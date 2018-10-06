Safeway Open
Saturday
At Silverado Resort & Spa (North)
Napa, Calif.
Purse: $6.4 million
Yardage: 7,166, Par 72
Third Round
Brandt Snedeker;66-65-69;—;200
Kevin Tway;68-67-68;—;203
Sungjae Im;66-69-69;—;204
Bill Haas;70-68-67;—;205
Sam Ryder;69-70-67;—;206
Aaron Baddeley;70-67-69;—;206
Chase Wright;64-72-70;—;206
Adam Schenk;67-69-70;—;206
Harold Varner III;70-69-68;—;207
Nate Lashley;68-69-70;—;207
Troy Merritt;67-70-70;—;207
Alex Prugh;66-70-71;—;207
Peter Malnati;68-68-71;—;207
Ryan Moore;67-67-73;—;207
Luke List;70-69-69;—;208
Bud Cauley;70-69-69;—;208
Lucas Glover;69-70-69;—;208
Fred Couples;73-65-70;—;208
Hunter Mahan;70-68-70;—;208
J.J. Spaun;72-66-70;—;208
Martin Laird;67-70-71;—;208
Kevin Streelman;68-68-72;—;208
Phil Mickelson;65-69-74;—;208
Carlos Ortiz;71-68-70;—;209
J.B. Holmes;70-70-69;—;209
Jim Knous;73-67-69;—;209
Dylan Frittelli;67-71-71;—;209
Chez Reavie;69-69-71;—;209
Whee Kim;72-68-69;—;209
Julian Etulain;68-69-72;—;209
Danny Lee;69-68-72;—;209
Johnson Wagner;70-67-72;—;209
J.T. Poston;66-70-73;—;209
Michael Thompson;69-65-75;—;209
Brandon Harkins;68-71-71;—;210
Jonas Blixt;70-69-71;—;210
Joel Dahmen;71-69-70;—;210
Wyndham Clark;66-72-72;—;210
Grayson Murray;71-69-70;—;210
Ben Crane;71-69-70;—;210
Tyler McCumber;72-68-70;—;210
Brendan Steele;67-71-72;—;210
Bronson Burgoon;69-72-69;—;210
Patrick Cantlay;69-68-73;—;210
Tom Hoge;71-70-69;—;210
Maverick McNealy;69-72-69;—;210
Brett Drewitt;70-71-69;—;210
Roger Sloan;67-72-72;—;211
Richy Werenski;67-73-71;—;211
Patrick Rodgers;71-69-71;—;211
Emiliano Grillo;72-66-73;—;211
Mackenzie Hughes;66-71-74;—;211
Jhonattan Vegas;69-72-70;—;211
Ryan Blaum;71-70-70;—;211
Roberto Castro;69-72-70;—;211
Tyler Duncan;69-70-73;—;212
Fabian Gomez;70-69-73;—;212
Cameron Davis;70-70-72;—;212
Adam Long;66-72-74;—;212
Andrew Landry;69-71-72;—;212
Nick Taylor;71-67-74;—;212
Martin Trainer;75-66-71;—;212
Ricky Barnes;75-61-76;—;212
Cameron Tringale;71-70-71;—;212
Seth Reeves;72-69-71;—;212
Hudson Swafford;68-71-74;—;213
Harris English;75-65-73;—;213
Adam Svensson;69-69-75;—;213
Michael Kim;72-68-73;—;213
Brian Stuard;70-70-73;—;213
Tyrone Van Aswegen;69-69-75;—;213
Max Homa;72-68-73;—;213
Cameron Champ;70-71-72;—;213
Sepp Straka;63-72-78;—;213;
Made cut did not finish
Ben Silverman;72-68-74;—;214
Jonathan Byrd;67-73-74;—;214
Kyle Jones;67-74-73;—;214
James Hahn;69-71-75;—;215
Vaughn Taylor;69-72-74;—;215
Josh Teater;71-70-74;—;215
John Senden;69-72-74;—;215
Sam Saunders;66-75-74;—;215
Sung Kang;73-67-76;—;216
Joaquin Niemann;68-73-75;—;216
Chad Collins;76-65-75;—;216
David Hearn;72-69-76;—;217
