Clip art golf

LPGA Tour

TOTO Japan Classic

At Seta Golf Course

Shiga, Japan

Purse: $1.5 million

Yardage: 6,659; Par: 72

Ai Suzuki;67-65;—;132

Gaby Lopez;68-67;—;135

Hyo Joo Kim;68-68;—;136

Hannah Green;67-69;—;136

Shanshan Feng;70-67;—;137

Minjee Lee;68-69;—;137

Ah-Reum Hwang;72-66;—;138

Chella Choi;70-68;—;138

Erika Kikuchi;70-68;—;138

Jing Yan;69-69;—;138

Hinako Shibuno;69-69;—;138

Jennifer Kupcho;68-70;—;138

Sakura Koiwai;70-69;—;139

Su Oh;72-68;—;140

Minami Katsu;69-71;—;140

Yu Liu;69-71;—;140

Teresa Lu;68-72;—;140

Ariya Jutanugarn;73-68;—;141

Mi-Jeong Jeon;73-68;—;141

Nicole Broch Larsen;70-71;—;141

Misuzu Narita;70-71;—;141

Azahara Munoz;70-71;—;141

Sun-Ju Ahn;70-71;—;141

Morgan Pressel;70-71;—;141

Rumi Yoshiba;70-71;—;141

Seon Woo Bae;69-72;—;141

Lexi Thompson;74-68;—;142

Sakura Yokomine;73-69;—;142

Mel Reid;73-69;—;142

Momoko Ueda;72-70;—;142

Yui Kawamoto;71-71;—;142

Eri Okayama;70-72;—;142

Sayaka Takahashi;70-72;—;142

Kana Mikashima;69-73;—;142

Lydia Ko;68-74;—;142

Champions Tour

Charles Schwab Cup

At Phoenix Country Club

Phoenix

Purse: $2.5 million

Yardage: 6,763; Par 71

Jeff Maggert;63-65-69--197

Miguel Angel Jiménez;65-70-63--198

Retief Goosen;66-67-66--199

Joe Durant;69-66-65--200

Woody Austin;67-70-64--201

Bernhard Langer;64-68-69--201

Stephen Ames;69-67-66--202

Paul Goydos;65-71-67--203

Colin Montgomerie;67-69-67--203

Wes Short, Jr.;68-67-68--203

Marco Dawson;67-67-69--203

Jerry Kelly;66-74-64--204

Steve Flesch;65-70-69--204

Brandt Jobe;67-66-71--204

Doug Barron;67-72-66--205

Kevin Sutherland;67-72-66--205

Tom Byrum;68-68-69--205

Billy Andrade;67-70-69--206

Scott Parel;66-70-70--206

David Toms;68-73-66--207

Lee Janzen;66-73-68--207

Rocco Mediate;67-70-70--207

Ken Duke;67-70-70--207

Ken Tanigawa;70-67-70--207

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments