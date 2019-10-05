Clip art golf

PGA

Shriners Hospitals

At TPC Summerlin

Las Vegas

Purse: $7 million

Yardage: 7,255; Par 71

Kevin Na;68-62-61;—;191

Patrick Cantlay;66-64-63;—;193

Pat Perez;69-64-62;—;195

Sam Ryder;65-67-64;—;196

Lucas Glover;67-63-66;—;196

Webb Simpson;67-66-64;—;197

Brian Stuard;65-65-67;—;197

Tony Finau;68-68-62;—;198

Denny McCarthy;69-66-63;—;198

Brian Gay;65-69-64;—;198

Adam Scott;66-67-65;—;198

Ryan Moore;69-64-65;—;198

Luke List;70-66-63;—;199

Lanto Griffin;67-65-67;—;199

Russell Knox;68-67-65;—;200

Kristoffer Ventura;69-66-65;—;200

Adam Schenk;66-69-65;—;200

Matthew NeSmith;67-68-65;—;200

Collin Morikawa;67-66-67;—;200

Matt Jones;68-63-69;—;200

Aaron Baddeley;67-69-65;—;201

Harold Varner III;68-67-66;—;201

Joel Dahmen;70-64-67;—;201

Andrew Putnam;68-66-67;—;201

Bryson DeChambeau;66-68-67;—;201

Adam Hadwin;67-66-68;—;201

Nick Taylor;63-69-69;—;201

Also

Phil Mickelson;65-69-74;—;208

LPGA

Volunteers of America

At Old American Golf Club

The Colony, Texas

Purse: $1.3 million

Yardage: 6,475; Par 71

Jaye Marie Green;67-68-64;—;199

Cheyenne Knight;66-67-67;—;200

Katherine Perry;67-68-66;—;201

Brittany Altomare;67-66-68;—;201

Sei Young Kim;68-69-67;—;204

Jeongeun Lee6;67-70-68;—;205

Caroline Hedwall;69-67-69;—;205

Jane Park;69-67-69;—;205

Alena Sharp;68-65-72;—;205

Gerina Piller;69-71-67;—;207

Hyo Joo Kim;70-68-69;—;207

Pornanong Phatlum;68-70-69;—;207

Inbee Park;67-70-70;—;207

Georgia Hall;68-68-71;—;207

Stephanie Meadow;63-71-73;—;207

Gaby Lopez;67-74-67;—;208

Nanna Koerstz Madsen;74-66-68;—;208

Amy Olson;65-73-70;—;208

In Gee Chun;68-69-71;—;208

Ariya Jutanugarn;68-68-72;—;208

Kristen Gillman;67-71-71;—;209

Dori Carter;65-72-72;—;209

Wei-Ling Hsu;68-68-73;—;209

