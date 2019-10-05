PGA
Shriners Hospitals
At TPC Summerlin
Las Vegas
Purse: $7 million
Yardage: 7,255; Par 71
Kevin Na;68-62-61;—;191
Patrick Cantlay;66-64-63;—;193
Pat Perez;69-64-62;—;195
Sam Ryder;65-67-64;—;196
Lucas Glover;67-63-66;—;196
Webb Simpson;67-66-64;—;197
Brian Stuard;65-65-67;—;197
Tony Finau;68-68-62;—;198
Denny McCarthy;69-66-63;—;198
Brian Gay;65-69-64;—;198
Adam Scott;66-67-65;—;198
Ryan Moore;69-64-65;—;198
Luke List;70-66-63;—;199
Lanto Griffin;67-65-67;—;199
Russell Knox;68-67-65;—;200
Kristoffer Ventura;69-66-65;—;200
Adam Schenk;66-69-65;—;200
Matthew NeSmith;67-68-65;—;200
Collin Morikawa;67-66-67;—;200
Matt Jones;68-63-69;—;200
Aaron Baddeley;67-69-65;—;201
Harold Varner III;68-67-66;—;201
Joel Dahmen;70-64-67;—;201
Andrew Putnam;68-66-67;—;201
Bryson DeChambeau;66-68-67;—;201
Adam Hadwin;67-66-68;—;201
Nick Taylor;63-69-69;—;201
Also
Phil Mickelson;65-69-74;—;208
LPGA
Volunteers of America
At Old American Golf Club
The Colony, Texas
Purse: $1.3 million
Yardage: 6,475; Par 71
Jaye Marie Green;67-68-64;—;199
Cheyenne Knight;66-67-67;—;200
Katherine Perry;67-68-66;—;201
Brittany Altomare;67-66-68;—;201
Sei Young Kim;68-69-67;—;204
Jeongeun Lee6;67-70-68;—;205
Caroline Hedwall;69-67-69;—;205
Jane Park;69-67-69;—;205
Alena Sharp;68-65-72;—;205
Gerina Piller;69-71-67;—;207
Hyo Joo Kim;70-68-69;—;207
Pornanong Phatlum;68-70-69;—;207
Inbee Park;67-70-70;—;207
Georgia Hall;68-68-71;—;207
Stephanie Meadow;63-71-73;—;207
Gaby Lopez;67-74-67;—;208
Nanna Koerstz Madsen;74-66-68;—;208
Amy Olson;65-73-70;—;208
In Gee Chun;68-69-71;—;208
Ariya Jutanugarn;68-68-72;—;208
Kristen Gillman;67-71-71;—;209
Dori Carter;65-72-72;—;209
Wei-Ling Hsu;68-68-73;—;209
