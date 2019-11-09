LPGA Tour
TOTO Japan Classic
At Seta Golf Course
Shiga, Japan
Purse: $1.5 million
Yardage: 6,659; Par: 72
Ai Suzuki;67-65;—;132
Gaby Lopez;68-67;—;135
Hyo Joo Kim;68-68;—;136
Hannah Green;67-69;—;136
Shanshan Feng;70-67;—;137
Minjee Lee;68-69;—;137
Ah-Reum Hwang;72-66;—;138
Chella Choi;70-68;—;138
Erika Kikuchi;70-68;—;138
Jing Yan;69-69;—;138
Hinako Shibuno;69-69;—;138
Jennifer Kupcho;68-70;—;138
Sakura Koiwai;70-69;—;139
Su Oh;72-68;—;140
Minami Katsu;69-71;—;140
Yu Liu;69-71;—;140
Teresa Lu;68-72;—;140
Ariya Jutanugarn;73-68;—;141
Mi-Jeong Jeon;73-68;—;141
Nicole Broch Larsen;70-71;—;141
Misuzu Narita;70-71;—;141
Azahara Munoz;70-71;—;141
Sun-Ju Ahn;70-71;—;141
Morgan Pressel;70-71;—;141
Rumi Yoshiba;70-71;—;141
Seon Woo Bae;69-72;—;141
Lexi Thompson;74-68;—;142
Sakura Yokomine;73-69;—;142
Mel Reid;73-69;—;142
Momoko Ueda;72-70;—;142
Yui Kawamoto;71-71;—;142
Eri Okayama;70-72;—;142
Sayaka Takahashi;70-72;—;142
Kana Mikashima;69-73;—;142
Lydia Ko;68-74;—;142
Champions Tour
Charles Schwab Cup
At Phoenix Country Club
Phoenix
Purse: $2.5 million
Yardage: 6,763; Par 71
Jeff Maggert;63-65-69--197
Miguel Angel Jiménez;65-70-63--198
Retief Goosen;66-67-66--199
Joe Durant;69-66-65--200
Woody Austin;67-70-64--201
Bernhard Langer;64-68-69--201
Stephen Ames;69-67-66--202
Paul Goydos;65-71-67--203
Colin Montgomerie;67-69-67--203
Wes Short, Jr.;68-67-68--203
Marco Dawson;67-67-69--203
Jerry Kelly;66-74-64--204
Steve Flesch;65-70-69--204
Brandt Jobe;67-66-71--204
Doug Barron;67-72-66--205
Kevin Sutherland;67-72-66--205
Tom Byrum;68-68-69--205
Billy Andrade;67-70-69--206
Scott Parel;66-70-70--206
David Toms;68-73-66--207
Lee Janzen;66-73-68--207
Rocco Mediate;67-70-70--207
Ken Duke;67-70-70--207
Ken Tanigawa;70-67-70--207
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.