68-71;—;207

Ryan Moore;67-67-73;—;207

Luke List;70-69-69;—;208

Bud Cauley;70-69-69;—;208

Lucas Glover;69-70-69;—;208

Fred Couples;73-65-70;—;208

Hunter Mahan;70-68-70;—;208

J.J. Spaun;72-66-70;—;208

Martin Laird;67-70-71;—;208

Kevin Streelman;68-68-72;—;208

Phil Mickelson;65-69-74;—;208

Carlos Ortiz;71-68-70;—;209

J.B. Holmes;70-70-69;—;209

Jim Knous;73-67-69;—;209

Dylan Frittelli;67-71-71;—;209

Chez Reavie;69-69-71;—;209

Whee Kim;72-68-69;—;209

Julian Etulain;68-69-72;—;209

Danny Lee;69-68-72;—;209

Johnson Wagner;70-67-72;—;209

J.T. Poston;66-70-73;—;209

Michael Thompson;69-65-75;—;209

Brandon Harkins;68-71-71;—;210

Jonas Blixt;70-69-71;—;210

Joel Dahmen;71-69-70;—;210

Wyndham Clark;66-72-72;—;210

Grayson Murray;71-69-70;—;210

Ben Crane;71-69-70;—;210

Tyler McCumber;72-68-70;—;210

Brendan Steele;67-71-72;—;210

Bronson Burgoon;69-72-69;—;210

Patrick Cantlay;69-68-73;—;210

Tom Hoge;71-70-69;—;210

Maverick McNealy;69-72-69;—;210

Brett Drewitt;70-71-69;—;210

Roger Sloan;67-72-72;—;211

Richy Werenski;67-73-71;—;211

Patrick Rodgers;71-69-71;—;211

Emiliano Grillo;72-66-73;—;211

Mackenzie Hughes;66-71-74;—;211

Jhonattan Vegas;69-72-70;—;211

Ryan Blaum;71-70-70;—;211

Roberto Castro;69-72-70;—;211

Tyler Duncan;69-70-73;—;212

Fabian Gomez;70-69-73;—;212

Cameron Davis;70-70-72;—;212

Adam Long;66-72-74;—;212

Andrew Landry;69-71-72;—;212

Nick Taylor;71-67-74;—;212

Martin Trainer;75-66-71;—;212

Ricky Barnes;75-61-76;—;212

Cameron Tringale;71-70-71;—;212

Seth Reeves;72-69-71;—;212

Hudson Swafford;68-71-74;—;213

Harris English;75-65-73;—;213

Adam Svensson;69-69-75;—;213

Michael Kim;72-68-73;—;213

Brian Stuard;70-70-73;—;213

Tyrone Van Aswegen;69-69-75;—;213

Max Homa;72-68-73;—;213

Cameron Champ;70-71-72;—;213

Sepp Straka;63-72-78;—;213;

Made cut did not finish

Ben Silverman;72-68-74;—;214

Jonathan Byrd;67-73-74;—;214

Kyle Jones;67-74-73;—;214

James Hahn;69-71-75;—;215

Vaughn Taylor;69-72-74;—;215

Josh Teater;71-70-74;—;215

John Senden;69-72-74;—;215

Sam Saunders;66-75-74;—;215

Sung Kang;73-67-76;—;216

Joaquin Niemann;68-73-75;—;216

Chad Collins;76-65-75;—;216

David Hearn;72-69-76;—;217

